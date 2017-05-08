U.S. Senators Hearing Key Testimony On White House, Russia Ties

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Senate panel has begun hearing testimony from a former Justice Department official deeply involved in the question of contacts between Russian officials and former associates of President Donald Trump.

Sally Yates's highly anticipated appearance before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee comes amid persistent speculation about ties between President Donald Trump's administration and Russia.

Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is among several Trump associates whose communications are under close scrutiny by congressional investigators and, in some cases, the FBI.

Flynn was forced to resign in February after he misled administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Yates, who was acting attorney general until her firing in January, is expected to testify that she warned Trump's White House of Flynn's contacts with Russian officials.

Hours before her appearance May 8, other ex-officials in former President Barack Obama's administration were quoted by media reports as saying Obama had warned Trump against hiring Flynn.

Yates was fired by Trump for refusing to defend a controversial travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump also weighed in ahead of the hearing, suggesting on Twitter that the Obama administration was to blame since it granted Flynn a high-level security clearance.

Obama fired Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014.