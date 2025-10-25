Accessibility links

As Front Lines Close In On Kostyantynivka, No Place To Bury The Dead

Graves of civilians in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.
Behind an apartment building in Kostyantynivka, hand-written wooden signs mark two fresh graves.

A local man explained that his mother was killed by the blast wave of an explosion from a Russian attack last week. The second grave, he said, was for an old man who died of natural causes.

The makeshift burial sites show the desperation in Kostyantynivka, a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, where constant attacks have driven most of the population to flee for safety.

Dead Buried In Yards As Kostyantynivka Endures Daily Shelling
Some of the victims have been buried in cemeteries, like a civilian who was killed in an overnight strike on the district of Novoselivka.

But space in graveyards is limited, and few people remain to do the work of transporting or burying the dead.

Some residents who remain here have had to bury their own relatives in courtyards or gardens.

Yevhen Tkachov, the head of the Proliska Humanitarian Mission, was among the volunteers helping civilians evacuate while they can. He pointed out several body bags in the yard of a building.

“This is the body of a neighbor who died in the strike,” Tkachov said. “You can see what’s happening here -- people die wherever they are.” The bodies would remain there, he said, until there was enough free manpower to bury them.

Russian forces have been slowly advancing toward Kostyantynivka over the past month, trying to encircle the city north of Donetsk.

That’s made evacuation efforts increasingly dangerous for humanitarian workers and the residents who remain.

“The conditions are getting worse -- too many destroyed roads. Drones are flying, artillery is firing,” Tkachov said.

But after years of war in Ukraine, he added, “We’re used to it.”

    Serhiy Horbatenko

    Serhiy Horbatenko has worked for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service since 2015 and was awarded by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with an Order of Merit for his coverage of Russia's invasion. He previously worked as a journalist for Public Television of the Donbas; as a regional representative for the commissioner for human rights of the Ukrainian parliament in the Donetsk region; and as an editor at the TV channels TOR and C + (Slovyansk). He is a graduate of Donbas State Pedagogical University.

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

