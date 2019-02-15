U.S. General Says 1,000 Troops Expected To Be Withdrawn From Afghanistan

The U.S. military is expected to trim troop levels in Afghanistan by more than 1,000 soldiers, a U.S. general told Reuters on February 15.



U.S. President Donald Trump told Congress this month he intended to reduce U.S. forces in Afghanistan as negotiators make progress in talks with Taliban insurgents.



However, U.S. Army General Joseph Votel, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command, said the decision to reduce some of the 14,000 American forces in Afghanistan was not linked to those negotiations.



Instead, he said it was part of an efficiency drive by the new commander, Army General Scott Miller, who took over in September, to make better use of U.S. resources.



"This is something that he started as he got into the position here and was looking at how we [can] be as efficient and as effective as we can be on the ground," Votel told Reuters during a trip to Oman.



Asked whether Miller would likely cut more than 1,000 troops from Afghanistan under the efficiency drive, Votel said: "He probably will."



The U.S.-Taliban talks are aimed at finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year war.



The United States has been attempting to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with officials in Kabul.

The Afghan government has been absent from the U.S.-Taliban talks, prompting anger and frustration in Kabul.

The Taliban considers the Kabul government a Western puppet and has so far refused to directly negotiate with it.

Based on reporting by Reuters