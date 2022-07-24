Ukraine Proceeds To Implement Grain Deal Despite Russian Attack On Odesa Port

Ukraine was proceeding with plans to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile attack on the Odesa port that cast doubt on Moscow’s commitment to the deal.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Facebook late on July 23 that "we continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the previous day’s missile strike against the Odesa port “barbarism” and said it showed that Moscow could not be trusted to implement the grain-export agreement reached on July 22.

Two Russian Kalibir missiles struck near a pumping station at the Odesa port, while two others were shot down by Ukrainian air-defense forces. A Ukrainian military official said the missiles were fired from a Russian warship in the Black Sea near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on July 24 acknowledged the missile strikes, saying that they had destroyed “military infrastructure” at the Odesa port. She added without evidence that the “high-precision strike” had destroyed a Ukrainian Navy “patrol boat.”

The previous day, Turkey said Moscow had denied carrying out the attack.

Under the grain-export deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, exports of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports would be restored to pre-war levels of some 5 million tons a month.

The missile strikes on Odesa appeared to violate the deal, under which Moscow would guarantee safe passage in and out of the ports.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.

That has caused global food prices to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.

Under the agreement signed in Istanbul, Ukrainian officials would guide ships through safe channels across mined waters into three ports, including Odesa, where they would be loaded with grain.

Kyiv said around 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest and the current crop would be exported under the agreement. The exports could generate $10 billion in revenue for cash-strapped Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called the attack “outrageous” and a sign that the Kremlin “continues to weaponize food.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the strike a “cowardly” attack and said its shows that “the Russian leadership's signature counts for little at the moment."

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara was “concerned” by the attack.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that “Russia would bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis” if the strikes caused the deal to collapse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied responsibility for the food crisis, and has blamed Western sanctions for slowing Russia’s own food and fertilizer exports.

He has also blamed the food crisis on Ukraine’s decision to lay mines around its Black Sea ports.

Ukraine was forced to mine the area around its ports to prevent Russia from invading its territory by sea.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP