Tsikhanouskaya Urges Baltic Nations To Keep Borders Open With Belarus

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on Latvia and Lithuania to keep their borders open with neighboring Belarus. She spoke with Current Time in an interview marking the fifth anniversary of the violent crackdown on opposition protesters by strongman Aleksandr Lukashenko's authoritarian regime. The Baltic countries are considering restricting border crossings over security concerns but Tsikhanouskaya says Belarusian citizens need to keep a "link to the free world."