U.S. Peace Envoy Arrives In Kabul For Talks With Afghan Leaders

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is in Kabul for talks with Afghan leaders, his first trip back since U.S. President Donald Trump ended talks with the Taliban aimed at ending America's longest war.



Khalilzad's visit on October 27 comes after a series of meetings aimed at restarting peace efforts, including with the Taliban earlier this month in neighboring Pakistan.

Khalilzad is expected to brief President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on his recent visits.



In a joint communique on October 22, the United States, United Nations, the European Union, and five other European nations reiterated their commitment to reaching a "sustainable peace agreement" in Afghanistan.



Khalilzad and Taliban representatives spent nearly a year negotiating a peace agreement that would have seen the United States withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.



The sides were poised to reach a final deal last month before Trump declared the peace process “dead” as violence continued unabated in the Afghan war.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TOLOnews