Two Blasts Near Main U.S. Base In Afghanistan Wounds Five

Two car bombs exploded near the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on December 11 in an attack that wounded five people where the largest U.S. military base is in the country, Afghan and NATO officials told RFE/RL.



Bagram District Governor Haji Abdul Shukur Quddusi said the explosion happened in the village of Jan Qadam near the Bagram airfield walls situated north of Kabul.



Quddusi said a militant group destroyed a Bagram security post during the explosion and then clashed with security forces after entering the compound through the damaged wall.



Sporadic and ongoing gunfire was still heard at the scene, he added.



So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but U.S. and NATO forces have been targeted in Bagram several times in the past.



A spokesman for Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan of which the U.S. military is a part, said in a statement the “attack on Bagram airfield targeted a medical facility being constructed to help the Afghan people who live near the base.”



However, the attack was “quickly contained and repelled,” but the “future medical facility was badly damaged.”



There were no “U.S. or coalition casualties and Bagram remained secure throughout the attack,” the spokesman said.



General Mahfooz Walizada, the police commander of northern Parwan province where the attack occurred, told AP the attack targeted a U.S. military convoy.



Dr. Sangin, a physician who heads the provincial hospital, said that the hospital near the perimeter of the base was on fire and that his facility has received five injured.



All five wounded were Afghan nationals, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province.



The morning’s attack comes as the United States seeks a revival of peace talks with Taliban militants who either control or hold sway over about half the country, more than at any point since 2001 when they were removed from power by coalition forces.

With reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters