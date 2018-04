Reports from Turkey say a gunman has killed four people at a university in the northwestern part of the country.

The state-run Anadolu agency said the attack occurred on April 5 at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir.

It described the shooter as a researcher at the university, and said the dead included a deputy dean, a secretary, and two teaching staff.

The Dogan news agency said police apprehended the gunman.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters