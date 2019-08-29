Trump Says U.S. To Retain Military Presence In Afghanistan, Even With Peace Deal

President Donald Trump says the United States will continue to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan even after a peace deal with the Taliban is reached.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News radio on August 29, Trump said troop levels would fall to around 8,600 "and then we make a determination from there."

"Oh yeah, you have to keep a presence," Trump said in the interview.

"We're going to keep a presence there. We're reducing that presence very substantially and we're going to always have a presence. We're going to have high intelligence," he added.

U.S. and Taliban officials are currently engaged in a ninth round of talks to seal a historic deal to end the 18-year Afghan conflict.

The United States formally ended its Afghan combat mission in 2014 but about 14,000 U.S. troops remain in the country, mainly training and advising government forces battling the Taliban, an affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group, and other militants. Some U.S. forces carry out counterterrorism operations.

Trump also warned that if an attack on the United States originated from Afghanistan, "we would come back with a force like...never before."

Based on reporting by Fox News, Reuters, and AP