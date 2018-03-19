White House Says Trump Not Considering Firing Special Counsel Mueller

The top White House lawyer has issued a statement saying that President Donald Trump was not considering firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The statement on March 18 by attorney Ty Cobb comes after Trump in a series of tweets earlier in the day severely criticized Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and any ties to the Trump campaign.

Trump has consistently said he believes the probe is politically motivated, at times calling it a "witch hunt."

"In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the president is not considering or discussing the firing of the special counsel, Robert Mueller," Cobb said.

Most Democrats and even some Republican lawmakers have urged Trump not to fire Mueller, with many saying it would lead to a constitutional crisis.

Mueller, a former FBI chief, was appointed primarily to investigate connections between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign, but the U.S. special counsel law allows him to prosecute any crime uncovered by his investigation.

