Two Dead, Three Missing In Avalanches In Russia’s Far East

At least two people have died and seven have been rescued after being buried by a series of avalanches in Russia's Far East Khabarovsk region, Russian state media report.

The state-run TASS news agency said 12 people had been caught in avalanches in the settlement of Mnogovershinny on the morning of December 29.

TASS reported the local administration as saying that eight people were recovered alive, but one later died. Another person was found dead, indicating that three remain missing.

Reports said several of those trapped had been members of a crew sent to rescue a person buried by the first of the avalanches before they, too, were trapped. The avalanche struck a station belonging to a gold-mining company, TASS said.

"A group of 10 rescuers went there. It was a rescue group of the gold-mining company. Another avalanche came down, burying them under the snow," local officials were quoted as saying.

Officials said medical crews had been sent to the scene and that the injured were being evacuated to a local hospital.

Based on reporting by TASS and dpa