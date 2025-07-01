Ukrainian Artillery Crews Fight Drones With Shotguns

The battle for Chasiv Yar has raged at high intensity for over a year. It remains one of the hottest spots on the front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region. The city sits on elevated terrain, which gives it strategic importance. If Russian forces capture it, they could advance on Kostyantynivka and move closer to Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. In this sector, Russian troops are actively using first-person view (FPV) drones, guided aerial bombs, artillery, and assault units. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service visited the frontline positions of Ukrainian artillery forces.