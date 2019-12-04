Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Two Days Of Mourning Declared After 1 Killed, 29 Injured In Odesa Fire

A fire broke out at an Odesa city college in Ukraine on December 4, 2019, killing one person and injuring 29 more.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov has declared December 5-6 days of mourning after a fire ignited at a city college the previous day, killing at least one person and injuring 29 more.

The Ukrainian national and Odesa municipal flags will fly half-mast while residents were asked to limit the use of music and entertainment in the Black Sea port city of nearly 1 million people.

The fire erupted on December 4 at 10:12 a.m. local time on the third floor of the six-story Odesa College of Economics, Law, and Hotel and Restaurant Business, eventually engulfing an area of 4,000 square meters.

As of 10:30 p.m., Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yavoriy said firefighters were still extinguishing remnants of the fire.

A 17-year-old student died as a result and the whereabouts of 13 people are still being confirmed.

Eleven of the injured are underage and seven are emergency services personnel.

A criminal investigation has been opened into potential violations of the fire safety code.

Based on reporting by Dumskaya, Russia Beyond, and Interfax

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG