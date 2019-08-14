Ukraine Deputy Minister Detained Over Alleged $1.1 Million Bribe Scheme

A Ukrainian deputy minister and his aide were detained on August 14 after taking an alleged bribe worth $480,000, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NABU) said on Facebook.



The statement names only the suspect’s the title – deputy minister of temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced people – a post that Yuriy Hrymchak has held since March 2017.



The State Security Service (SBU), however, confirmed that Hrymchak and his aide were caught “red-handed” while allegedly taking the money, NABU said.



The SBU stated the money was part of a $1.1 million bribe from an entrepreneur that the suspects demanded to “facilitate decision-making by persons authorized to perform state functions.”



No further details were provided.



He and is unnamed aide have been charged with “large-scale or organized fraud,” which is punishable for a prison term of up to 20 years, including confiscation of property.



The deputy minister’s wife, Yulia Hrymchak, also said authorities searched their residence, according to her Facebook post.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian service