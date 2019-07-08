Accessibility links

U.S. Announces Formation Of Human Rights Panel

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the formation of a human rights panel that will review the role of human rights in American foreign policy.

Pompeo said on July 8 that the Commission on Unalienable Rights will be headed by Harvard Law School professor Mary Ann Glendon, a former U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Pompeo said the bipartisan commission includes human rights experts, philosophers, and activists from varied backgrounds.

"Every once in a while we need to step back and reflect seriously on where we are, where we’ve been, and whether we’re headed in the right direction," Pompeo said at the State Department.

He praised the 1948 Declaration on Universal Human Rights as one of the foundational documents for the commission’s work and said that it would provide him with advice on human rights issues.

With reporting by Politico and AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

