Two U.S. Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan

The NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan says two U.S. military personnel have been killed in the country.

The two service members were "killed in action," the mission said in a statement on August 21.

Their names were being withheld until after their relatives were notified, in accordance with Pentagon policy, it said.

The statement doesn't say how the soldiers were killed.

It comes as U.S. and Taliban negotiators were set to resume talks in Qatar on ending the nearly 18-year Afghan war.

The United States formally ended its Afghan combat mission in 2014 but about 14,000 U.S. troops remain in the country, mainly training and advising government forces battling the Taliban, an affiliate of the Islamic State group, and other militants.

More than 2,400 U.S. service personnel have died in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 to topple the Taliban.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP