Two Days Of Mourning Declared After 1 Killed, 29 Injured In Odesa Fire

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov has declared December 5-6 days of mourning after a fire ignited at a city college the previous day, killing at least one person and injuring 29 more.



The Ukrainian national and Odesa municipal flags will fly half-mast while residents were asked to limit the use of music and entertainment in the Black Sea port city of nearly 1 million people.



The fire erupted on December 4 at 10:12 a.m. local time on the third floor of the six-story Odesa College of Economics, Law, and Hotel and Restaurant Business, eventually engulfing an area of 4,000 square meters.



As of 10:30 p.m., Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yavoriy said firefighters were still extinguishing remnants of the fire.



A 17-year-old student died as a result and the whereabouts of 13 people are still being confirmed.



Eleven of the injured are underage and seven are emergency services personnel.



A criminal investigation has been opened into potential violations of the fire safety code.



