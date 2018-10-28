U.S. Defense Secretary Attends Czech Centenary Celebrations

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attended an October 28 military parade in the Czech capital, Prague, to commemorate the 1918 declaration of Czechoslovak independence. Czechoslovakia was established at the end of World War I thanks in no small part to support from the United States and other powers, which advocated the right to self-determination for Czechs, Slovaks, and other nations living in the then Austro-Hungarian empire. Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.