News
Ukrainian Air Force 'Destroys Another Russian Command Post' In Crimea, Kyiv Says
The Ukrainian Air Force said on January 6 that it had destroyed a Russian command center at the Saky air base on the occupied Crimean Peninsula in an overnight attack.
“All targets have been shot down,” Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram, adding that Russia had lost “another command post in Crimea.”
The claim comes a day after Ukraine said it carried out separate strikes on a Russian military command post and a military unit in Crimea, inflicting "serious damage" to Russia's defense system.
Natalya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said on January 5 that "really powerful combat" operations took place earlier this week, hitting Russia's military operations in Crimea especially hard.
"Not only one command post was affected," she said in a rare detailing of Ukraine operations.
Russia on January 6 claimed that its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles in Crimea overnight.
The reports cannot be independently verified.
Since Moscow's brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s forces have conducted frequent strikes on Russian military targets in Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
The Saky air field made headlines in September 2023 when Ukraine said that its military had hit the facility the previous month, causing “serious damage" to equipment at the site. Crimea’s Moscow-installed officials denied the claim.
The air base had also come under a Ukrainian strike in August the previous year, with Kyiv claiming that the attack destroyed at least nine military aircraft, including Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers.
Both Ukraine and Russia have escalated attacks in recent days, as the military conflict drags on into nearly two years.
In Donetsk Province in Ukraine’s east, local authorities claimed that Russian troops shelled the city of Pokrovsk late on January 5, causing “casualties.”
"Tonight, the Russians shelled the city twice, hitting the administration building. A garage and cars are on fire,” the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram.
“According to preliminary information, there are casualties," he wrote, posting photos of a burning and partially destroyed building.
In Moscow, a top government official was quoted as saying that Russia plans to produce 32,500 drones each year by 2030, allocating $7.66 billion for the project.
"This is almost three times higher than current production volumes,” First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was quoted by the TASS news agency on January 6.
Drones have been widely used both by Moscow and Kyiv since the war began. Russia mostly relies on the cheaply produced, Iranian-made Shahed drones in its aerial assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure far beyond the front lines in the east and south of the country.
Ukraine, meanwhile, has intensively used first-person-view (FVP) drones - small drones originally meant for personal civilian use but modified for the battlefield.
Kyiv said last month it planned to produce more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones, as well as one million FPV drones in 2024.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
More News
- By AFP
Iran Says Death Toll From Twin Bombings Rises To 91
A bombing attack in Iran claimed by the Islamic State extremist group has killed 91 people, state media said on January 6, raising an earlier toll after two victims died of their wounds. The two blasts in Kerman on January 3 hit crowds at a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a revolutionary guards general killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. "The death toll... reached 91 after two people, including a child, hospitalized in intensive care, succumbed to their injuries," official news agency IRNA quoted a health official as saying.
Iranian Commander Challenges 'Enemy' Naval Presence In Region
The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps vowed on January 6 to reach "the enemy" far and near as tensions soar on key shipping routes where Tehran’s allies have been attacking vessels. "Today, we are facing an all-out battle with the enemy," said Hossein Salami at a ceremony in the Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, where the revolutionary guards unveiled a new ship and 100 missile launchers. Salami didn't name the enemy, but 22 nations have agreed to participate in a U.S.-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi movement.
Chechen Leader Offers Ukrainian Captives In Exchange For Lifting Sanctions On His Family
The authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has offered to release Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against his family members and horses, Russian media reported on January 5. Kadyrov, a loyal Kremlin ally, said he provided a list of 20 Ukrainian captives to American author Scott Ritter -- a disgraced former UN weapons inspector, and regular contributor to Russian state media -- who was visiting Chechnya. Kadyrov said the captives “were taken in Donetsk and Luhansk.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Moldovan Separatist Leader Denounces New Trade Duties
The leader of Moldova's separatist Transdniester enclave denounced Chisinau's introduction of import and export duties for his pro-Russian region, saying central authorities were violating fundamental rights and crushing business. Vadim Krasnoselsky said in a televised address on January 5 that Moldova had acted without warning when it ended Transdniester’s right to export and import goods duty-free and appealed to Chisinau to reconsider. The issue of Transdniester's status has taken on new significance as the European Union has agreed to launch accession talks with Moldova's pro-European authorities.
Russian Troops Shell Ukraine's Pokrovsk, Causing 'Casualties,' Regional Authorities Say
Russian troops shelled the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the eastern province of Donetsk late on January 5, causing “casualties,” the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said. "Tonight, the Russians shelled the city twice, hitting the administration building. A garage and cars are on fire. According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, but there are victims," he wrote on Telegram, posting photos of a burning and partially destroyed building. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran Moves To Seal Borders With Afghanistan And Pakistan After Deadly Blasts
Iran said it is shutting its vast borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan to increase security after the twin bombing that killed at least 89 people in the southeastern city of Kerman on January 3.
The Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying his government was prioritizing border crossings along borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, both of which range for almost 1,000 kilometers.
The bombings in Kerman targeted people attending ceremonies to mark the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the late military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that two of its members detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
On January 5, Vahidi told state TV that the country's intelligence agencies "have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman."
He said that a number "of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested," but did not elaborate.
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to react to the announcement of the border closures. Both condemned the attack on January 3.
In the past, Tehran has accused both countries of allowing illegal immigrants, and sometimes terrorists, to slip across the border and harming Iran's national security.
"Iran is indirectly accusing Afghanistan by insinuating that terrorists come from that country," Aziz Ma'araj, a former Afghan diplomat who had served in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Ahmad Khan Andar, an Afghan security expert, warned against blocking landlocked Afghanistan's borders.
"The two countries should jointly fight terrorists along their shared border," he told Radio Azadi.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has been fighting against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a local branch of IS, since it first emerged in 2015.
Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to launch an intense crackdown on the IS-K, but many analysts say the mountainous border regions remain porous and it is far from eliminating the hard-line Salafist group that considers Shi'ites apostates.
Iran and Afghanistan's northern central Asia neighbors and Russia consider the IS and IS-K to be a significant threat to security.
Ukraine Joins U.S. In Saying Russia Is Using North Korean Missiles
Russia has hit Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its full-scale invasion, a senior Kyiv official said on January 5, a day after the United States said Moscow had used missiles obtained from the isolated communist state in Russia's conflict with its western neighbor. "There is no longer any disguise...the Russian Federation for the first time struck at the territory of Ukraine with missiles received from...North Korea," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on X, formerly Twitter. He did not provide evidence for the missiles being North Korean. In its statement on January 4, the White House cited declassified intelligence.
Belarus Recalls Ambassador To Sweden Over Naming Of Envoy To Belarus's Democratic Community
Minsk has recalled its ambassador to Sweden over the appointment of Sweden’s former ambassador to Belarus to serve as Stockholm’s representative to the Belarusian democratic community abroad.
Sweden in turn recalled its representative in Belarus to Stockholm for consultations, the Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL’s Belarus Service on January 5.
“The temporary charge d'affaires of Sweden in Minsk is currently in Stockholm for consultations,” the press service of the Swedish Foreign Ministry told RFE/RL.
Work at the Swedish Embassy in Minsk continues as usual, the ministry said, adding that the Belarusian ambassador to Sweden is currently “in Minsk for consultations."
The diplomatic clash occurred after Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom appointed Christina Johannesson, Sweden’s former ambassador to Belarus, to be the Swedish representative to the Belarusian democratic community abroad. Johannesson's responsibilities include relations with Belarusians in exile, cooperation with the democratic forces, and strengthening international ties.
With the appointment, Sweden joined France, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland in naming special representatives for relations with democratic Belarus.
On the same day he announced the appointment, Billstrom was asked in an interview with RFE/RL whether he recognized Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya as the elected president of Belarus.
"We recognize her as a person who won the elections and who by right should have become the inaugurated president of Belarus," he said on November 6.
Diplomatic sources in Minsk told RFE/RL that this raised the ire of Belarusian authorities, who recalled Ambassador Dzmitry Mironchyk from Stockholm. It was unclear when Mironchyk left. They also demanded that the head of Sweden’s diplomatic mission in Minsk, Eva Sundqvist, return to Stockholm for consultations.
The press service of the Swedish Foreign Ministry also informed RFE/RL that, after the appointment of Johannesson to the Belarus Democratic Community, the Swedish Foreign Ministry held negotiations with Belarusian representatives.
The press service said it had "no concrete reactions to share" about the negotiations.
Azerbaijani Minister And State Oil Company Veteran To Lead COP29 Climate Talks
Azerbaijan has appointed its ecology and natural resources minister to serve as president of the United Nations COP29 climate talks to be held in Baku in November. The appointment of Mukhtar Babayev was announced on January 4 by the COP28 United Arab Emirates presidency on X, formerly Twitter. Before taking office in 2018, Babayev spent 24 years at Azerbaijan's state-owned oil and gas company Socar. The selection of Babayev continues a contentious trend of oil and gas industry leaders helming UN climate talks. The chief of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company presided over last year's summit in Dubai.
Two Candidates Approved To Run Against Putin In Russian Presidential Election
Russia's Central Election Commission has registered two candidates to run against Vladimir Putin in a presidential election in March. The commission on January 5 approved Leonid Slutsky, the head of the lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, and Vladislav Davankov, the vice-speaker of the lower house, as candidates in the March 17 vote. Slutsky is a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, while Davankov is from the New People Party. Neither is expected to pose a challenge to Putin. His main rivals, Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, are in prison serving lengthy sentences that they say are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Says Several Suspects Detained Over Suicide Bombings As Country Mourns Victims
Several suspects have been detained in Iran in connection with the Islamic State-claimed deadly suicide bombings this week that killed at least 91 people during commemorations for a former Iranian commander as President Ebrahim Raisi joined mourners on January 5 for the funerals of some of the victims.
State TV showed footage of crowds chanting “revenge, revenge” at the funerals in the southeastern city of Kerman, the scene of the twin explosions that also injured scores on January 3.
The attack -- the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution -- targeted a memorial service for military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on January 5 that the country’s intelligence agencies “have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman.”
The minister said that a number “of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested,” but did not elaborate.
State news agencies quoted Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi as saying that "various individuals have been arrested in five cities in five provinces” in connection with the attacks. Mirahmadi said the details will be announced in “the next few hours.”
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed on January 4 that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
But Iranian leaders and state media have sought to link the latest bombings to the wider Middle East tensions arising from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and indirectly blame the United States for the attacks.
“The enemy always sees the power of the Islamic republic. The whole world is recognizing this power and this ability,” Raisi said, without naming any country.
"Be sure, the initiative is in the hands of our powerful forces. The place and time will be determined by our forces.”
The gathered crowd in the funerals shouted in response: "Death to America!" and “Death to Israel!”
Washington has rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings. Israel, Iran's arch foe, has not commented on the allegations.
Iranian state television aired comments from 2016 from then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wrongly accused then-President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of IS.
The attacks killed at least 91 people authorities said on January 6 in an update of the death toll. Around 280 were injured by the blasts. The bombings have sparked condemnation from around the world.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting American soldiers in Iraq.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP
Jailed Tajik Opposition Politician Dies In Prison, Family Says
A jailed member of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) died in a prison outside Dushanbe late on January 4, his family said. Rajabali Komilov, 63, had been in prison since 2018 serving a 10-year sentence for membership in a banned organization. He was the head of the IRPT office in the southern Danghara district. Tajikistan outlawed the opposition group in 2015, branding it a terrorist organization, a claim the party denies. The cause of Komilov’s death is not known, but medical sources told RFE/RL he had been ill and partially paralyzed in recent months. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
- By dpa
Iranian Shop Owner Sentenced To Two Years For Photo Without Head Scarf
A shop owner in Iran has been sentenced to two years in prison after publishing photos without a hijab, or head scarf, the U.S.-based human rights network HRANA said on January 5. According to the activists, Zeinab Khenyabpour had already been sentenced to three months in prison in early December in another case for "propaganda against the state." The woman from southwestern Iran had attracted attention as part of the nationwide protests when the authorities had her shop shut down.
Kosovo Allows Uncovered Serbian License Plates In Move To Improve Relations
Kosovo's government has decided to cancel a decision to put stickers on vehicles with Serbian license plates to hide their origin following a move by Belgrade last month to allow vehicles with Kosovar license plates to move freely in its territory from the beginning of this week.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti's government said late on January 4 that canceling the requirement to put stickers over the part of license plates showing a car was from Serbia "is an act of good neighborliness and comes after full recognition of the number plates of the Republic of Kosovo by Serbia."
Vehicle license plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols. Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the symbols.
Serbia decided on December 25 to allow all vehicles from Kosovo with Republic of Kosovo license plates to cross freely, a move the EU welcomed as a "positive step."
Serbia in 2011 agreed to recognize Kosovar license plates and vice versa after a European Union-mediated deal, but the decision was never fully implemented.
Kosovo last year pulled back from a controversial decision to penalize drivers who did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for those issued by Pristina.
The EU has mediated talks since 2013 aimed at normalizing relations between the two neighbors, who share a 366-kilometer border. But lingering resentments are high, and officials on both sides have been reluctant to abandon nationalist rhetoric in pursuit of a breakthrough.
Ethnic cleansing and other atrocities during fighting in the 1990s left many areas ethnically homogeneous, although ethnic Serbs predominate in northern Kosovo and ethnic Albanians are a majority in a few communities in southern Serbia. Belgrade refuses to recognize an independent Kosovo.
Two recent outbreaks of violence in northern Kosovo -- when ethnic Serbs clashed with NATO peacekeepers in May followed by a deadly cross-border assault on Kosovar police by commando-style gunmen in September -- have underscored the risk to regional stability posed by ongoing Albanian-Serb enmity.
Nepal Halts Work Permits For Russia, Ukraine After Soldiers Killed
Nepal has stopped issuing permits to its citizens to work in Russia and Ukraine until further notice, an official said on January 5, after at least 10 Nepali soldiers were killed while serving in the Russian Army. Nepal has asked Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian Army and to immediately send all Nepali soldiers back to the Himalayan nation and compensate the families of those killed. The government has said that up to 200 Nepali citizens were estimated to be working in the Russian Army.
Pakistan's Senate Approves Delaying Elections, But Decision Not Binding
Pakistan's Senate approved a resolution on January 5 to further delay national elections, which had been scheduled to take place on February 8, the chairman of the Senate said. The resolution passed by the Senate, however, is not binding and does not necessarily mean elections will be further delayed. There was no immediate comment from the election commission, the body that conducts elections in the country. Elections were originally due to be held in November but were first delayed to February due to the fresh demarcation of constituencies under a new census.
Eccentric Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Dies In Pretrial Custody
Eccentric Kyrgyz opposition politician Arstanbek Abdyldaev has died while in a pretrial detention facility, his lawyer said on January 5. After Abdyldaev's lawyer broke the news, prison authorities said he was found hanged in a jail cell. Abdyldaev was detained on December 15 on suspicion of “inciting religious hatred.” Authorities said he was diagnosed last week with a “personality disorder, heart disease, and high blood pressure.” Abdyldaev’s lawyer called for a probe into his death. Abdyldaev, who ran for president several times, was known for making bizarre comments, such as declaring himself a savior of the nation and predicting in 2011 that there would be no winter that year. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Tajikistan's Media Landscape In Its 'Worse State' Since Independence, Watchdog Says
The media landscape in Tajikistan is in its "worst state” since the Central Asian nation’s civil war in the 1990s as the country’s authoritarian president, Emomali Rahmon, establishes himself as an “absolute power with no tolerance for dissent,” a media watchdog said.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on its annual report released on January 4 that seven journalists in Tajikistan were sentenced to lengthy prison terms on dubious charges in 2022 and 2023 as the government’s crackdown on the media intensified.
Four journalists – Abdullo Ghurbati, Zavqibek Saidamini, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, and Khurshed Fozilov – received sentences of seven to 7 1/2 years; while Khushom Ghulom received eight years; Daler Imomali 10 years; and Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva 20 years in prison – developments seen by many as a deeply chilling escalation in the years-long constriction of Tajikistan's independent media, the report said.
The cases against the journalists have been widely seen as government retaliation for their work, according to the report, titled In Tajikistan, Independent Media Throttled By State Repression.
The CPJ said that Tajikistan’s media environment was relatively diverse more than a decade ago, when authorities allowed some criticism and debate, as long as local media avoided reporting on the president and his family.
Now, only two significant independent media voices remain in Tajikistan: the privately owned news agency Asia-Plus and Radio Ozodi, as the Tajik Service of the congressionally funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is known, the report said.
Both Asia-Plus and Radio Ozodi face harassment and threats, and their websites have long been subjected to partial shutdowns, it added. Asia-Plus has been forced to reduce its political coverage following a threat from authorities to close down its operation.
Four RFE/RL journalists were attacked in Dushanbe after interviewing Mamadshoeva immediately before her arrest, and the authorities’ threat of closure against Asia-Plus was issued over its coverage of anti-government protests in the restive Gorno-Badakhshan region in the country’s east.
Other media outlets either avoid political topics entirely in fear of the government or barely function due to a lack of funding, the report stated.
The government uses various levers – such as the tax authorities or law enforcement agencies -- to put pressure on the media, the CPJ said, citing local sources.
One journalist who wished to remain anonymous was quoted by the CPJ as saying that the authorities “can make it known to a [financially] struggling outlet that it will be hit with huge tax fines, or its management will face criminal charges, and it’s advisable just to lay things down.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, several local journalists also told the CPJ that they often opt for self-censorship to avoid possible retaliation from the authorities.
They also noted that Tajik journalists have become “demoralized” following the government’s intensified attacks on the media in 2022. There’s been an uptick in Tajik journalists fleeing their country or leaving the profession, while young people are reluctant to choose journalism as a career, they added.
Attack On Kherson Region Kills One As Ukraine Claims Successful Mission in Russian-Occupied Crimea
One person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on an agricultural enterprise in the Kherson region, the head of the regional military administration said as Ukraine claimed its forces had carried out a successful operation on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Oleksandr Prokudin said a rocket attack on January 5 on the agricultural enterprise in Kherson killed a 35-year-old man and injured a 60-year-old resident.
Prokudin said "four targeted strikes" also destroyed buildings and equipment.
Russian troops regularly shell the de-occupied part of the Kherson region. Despite evidence and testimony to the contrary, Moscow denies targeting civilians.
In a rare admission of its military operations in Crimea, Ukraine has admitted it carried out attacks on a Russian military command post and a military unit in separate strikes on the Russia-occupied peninsula, saying it had inflicted "serious damage" to Russia's defense system.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Nataliya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said on January 5 that "really powerful combat" operations took place earlier this week, hitting Russia's military operations in Crimea especially hard.
"Not only one command post was affected," she said in a rare detailing of Ukrainian operations to repel the full-scale invasion Russia launched in February 2022.
"Now they have the same hysteria with movement again. They are trying to maneuver and position both the defense systems themselves and the objects they protect in other places," she added in an interview on the show Social Resistance.
It was not possible to verify Humenyuk's claims.
The attacks on Crimea come after an intensification of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.
Russian hypersonic and other missile attacks combined with drone strikes blanketed Ukraine on December 29 and again on January 2, killing more than 40 people and injuring dozens more. Ukraine hit back with attacks in southern Russia on December 30. Authorities in the Belgorod region said 25 people were killed.
The risk of air attacks continued on January 5 as sirens rang out three times across the Crimean city of Sevastopol on January 5, though there were no reports of explosions or impacts from drones or missiles.
In the early hours of January 5, the Russian city of Belgorod also was targeted by another round of Ukrainian shelling, officials said, hours after schools in the region were ordered to extend their holiday closures due to the risk of further attacks.
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov also gave residents an opportunity to evacuate to safer areas. Residents will be helped to move to temporary accommodations in the other cities.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak on January 5 joined the United States in saying that Russia has hit Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time since launching its full-scale invasion.
Podolyak's statement came after the governor of the northeastern region of Kharkiv said that it had been struck by missiles fired by Russia that were not Russian-made.
"There is no longer any disguise. The #Moscow regime is no longer concealing its intentions, nor is it trying to pass off a large-scale war of aggression as mythical 'denazification,'" Podolyak said on X, formerly Twitter.
Russia "is attacking Ukrainians with missiles received from a state where citizens are tortured in concentration camps for having an unregistered radio, talking to a tourist, watching TV shows," he added.
He did not provide evidence for the missiles being North Korean, but his statements come a day after U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House on January 4 that recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic-missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.
Russian forces fired at least one of those missiles into Ukraine on December 30, and it landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhya region, Kirby said. Russia also launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on January 2 as part of an overnight attack, he added.
Kirby also said Russia is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran. A deal has not been completed, but the United States is concerned that negotiations "are actively advancing.”
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Puts Baku On Religious Freedom Watch List As Commission Takes Dim View Of Belarus Law
The United States has put Azerbaijan and three other countries on a watch list for engaging in or tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom” after Baku took over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on January 4 that Azerbaijan joins the list along with the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam.
The designation comes after the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) pointed to concerns about the preservation of Christian religious sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. The takeover by Azerbaijan in September prompted virtually the entire population of 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.
The commission also voiced alarm over regulations on religious practice in the Muslim-majority country under President Ilham Aliyev, including a requirement that all religious groups be registered and their literature approved by an official body.
Blinken said in addition to the State Department's “special watch list,” there are 12 “countries of particular concern” -- Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. There was no change in this list from the year before.
In a separate statement on January 4, the USCIRF, which makes recommendations but does not set U.S. policy, complained about a setback to religious freedom in Belarus.
It said a law signed on January 3 by authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka tightening the activities of religious organizations retains the most regressive provisions of the country’s 2002 religion law and imposes more undue restrictions on religious communities.
The legislation requires compliance within a year and sets guidelines for religious organizations' activities to help those with addictions and provide social services for the elderly and disabled.
“Instead of repealing its highly restrictive religion law enacted over two decades ago, which did not meet international human rights standards, Belarusian officials have doubled down and implemented a more repressive religion law that grants the government unbridled control over religious communities and their affairs,” said USCIRF Chairman Abraham Cooper.
The final text has not been published, but the draft version bars people deemed to have participated in extremist activities from leading religious groups.
Cooper said the restrictions mean religious communities “will face the daunting choice of practicing their religion or belief ‘illegally’ or submitting to a brutal regime that uses indiscriminate force and intimidation against its own people.”
Blinken said advancing the freedom of religion “has been a core objective of U.S. foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.”
He said governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship. He also called for an end to lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression and calls to violence against religious communities.
With reporting by AFP
Putin Signs Citizenship Decree To Attract Foreigners To Fight For Russia
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree expediting Russian citizenship to foreigners who sign at least one-year contracts to serve in the military or in "military formations." The offer to foreigners also extends to the immediate family members of those who volunteer. The move comes as Russia struggles to replenish units fighting in Ukraine, where more than 300,000 Russians are estimated to have been killed or wounded since February 2022. Putin on January 4 also signed a separate decree simplifying citizenship procedures for Ukrainian citizens who were born and permanently reside in Crimea before 2014, the year that Russia forcibly annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. To see the original story by Current Time, click here. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Amid Regional Tensions, Serbian Defense Ministry Proposes Compulsory Military Service
Serbia's Defense Ministry has proposed reintroducing compulsory military service to shore up its armed forces amid rising tensions in the region.
The General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces said on January 4 that it was making the proposal of compulsory service for up to four months to President Aleksandar Vucic "after an in-depth analysis of the general security situation and contemporary challenges facing the Republic of Serbia."
The ministry has long eyed bringing back compulsory military service -- abolished on January 1, 2011 -- but previous proposals have been shelved for reasons such as its high cost.
Tensions have been on the rise yet again in the Balkans in recent months, fueled in part by Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik, who has threatened to rip the country apart and wreak new havoc on the Balkans if the international community further strengthens multiethnic institutions.
Since a 1995 peace deal known as the Dayton agreement ended intense ethnically fueled fighting in the former Yugoslavia, Bosnia-Herzegovina has been administered under a Bosniak-Croat federation and a mostly Serb-populated entity known as Republika Srpska.
Dodik has spent the past two years trying to erode central Bosnian authority and establishing parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country for good.
Many groups cling fiercely to ethnic divisions despite decades of international mediation to settle grievances among Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and other former parts of Yugoslavia. Serbs are the most numerous of the ethno-national groups in the region.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need for stability in the Balkans and pledged the U.K.'s support for broader recognition of Kosovo "as a full sovereign country" during a visit to Pristina on January 4.
Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province, and violence has flared between ethnic Serbs and Kosovars several times.
Tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo do not recognize central Kosovar institutions, and they have often clashed with Kosovar police and international peacekeepers. In May, violence erupted when Kosovar authorities tried to install mayors in some Serb-majority towns.
More recently, four people -- a Kosovar police sergeant and three attackers -- were killed in an attack at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery in northern Kosovo in September when some 30 gunmen led by a Kosovar Serb politician stormed the monastery, sparking a gunbattle with Kosovar police.
Kosovo has accused Serbia of being behind the attack, an accusation that Belgrade has denied, but Belgrade has also ruled out the extradition to Kosovo of Milan Radoicic, the leader of the attack who fled to Serbia.
- By AP
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles
The White House on January 4 said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran for use in its war in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on December 30, Kirby said, adding that a Russia-Iran deal on ballistic missiles had not been completed but is “actively advancing.”
In Kosovo, Cameron Pledges U.K. Support For Broader Recognition
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized the need for stability in the Balkans and pledged U.K. support for partly recognized Kosovo's recognition "as a full sovereign country" during a visit to Pristina on January 4 that includes meetings with the Kosovar president and its prime minister. At a press conference alongside Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, Cameron said, "We are a huge supporter of Kosovo’s independence, sovereignty, and Kosovo’s right to be recognized by others as a full sovereign country and member of the family of nations." Regional powerhouse Serbia has not recognized the independence of its former province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Iran Vows Response After Explosions Kill Nearly 100 During Ceremony For Slain General2
Islamic State Claims Deadly Blasts In Iran As Tehran Says Suspects Arrested3
The Monster Returns: Stalin Looms Large Over Putin's Russia4
Russia Admits To Accidentally Bombing Its Own Village5
'Hot Potato': Ukrainian Mobilization Bill Driving A Wedge Between President And Armed Forces6
Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Command Post, Military Unit On Crimea7
Attack On Kherson Region Kills One As Ukraine Claims Successful Mission in Russian-Occupied Crimea8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles10
The Photographer Who Broke Into Communist Hungary's Prison System
Subscribe