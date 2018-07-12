Trump Says Tehran Now Treating U.S. With 'More Respect'

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he expects to receive a call from Iranian officials in the future with an offer to alleviate Washington's security concerns.

Speaking at a press conference during the NATO summit in Brussels on July 12, Trump said Tehran was treating the United States "with much more respect right now than they did in the past."

"I know they're having a lot of problems and their economy is collapsing," Trump said. "At a certain point they're going to call me. They're going to say, 'Let's make a deal.' They're feeling a lot of pain right now."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on July 12 that the allies of the United States should help impose more economic pressure on Iran.

Pompeo accused Tehran of selling weapons in the Middle East in violation of United Nations resolutions.

"We must cut off all funding the regime uses to fund terrorism & proxy wars," Pompeo said in a Twitter post ahead of his scheduled meeting with European Union's foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini on July 12 on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

