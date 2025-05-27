Trump Says Putin ‘Playing With Fire’ As He Again Slashes Out At Kremlin Leader After Bombings 

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- US President Donald Trump again lashed out at Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin after Russia capped a three-day bombing spree on May 26 with its biggest aerial attack of the more than three-year war.

Trump said he has so far “protected” Russia from undisclosed painful measures but hinted he was losing his patience as Putin continues to ignore his push for a cease-fire.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!” he said in a May 27 post on Truth Social.

Russia fired more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine from May 24-26, killing several civilians. The attack on May 26 was the largest since Russia launched its invasion more than three years ago. It came a day after Trump posted on social media that Putin was “absolutely crazy.”

Prior to the volley of Russian drones and missiles, the Group of Seven (G7) as well as Congress had been pushing the administration to impose sanctions on Russia for blocking Trump’s own call for an immediate 30-day cease-fire.

The Financial Times reported on May 27 that the Trump administration last week opposed a G7 effort to lower the $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil exports. Oil exports account for about a third of Russia’s federal budget revenues.

Congress, which is controlled by Trump’s Republican party, has yet to bring the latest Russia sanctions bill to the floor for a vote, and earlier this year on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the Trump administration refused to back a UN resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression.

White House special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told Fox News that the peace process “is not going to be easy” but that the president must persevere.

“He just needs to keep at it. It’s frustrating,” said Kellogg, a retired US Army lieutenant general, referring to Trump and the peace process.

The Trump administration should “continually apply some type of pressure to the Russians to get them to the table,” Kellogg said. He added that he has received Ukraine’s demands for a peace agreement and is waiting for a similar one from Russia.

The three days of heavy strikes came as Russia is reportedly preparing for another offensive in eastern Ukraine targeting Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

The governor of Sumy said on May 26 that Russian forces had captured four villages as part of an attempt to create a "buffer zone" on Ukrainian territory.

"We may have to prepare for a longer duration," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said after talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in the southwestern Finnish city of Turku on May 27.

Sergei Zhuk, a professor at Ball State University focusing on Russia and Ukraine, said he does not expect Trump’s comments on social media to lead to action.

“It will remain on this level of social media criticism and that is it,” Zhuk, who is also a fellow at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center, told RFE/RL. “Putin realizes that the new American administration will not react actively against these attacks.”

When asked last week why he doesn’t impose sanctions on Russia after Putin again rejected his call for a cease-fire, Trump said it would push the Kremlin leader away at a time when he felt he was making progress.

Trump has made ending the war in Ukraine a top foreign policy priority since taking office more than four months ago. In March he called on both sides to immediately agree to a 30-day cease-fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backed Trump’s proposal but Putin has refused, demanding Kyiv first agree to certain conditions, including withdrawing troops from its own territory, a clear red line for Ukraine.

Experts have said that Putin is not interested in ending the war now because he believes he is winning and has yet to achieve any of his major war aims.