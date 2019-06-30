Trump To Host First Meeting With Pakistan's Khan In July

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imram Khan in July as the two look to reset strained relations.

Khan will begin a five-day trip to the United States on July 20, Pakistani news outlets reported on June 29.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The meeting comes as the Trump administration tries to reach the finish line in talks with the Taliban to end the nearly 18 year-war in neighboring Afghanistan.

The United States and Afghanistan have repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing "safe havens" for the Taliban on its soil. Trump has cut financial and military aid to the country as a result.

Islamabad rejects the allegation. Khan got into an argument with Trump on Twitter last year over the issue.

Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, traveled to Islamabad in January to help facilitate a meeting later this year between the two leaders.

Graham said at the time he expected Trump and Khan to "hit it off" in a personal meeting because they have "similar personalities."

The former cricket star was elected prime minister in August.

With reporting by AP and The Express Tribune