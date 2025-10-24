Accessibility links

Ukrainian Drone Slams Into Moscow Suburb Apartment

The moment that a Ukrainian drone slammed into an apartment block in a Moscow suburb was captured by a surveillance camera. The rare strike close to the Russian capital on October 24 hit a residential building in Krasnogorsk on the western edge of Moscow. Five people, including a child, were injured according to the regional governor. The Ukrainian city of Kherson was also hit by Russian drones with officials saying that at least two people were killed.

