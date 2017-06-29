White House Confirms Trump To Meet Putin On Sidelines Of July G20 Summit

The White House has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for the first time on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Hamburg, Germany, next month.

General H.R. McMaster, the White House national security adviser, told reporters on June 29 that there was "no specific agenda" for the meeting with Putin.

McMaster said Trump would emphasize "whatever the president wants to talk about."

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on July 7 and 8.

It will bring together the heads of state and government from the world's leading economic powers to discuss the fight against terrorism, climate change, free trade, and other issues.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 28 that he assumed the Trump-Putin meeting would take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Lavrov said it was especially important for Putin and Trump to discuss the war in Syria.

Lavrov also said there were no plans to hold a summit in the near future on Ukraine's conflict under the so-called Normandy Four format -- which would bring together the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and Interfax