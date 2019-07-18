Trump Says U.S. Shot Down Iranian Drone In Strait Of Hormuz

President Donald Trump says a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Trump, speaking on July 18 in Washington, called it the latest "hostile" action by Iran.

The USS Boxer destroyed the drone after the aircraft threatened the ship by flying to within 1,000 meters of it and ignored multiple calls to stand down, Trump said.

"The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities and interests, and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt the freedom of navigation and global commerce," he said.

He called on other countries to condemn what he says are Iran's attempts to disrupt the freedom of navigation and global commerce in the Persian Gulf region.



Iran recently shot down a U.S. drone that it said was flying over Iran.

Trump said he called off a planned retaliatory air strike against Iran at the last minute because of humanitarian concerns.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa