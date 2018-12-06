U.S. Senators Introduce Resolution Condemning Saudis For Khashoggi Death

A group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators have introduced a resolution saying that Saudi Arabia's crown prince was "complicit" in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The mainly symbolic resolution introduced on December 5 comes amid vocal unhappiness among U.S. lawmakers with how President Donald Trump administration has responded to Khashoggi's killing.

Khashoggi, a U.S. legal resident and columnist for The Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after arriving for routine paperwork. He was a vocal critic of the Saudi regime.

The resolution is backed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham-- a top ally of Trump -- and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein. It says the Senate "has a high level of confidence" that the crown prince "was complicit in the murder."

The effort comes one day after the director of the CIA briefed senators in a closed-door meeting about the killing.

Trump, whose White House has cultivated close ties with Riyadh, has tried to downplay the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Many senators, including Graham, emerged from the meeting, saying they were more convinced than ever that bin Salman was personally aware of the killing.

Based on reporting by AP