Ukrainian Rescuers Search For Survivors After Russian Missile Attack
Firefighters continued to clear the rubble and extricate survivors in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on January 15, a day after a Russian missile strike hit a nine-story apartment building. The death toll from the attack rose to at least 25 during the day, with dozens more wounded or missing. Russia carried out air and missile strikes across Ukraine on January 14. The Russian Defense Ministry claims it was targeting military and related energy facilities.