Ukrainian Air Force 'Destroys Another Russian Command Post' In Crimea, Kyiv Says

The Ukrainian Air Force said on January 6 that it had destroyed a Russian command center at the Saky air base on the occupied Crimean Peninsula in an overnight attack.

“All targets have been shot down,” Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram, adding that Russia had lost “another command post in Crimea.”

The claim comes a day after Ukraine said it carried out separate strikes on a Russian military command post and a military unit in Crimea, inflicting "serious damage" to Russia's defense system.

Natalya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said on January 5 that "really powerful combat" operations took place earlier this week, hitting Russia's military operations in Crimea especially hard.

"Not only one command post was affected," she said in a rare detailing of Ukraine operations.

Russia on January 6 claimed that its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles in Crimea overnight.

The reports cannot be independently verified.

Since Moscow's brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s forces have conducted frequent strikes on Russian military targets in Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Saky air field made headlines in September 2023 when Ukraine said that its military had hit the facility the previous month, causing “serious damage" to equipment at the site. Crimea’s Moscow-installed officials denied the claim.

The air base had also come under a Ukrainian strike in August the previous year, with Kyiv claiming that the attack destroyed at least nine military aircraft, including Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers.

Both Ukraine and Russia have escalated attacks in recent days, as the military conflict drags on into nearly two years.

In Donetsk Province in Ukraine’s east, local authorities claimed that Russian troops shelled the city of Pokrovsk late on January 5, causing “casualties.”

"Tonight, the Russians shelled the city twice, hitting the administration building. A garage and cars are on fire,” the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, there are casualties," he wrote, posting photos of a burning and partially destroyed building.

In Moscow, a top government official was quoted as saying that Russia plans to produce 32,500 drones each year by 2030, allocating $7.66 billion for the project.

"This is almost three times higher than current production volumes,” First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was quoted by the TASS news agency on January 6.

Drones have been widely used both by Moscow and Kyiv since the war began. Russia mostly relies on the cheaply produced, Iranian-made Shahed drones in its aerial assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure far beyond the front lines in the east and south of the country.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has intensively used first-person-view (FVP) drones - small drones originally meant for personal civilian use but modified for the battlefield.

Kyiv said last month it planned to produce more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones, as well as one million FPV drones in 2024.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters