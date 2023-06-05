Fresh Fighting In Ukraine Amid Reports Of Skirmishes On Russia's Side Of Border With Ukraine

The Ukrainian military says fresh fighting took place in eastern and southern Ukraine over the past 24 hours as more incursions from Ukraine into Russia's region of Belgorod were reported while Kyiv said it had thwarted an attempted infiltration by Russian "saboteurs" in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian assaults on their positions in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours as fighting continued in the east and south, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported early on June 5.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions, indiscriminately using air and artillery trikes against military and civilian targets, the military said. Fighting continued in the partly Russian-occupied southern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, it said.

Separately, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on June 5 that Ukrainian forces kept advancing near Bakhmut, the city that has been at the epicenter of the monthslong battle for control of Ukraine's Donetsk region.



"We continue moving forward," Syrskiy said on Telegram.

Earlier on June 5, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had thwarted a "major" Ukrainian counteroffensive in southern Donetsk and claimed it had killed hundreds of Ukrainian troops.

The Ministry said the Ukrainian Army attacked with six mechanized and two tank battalions in southern Donetsk, but the attack "had no success."

Kyiv did not comment on the report, which could not be independently confirmed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said late on June 4 that its forces managed to repel an attempt by a "sabotage and reconnaissance group of Ukrainian terrorists" to enter the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.

"An artillery strike was carried out on the enemy. The enemy was dispersed and retreated," the ministry said in a statement on June 4.

The Ukrainian military said on June 5 that its forces had detected and repelled an attempt by Russia to infiltrate a "sabotage and reconnaissance" group in the eastern Kharkiv region.

"On the Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions over the past day, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate the state border of Ukraine in the area of the Zelene settlement of the Kharkiv region," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a message early on June 5.

The Kharkiv region borders Russia's Belgorod region, where fighting was reported repeatedly in recent days.

On June 4, fresh battles reportedly broke out on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border as anti-Kremlin fighters said they had captured several Russian soldiers and turned them over to Kyiv after the governor of the Belgorod region failed to show up for negotiations on a prisoner swap.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod, acknowledged that fighting was taking place in his region, which borders Ukraine, and that some soldiers had been taken prisoner by the pro-Ukraine Russian fighters.

He earlier vowed to meet with the fighters near the border and said he would “guarantee [their] security" to discuss a swap. But the anti-Kremlin fighters said the governor never arrived and that they were turning over their captives to the Ukrainian government.

The developments could not immediately be independently verified.

The self-styled Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) released a statement on Telegram making the claims and showed a video of what appeared to be 10-12 Russian soldiers being held captive, including two who were on hospital beds.

The military action inside Russia comes two weeks after the RVC and another group, the Free Russia Legion, made a stunning cross-border incursion, attacking Russian forces in towns and villages in the Belgorod region. Ukraine has denied it is behind the attacks.



Earlier on June 4, Ukrainian officials said a 2-year-old child had been killed in a Russian air strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, while air defenses in the capital, Kyiv, repelled a wave of Russian drones and missiles.

The Russian military strike late on June 3 on a residential district of Dnipro also left 22 people injured -- including five children -- according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters