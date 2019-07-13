U.S. Service Member Killed In Afghanistan

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said a U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on July 13.

A statement by did not provide any details surrounding the circumstances of the soldier’s death.

The statement also said the identity of the soldier would not be released until the family had been notified.

It brings the tally of U.S. service member deaths in Afghanistan to at least seven this year.

The U.S. military said two of its service members were killed in Afghanistan on June 26.

The United States began a fresh push last September to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table to end the nearly 18-year Afghan conflict -- the longest war in U.S. history.

The U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has held eight rounds of peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

He described the latest round that ended on July 9 as the "most productive" ever.