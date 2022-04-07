News
Ukraine Chides Hungary For Russia Stance, Urges It To Be On 'Right Side Of History'
Ukraine has chided Hungary for its stance on Russian energy supplies, saying it is "damaging" European Union unity and undermining attempts by the West to force Russia to end its unprovoked war.
"The reluctance of the Hungarian leadership to acknowledge Russia's undeniable responsibility for the atrocities of the Russian Army in Bucha, Irpen, Hostomel, and other settlements means to consciously strengthen Russia's sense of impunity and encourage it to commit new atrocities against Ukrainians," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on April 7.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and did not veto European Union sanctions against Moscow, even though he said he didn't agree with them.
But he has also refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected the idea of curbs on oil and gas imports from Russia, saying that would wreck Hungary's economy.
That stance helped him secure a fourth consecutive term with a landslide election victory on April 3 and Budapest announced earlier on April 7 that it continues to receive Russian nuclear fuel for power plants by air since shipping by rail via Ukraine was no longer a possibility.
Nikolenko said that with the election now behind it, Budapest is moving "on to the next step -- to help Putin continue his aggression against Ukraine."
He said Hungary's break with the EU on accepting Moscow's demand that gas supplies be made in rubles was a sign of how the government was undermining sanctions against Russia and raising questions as to why Budapest was offering to host peace talks.
"Against this background, proposals to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Budapest look cynical. If Hungary really wants to help end the war, here's how to do it: stop destroying unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, provide military assistance to Ukraine, and not create additional sources of funding for Russia's military machine," Nikolenko said.
"It is never too late to get to the right side of history."
Kazakhstan To Lift Coronavirus Restrictions At Border Checkpoints
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan plans to lift all coronavirus restrictions at checkpoints along its borders with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan as of April 11.
The decision was made by the coronavirus task force on April 6 based on the fact "the epidemiologic situation in the country has stabilized."
Restrictions also will be lifted at Kazakhstan's airports for individuals arriving in the country by plane.
However, travelers will still need to provide either a negative PCR test result or proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Kyrgyzstan has been urging Kazakhstan to open border checkpoints for some time now, as Kyrgyz citizens have been able to travel to Kazakhstan only by air since spring 2020.
Russia lifted coronavirus restrictions at its checkpoints along the Kazakh borders on March 30, exactly two years after they were shut down due to coronavirus.
Austria Becomes Latest EU Country To Expel Russian Diplomats
Austria has become the latest EU member to expel Russian diplomats.
A spokesperson for Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on April 4 that four Russian diplomats were being forced to leave for acting in a way incompatible with their diplomatic status, joining a group of countries in the European Union that have taken similar action this week.
Unlike those other EU countries, which include France, Italy, and Germany, the spokesperson did not say the move was because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the alleged Russian atrocities committed there.
The three diplomats working at Russia's embassy and one based in Salzburg must leave the country by April 12, she said.
EU countries have ordered Russian diplomats out this week amid global outrage after news emerged of alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, north of the capital, Kyiv.
Journalists have seen the bodies of dozens of people, many of them shot at close range and some with their hands tied behind them, left on the streets of Bucha since Russian troops retreated last week.
Without offering any evidence, the Kremlin has claimed the deaths are fake.
In what amounts to one of the biggest diplomatic breakdowns of recent years, 206 Russian diplomats and embassy staff have been told since April 4 they are no longer welcome to stay by governments in Italy, France, Germany, and elsewhere.
In addition to that, more than 100 are reported to have already been thrown out since the beginning of Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and The Guardian
Runners From Russia, Belarus Barred From Boston Marathon
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been barred from taking part in this year's Boston Marathon, the latest such sporting ban to follow Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian athletes living in their respective countries are barred from the April 18 race, the Boston Athletic Association said on April 6.
However, Russian and Belarusian citizens not residing in either country would be allowed to take part, but not under the flag of either nation.
"Like so many around the world we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," Boston Athletic Association chief executive Tom Grilk said.
"We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine," Grilk added in a statement.
The Boston Marathon, one of the world's major running events, is returning to its traditional April slot this year after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russia has been increasingly isolated by the sporting world following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions, including the World Cup, while organizations such as Formula One have cancelled events in Russia.
Belarus, whose territory has been used in the invasion, has been punished as well.
Based on reporting by AFP
Ukraine Presses For More NATO Weapons As Russian Invasion Enters Seventh Week
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weapons it needs in its battle with Russian forces as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh week.
"My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. Its weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba told journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 7.
He called for the dispatch of more planes, air-defense systems, missiles, and military vehicles from NATO allies.
Kuleba also said Ukraine will keep up demands on the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia.
"We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters ahead of a meeting with NATO foreign ministers.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that the Russian military was building up its forces for a new offensive in the east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to "liberate" the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland. Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle, he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"We will fight and we will not retreat," he said. "We will seek all possible options to defend ourselves until Russia begins to seriously seek peace. This is our land. This is our future. And we won't give them up."
Russia's six-week-long invasion has so far forced over 4 million to flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and prompted a raft of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy.
Ukrainian authorities urged people living in the Donbas to evacuate immediately.
"Later, people will come under fire," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, "and we won’t be able to do anything to help them."
A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said Russia had completed pulling out all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, probably to return to fight in the east.
But a Western official, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence estimates, said it will take Russia's battle-damaged forces as much as a month to regroup for a major push on eastern Ukraine.
The United Nations General Assembly will vote on April 7 on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
The United States and its Western allies have moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over killings they labeled as war crimes.
In reaction to the alleged atrocities outside Kyiv, the United States announced on April 6 sanctions against Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks.
Britain banned investment in Russia and pledged to end its dependence on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.
The U.S. Senate planned to take up legislation on April 7 to end normal trade relations with Russia and to codify President Joe Biden's executive action banning imports of Russian oil. The trade suspension would allow Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports.
The United States and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting on April 6 of the UN Security Council called by Russia to press its baseless claims that the United States has biological-warfare laboratories in Ukraine.
But the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on April 6 that its allies must go further.
"Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," he said.
"My goal is to impose an embargo on the supply to Russia of technology, equipment, minerals and ores (and) rare earth dual-use minerals and thus stop the production of weapons in Russia."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa
Armenia, Azerbaijan Make Progress Toward Peace Deal
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to start drafting a bilateral "peace treaty" and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during fresh talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.
"We have decided all together to launch a concrete process, to prepare a possible peace treaty and to address all necessary elements for such a treaty," Michel told reporters late on April 6 after his trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that lasted for more than four hours.
"I am confident that tonight we took an important step in the right direction," he said. "It doesn't mean everything is solved. But it means that we made progress."
In a written statement issued shortly afterward, Michel said Aliyev and Pashinian pledged to "move rapidly" toward a comprehensive treaty meant to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They will instruct their foreign ministers to "work on the preparation" of such a deal, the head of the European Union's main decision-making body added.
The Armenian government's press office confirmed these instructions in a statement on the late-night talks.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that they are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said last week that Yerevan will also raise the issue of Karabakh's status with the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian government statement on the Brussels talks made no mention of that issue.
Michel said after the talks that the two sides now had a better understanding of possible parameters of the deal. But he did not elaborate.
The top EU official also announced that Aliyev and Pashinian agreed to "convene a joint border commission by the end of April."
"The mandate of the joint border commission will be to delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the border line," he said.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders already agreed to set up such a commission during their November 2021 talks in Sochi hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was expected that Russian officials will actively participate in the commission's work.
It was not immediately clear whether Yerevan and Baku had agreed to exclude Russia from any role in the border demarcation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Will Have 'Enormous' Repercussions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the war in Ukraine will have "enormous economic repercussions" in the country and beyond.
Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on April 6 that the rising price of energy, metal, wheat, and corn that Russia and Ukraine produce "is going to escalate inflationary pressures as well."
Russia's invasion, "including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world," she told the House Financial Services Committee.
"Spillovers from the crisis are heightening economic vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options as they recover from COVID-19," Yellen said.
Her remarks were part of her annual testimony on the state of the international financial system, which placed particular emphasis on the war in Ukraine and sanctions that the United States has imposed on Russia in response.
The sanctions "are pushing up the price of energy. It's a price that's important to pay to punish Russia for what it's doing in Ukraine," she added.
Along with touching on the need for food and energy security and debt sustainability globally, Yellen called on Congress to provide support to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. The two institutions provide grants and humanitarian funds financing to the world's poorest and most vulnerable.
Yellen also told lawmakers that President Joe Biden wants Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, and the United States will boycott "a number of G20 meetings" in Indonesia later this year if Russian officials show up.
Indonesia holds the G20 presidency this year and plans to host a finance meeting in July and a leaders summit in November.
Her comments raised questions over the future of the G20, which has been the premier global economic and policy forum since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Current Time
If Blinken Could Address Russians, He Would Ask How War In Ukraine Answers Any Of Their Needs
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says if he were able to address the Russian people about the war in Ukraine, he would ask them how the war is answering any of their needs.
Blinken, who was interviewed on April 6 for the Russian-language Telegram account of the U.S. State Department, acknowledged that he cannot speak to the Russian people because of restrictions imposed on the media by the Russian government.
"I wish I could effectively deliver a message to the Russian public. The fact of the matter is, I can't speak on Russian television," he said. "Most social media is blocked or I would be blocked from speaking to it."
But he said if it were possible, he would ask Russians how aggression in Ukraine "is doing anything to make a difference in your lives" and how it helps them send their kids to school, provide food for their families, and save some money to build a better future, which he said are the same needs of Americans, Europeans, Ukrainians, and people all over the world.
Answering a question posted by Current Time, Blinken said Russians were being fed "a steady diet of propaganda that doesn't reflect the facts," and that's why they are unable to make their own judgments about the situation.
Blinken said he would remind Russians that U.S. President Joe Biden last year told President Vladimir Putin repeatedly that the preference of the United States was to have a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia.
The two countries have many "big things" that they should be working on, he said, citing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as examples.
"These are things that affect Americans and Russians and people all over the world. That's what we should be spending our time on," he said. "But tragically, because without reason, Vladimir Putin decided to attack Ukraine, the world is now focused on this."
The tragedy is not about the Russian people, rather the choice that Putin made -- "a choice that does nothing to advance the lives of Russians," he said.
Separately, Blinken said in a news release that Washington was united with its allies and partners to ensure that Russia pays a severe price for causing death and destruction in Ukraine, citing in particular "the horrors in Bucha."
Blinken cited economic sanctions that were announced earlier against Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, one of the largest private banks in Russia, which he said "continue to sustain President Putin's aggression against Ukraine."
The sanctions also target several individuals, including Putin's two adult daughters and all 21 members of Russia's National Security Council, including former President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, "for their role and authority in crafting the Kremlin's brutal policies and resulting abuses."
The new sanctions follow the approval on April 5 of $100 million in new security assistance to help Ukraine "meet a continued need for additional anti-armor systems," Blinken said.
The new military assistance is the sixth of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It brings U.S. military assistance to almost $2.5 billion since September, and $4.5 billion since 2014, Blinken said.
President Says Kazakhstan 'Respects' Ukraine's Territorial Integrity
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev says his country respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has come under attack from Russia.
Writing in the National Interest magazine, Toqaev said that while Kazakhstan shared a lengthy border with Russia, it also had "a deep tradition of friendly relations with Ukraine."
"We respect its territorial integrity -- as the overwhelming majority of the world does," Toqaev wrote, adding that he hopes the fighting between Russia and Ukraine ends quickly "in accordance with the UN Charter."
"I have been in direct communications with Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urging dialogue and a peaceful settlement of hostilities. Kazakhstan is both willing and able to continue its role as international mediator," Toqaev said.
Toqaev went on in the article to talk about the deadly anti-government protests that shook Kazakhstan in early January and led to removal of his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, from the oil-rich Central Asian state's political scene.
Toqaev called the violence that claimed at least 230 lives "a tragedy" and said that he had launched what he called "landmark reforms" to improve the situation in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic
"The country is embarking on an unprecedented decentralization of state power, enhancing checks and balances. Corruption and nepotism will not be tolerated. Concentration of political power and accumulation of wealth in the hands of a few must be reversed if this country is to prosper," Toqaev wrote.
Since the deadly violence, Toqaev has also been trying to distance himself from Nazarbaev and his system that stretched back 30 years to before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. He announced reforms under a slogan "Let us build a new Kazakhstan!"
However, many in Kazakhstan say that Toqaev must first explain why he ordered the security forces, army, and police to shoot to kill without warning during the January protests, as well as the real reason he invited troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to Kazakhstan during the protests.
Thousands of people were detained after the demonstrations that turned into disorder, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which he has provided no evidence.
Meanwhile, some experts have dismissed the Kazakh president's proposal to limit the powers of his office as a populist move designed to appease the public following the bloody riots, saying he is making moves that won't actually see him give up any "real" power.
Czech Parliament Recognizes Holodomor Famine In Ukraine As Genocide
The Czech parliament has recognized the famine that took place in Ukraine in the 1930s as genocide.
The Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebiynis, tweeted that Czech lawmakers voted on the decision on April 6 and expressed gratitude for the move.
"Without condemning Stalin's crimes against Ukraine, it is difficult to understand the essence of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's attempts to conquer and destroy Ukraine," Perebiynis added.
The famine, known as the Holodomor, took place in 1932-33 as Soviet leader Josef Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs.
Historians say the failure to properly harvest crops in Ukraine in 1932 under Soviet mismanagement was the main cause of the famine.
It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Stalin-era campaign.
Many Ukrainians consider the famine an act of genocide aimed at wiping out Ukrainian farmers.
Along with Ukraine, at least 16 other countries have officially recognized the Holodomor as "genocide."
In October 2018, the U.S. Senate adopted a nonbinding resolution recognizing that Stalin and those around him committed genocide against the Ukrainians in 1932-33.
Moscow has long denied any systematic effort to target Ukrainians, arguing a poor harvest at the time wiped out many in other parts of the Soviet Union.
U.S. Indicts Russian Oligarch Tied To Financing Separatists In Crimea For Alleged Sanctions Violations
The United States has announced the indictment of Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev for sanctions violations as the U.S. Justice Department accelerates efforts to track down illicit Russian assets.
The Russian billionaire and founder and owner of the Tsargrad TV channel had been previously placed under sanctions by the United States over his participation in the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region by Russia in 2014 and his public support for Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on April 6 that Malofeyev had been identified as a source of financing for Russians promoting the separatists and as providing support for the separatists in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
"After being sanctioned by the United States, Malofeyev attempted to evade the sanctions by using co-conspirators to surreptitiously acquire and run media outlets across Europe," Garland told reporters at a news conference.
Malofeyev, 47, is charged with violating U.S. sanctions in connection with his hiring of U.S. citizen Jack Hanick to operate television networks in Russia and Greece and attempting to acquire a television network in Bulgaria, the Justice Department said in a news release.
Malofeyev also conspired with Hanick and others to illegally transfer a $10 million investment that Malofeyev made in a U.S. bank to a business associate in Greece in violation of the sanctions blocking Malofeyev's assets from being transferred, the department said.
Hanick, a former employee of U.S. broadcasters CNBC and Fox News, was arrested last month for his work as a television producer for Malofeyev.
Along with the indictment, the United States issued a seizure warrant for Malofeyev's U.S. investments. Malofeyev remains at large and is believed to be in Russia. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf, the AP reported.
The indictment was the first of a Russian oligarch in the United States since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.
"We have our eyes on every dollar and jet. We have our eyes on every piece of art and real estate purchased with dirty money and on every Bitcoin wallet filled with proceeds of theft and other crimes," Monaco said, adding that "our goal is to ensure that sanctioned Russian oligarchs and cyber-criminals will not find safe haven."
Garland also announced the "disruption" of a type of global malicious computer network known as a botnet controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU.
"The Russian government has recently used similar infrastructure to attack Ukrainian targets," he said. "Fortunately, we were able to disrupt this botnet before it could be used.
U.S. law enforcement agencies, working with international partners, detected the infection of thousands of network hardware devices, Garland said.
"We were then able to disable the GRU's control over those devices before the botnet could be weaponized," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Melting Snow Causes Flooding In Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN -- Melting snow has caused severe flooding in several regions of Kazakhstan, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes and killing livestock.
Emergencies Minister Yury Ilyin said on April 6 that 185 residential buildings and 78 summer houses were affected by heavy flooding in the country.
Ilyin said that the most affected territories were in western Kazakhstan and the Aqtobe region, while the situation remains serious in Nur-Sultan, the capital, the Aqmola region surrounding it, as well as in the central Qaraghandy region.
Since late March, at least 600 people had to leave their homes in the western Kazakhstan region over the increasing floods. More than 100 domestic animals and cattle have been killed by the floods in the region.
In the northwestern region of Aqtobe, flooding disrupted communications between the regional capital, Aqtobe, and nearby towns and villages for several days last week.
Also last week, a 9-year-old child died in the floods in the Qaraghandy region. Dozens of residents of the town of Rabochy in the region were evacuated on April 5 as flooding reached their homes.
Ilyin said there was a danger that 285 towns and villages across the country may suffer heavy flooding in coming days as snow continues to melt quickly.
Greece Says It Is Expelling 12 Russian Diplomats
Greece has become the latest European country to expel Russian diplomats, saying 12 members of the country's diplomatic and consular missions had been designated as personae non gratae.
The 12 "were declared undesirable according to the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963," Greece's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 6.
"The ministry's secretary-general informed the Russian ambassador earlier today about this decision," it added.
Separately, Luxembourg said on April 6 that it was expelling one Russian diplomat "whose actions contradict the security interests of Luxembourg."
The moves come a day after several European countries announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats amid reports of alleged atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops, including in the town of Bucha, where many civilians appear to have been executed.
More than 300 Russian diplomats have been told to leave missions in countries around the world since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Poland, Germany, Slovakia, France, and Italy together account for 185 Russian diplomatic expulsions.
Hungary Breaks With EU, Will Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
Hungary has broken ranks with the European Union, saying it will accept Moscow's demand that gas supplies be paid for in rubles.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has opposed any EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas or Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine, told journalists on April 6 that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that if asked, Hungary would pay for gas shipments using the Russian currency.
In retaliation for Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Putin has warned Europe that it must pay for gas supplies in rubles or face a possible cut in supplies.
The EU has said it won't abide by Russia's demand as it is a breach of contract since payment was agreed upon in euros.
Earlier on April 6, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said gas contracts were between his country and Russia, and that the EU had "no role" to play in the deal.
EU countries rely on Russia for about one-third of the bloc's total gas supplies. It has yet to apply any sanctions on oil or gas from Russia, though European Council chief Charles Michel said on April 6 that measures on the sector will be needed "sooner or later."
With reporting by Reuters
Prominent Tatar Activist Zakiyev Leaves Russia Over War In Ukraine
The chairman of the All-Tatar Public Center (TIU), Farit Zakiyev, has left Russia's Tatarstan region for Turkey over Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Zakiyev told RFE/RL on April 5 that he left the country on March 19 and was currently in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
"I left to protest this war. I reject this war because I belong to the generation that studied and worked with Ukrainians. The war against Ukrainians is absolutely unacceptable for me," he said.
"Also, in the current circumstances in Russia it is absolutely impossible to continue social and political activities, the activities of the All-Tatar Public Center," Zakiyev said, adding that he took part in several public actions in Turkey to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The TIU, which has been functioning since 1989, is known for activities promoting the Tatar culture, language, and traditions, as well as equal rights for ethnic Tatars.
In recent years, the organization has been under pressure from the authorities in the wake of an ongoing crackdown on nongovernmental organizations, independent media, and democratic institutions across Russia.
Many activists, journalists, and other people have left Russia for other countries since the attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine Wants 'Truly Painful,' 'Ruinous' Sanctions Against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says economic sanctions announced on April 6 are strong but are still not enough to bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking in his daily video address early on April 7, Zelenskiy urged the democratic world to go further by rejecting Russian oil and completely blocking Russian banks from the international finance system.
"Unless there is a truly painful sanctions package against Russia and the real supply of weapons we have requested multiple times, Russia will consider it a permit," Zelenskiy said in the address, which was posted on Facebook. "Like permission to move on. Like permission to step on. As a permission to start a new bloody wave in Donbas."
He added that the failure of countries to quickly agree to an embargo of Russian oil was costing Ukrainian lives.
Presidential aide Andriy Yermak said earlier that Ukraine's allies must go further than the sanctions announced on April 6.
"Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," he said. "My goal is to impose an embargo on the supply to Russia of technology, equipment, minerals, and ores (and) rare earth dual-use minerals and thus stop the production of weapons in Russia."
The United States and Britain on April 6 announced new measures such as sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters in an unprecedented move by Western governments trying to pressure Moscow.
A senior U.S. administration official said on April 6 that the wife and daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were also being hit with financial sanctions.
More broadly, the banking giant Sberbank, which is Russia's largest financial institution, is being hit with full blocking sanctions, as well as the private Alfa Bank, whose main shareholders have long been considered close to Putin's inner circle.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Britain on April 6 also announced new sanctions, including asset freezes targeting Sberbank and the Credit Bank of Moscow, and designated eight Russian oligarchs who the British government says are used by Putin "to prop up his war economy."
"Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin’s orders," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The European Union was expected to make a similar announcement on April 7.
The senior U.S. administration official who laid out the sanctions in a call with reporters said the United States believes that many of Putin's assets are hidden with family members and that's why his daughters were being targeted.
In addition to sanctions aimed at Putin's daughters and Lavrov's wife and daughter, the new sanctions also target Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and 20 other members of Russia's Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.
The penalties freeze any assets the individuals named hold in the United States, the Treasury Department said. They also block all transactions that involve any of their property by people in the United States.
Since Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, economic sanctions have been the preferred tool for punishing Russian officials and for trying to force changes in Kremlin policies.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Washington has imposed financial penalties on more than 140 so-called oligarchs -- powerful, wealthy, politically connected businessmen -- and their family members, as well as more than 400 government officials and lawmakers.
Putin himself was hit with sanctions by the West for the first time ever on February 25, a day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what has turned into the largest military operation in Europe since World War II.
Aside from damaging Russia's economy, the sanctions have had little apparent effect on Russia's actions in Ukraine or elsewhere. That's prompted a growing chorus of lawmakers, activists, and others to call for harsher sanctions to target people even closer to Putin.
The two daughters Putin has with his now ex-wife, Lyudmila -- Yekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova -- were kept out of public view for years.
Vorontsova, 37, who is believed to have a medical degree, is the co-owner of a health-care investment company aiming to build a new, state-of-the-art medical center near St. Petersburg.
She was married to a Dutch citizen, though it is unclear whether they are still together.
Tikhonova, 35, gained attention in the late 2010s when she began to perform as an acrobatic dancer and competitive rock-and-roll dancer.
She later became the director of Innopraktika, a $1.7 billion government-backed project to build a science and research center at Moscow State University.
Tikhonova was previously married to the son of a powerful, Kremlin-connected banker named Nikolai Shamalov. The couple reportedly divorced in 2018.
Last year, Tikhonova appeared in public speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She was not identified in press materials or on Russian media as being Putin's daughter.
Though he was seen regularly with Lyudmila when they were married, Putin has made few comments about his family over the years.
In 2017, during his annual televised call-in show, Putin said his daughters were "involved in science and education," and that they "lived normal, everyday lives."
With reporting by RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak
Iran's President Orders Ministry To Investigate Fatal Mashhad Stabbing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the Intelligence Ministry to investigate a knife attack on three clergymen in the Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad that left at least one dead.
Raisi said on April 6 that the ministry should identify and prosecute all perpetrators of the incident, which took place the day before.
Raisi blamed the knife attack on the influence of "takfiri" -- a term used for Sunni extremists, including the Islamic State (IS) group.
The authorities said the alleged assailant, whom some media have identified as a foreign national, had been detained. At least four suspected accomplices were also arrested, while the motive for the attack remains unclear.
The Mehr news agency reported on April 5 that a second cleric had died after being taken to a hospital.
But the semiofficial ISNA news agency on April 6 quoted the chief of Kamyab hospital in Mashhad, Masoud Khani, as saying that the two clerics injured in the attack were in a stable condition.
"The first 24 to 48 hours are very sensitive for trauma patients, we have to wait and see," Khani was quoted as saying by ISNA.
Reports said a memorial service for Hojatoleslam Mohammad Aslani, killed in the attack, will be held on April 7. He was due to be buried on April 8 in a square reserved for martyrs in the courtyard of the shrine.
Crimean Tatar Activist Detained In Russia-Occupied Crimea After Police Searched His Home
Russian authorities have detained a Crimean Tatar activist after his home was searched in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
The Crimean Solidarity group told RFE/RL that police searched Server Bariyev's home in the village of Rozdolne on April 6 and took him away.
Bariyev's relatives and friends say no reason was given for the search or the activist's detention.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Last month, a court in Moscow sentenced seven Crimean Tatars on extremism charges that they and human rights organizations in Ukraine say are politically motivated.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries. Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
Two Men Shot Dead In Skirmish Along Uzbek-Kyrgyz Border
BISHKEK -- Uzbek border guards have shot to death two men at a disputed segment of the border with Kyrgyzstan.
The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said the incident took place late on April 5 when a group of Kyrgyz men tried to illegally smuggle goods into Uzbek territory on horses.
When Uzbek border guards tried to stop them, the men reportedly refused and the standoff turned violent.
"Uzbek border guards had to use firearms to protect their lives and health, in which two men were lethally wounded, while others managed to escape back to Kyrgyz territory," the Border Guard Service said.
Officials said the men killed were 31 and 37 years old. They were both born in Uzbekistan but obtained Kyrgyz citizenship in 2012 and permanently resided in the village of Deires in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region.
Officials from both countries agreed to investigate the incident separately.
According to the Border Guard Service, the bodies of the men were repatriated to Kyrgyzstan on April 6 and the situation along the border, where there have been many deadly clashes over the years, is stable.
The border areas in Central Asia have been subject to recurring disputes since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to frequent tension between the two countries.
Hungary's Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Ambassador Over 'Offensive Comments'
Hungary's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador to Budapest over what it described as offensive comments from Kyiv regarding Budapest's stance on Russia's invasion.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on April 6 that Hungary had condemned Russia's invasion, acknowledged Ukraine's sovereignty, and taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees as they stream across the border to flee the war.
It is "time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said in a statement, referring to the reelection of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 3.
"This is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it," Szijjarto added, reiterating the stance that helped Orban secure a fourth consecutive term with a landslide election victory last weekend.
Szijarto was responding to comments made on April 5 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said Orban would have to choose between Moscow and the "other world," and that the Hungarian leader feared Russian influence.
Orban has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and did not veto European Union sanctions against Moscow, even though he had said he doesn’t agree with them.
But he also has refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected the idea of curbs on oil and gas imports from Russia, saying such a move would wreck Hungary's economy.
Orban’s government has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine or allow their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.
- By Todd Prince
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Russian Firebrand Politician Whose Career Spanned Yeltsin And Putin Eras, Dies At 75
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the rabid Russian nationalist lawmaker whose political rise in the early 1990s frightened the West and underscored the fragility of democracy in the immediate post-Soviet period, has died. He was 75.
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Zhirinovsky died after a "long and serious illness." Zhirinovsky had been in a Moscow hospital since early February after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.
Zhirinovsky had been one of the most visible and well-known figures in Russian politics over the past three decades, capturing domestic and international headlines with his xenophobic comments and outlandish public behavior, including fistfights in parliament and on television talk shows.
He had been a prominent fixture in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, since his misleadingly named Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) stormed to a strong result in 1993, capturing the most votes in the first legislative elections since the collapse of the Soviet Union two years earlier.
He ran for president five times after that, never receiving 10 percent of the vote. And while he frequently raised fears with his provocative pronouncements in his early years in the spotlight, he later struggled even to raise eyebrows, as Russians became accustomed to his remarks and his role in the ruling apparatus.
He appeared to have lost almost all of his real political influence years ago, serving instead as a colorfully controversial but ultimately predictable piece of the so-called “systemic opposition” to President Vladimir Putin, who uses this group to advance his goals and preserve a veneer of democracy and pluralism.
Zhirinovsky rose to prominence in the early 1990s by playing on widespread disillusionment among the Russian populace with the economic and political upheaval that set in before the Soviet collapse and deepened following the country’s demise in December 1991.
The rapid transition to a market economy under President Boris Yeltsin cast many Russians into poverty as factories shut down, inflation skyrocketed, and the communist-era social safety net, threadbare as it was, unraveled.
In the December 1993 parliamentary elections, many citizens expressed their opposition to both Yeltsin and the Communist Party by voting for Zhirinovsky, who offered little in the way of a practical solution to those problems.
Zhirinovsky’s platform called for lowering the price of vodka, “defending the rights” of ethnic Russians inside and outside the country, and incorporating former imperial lands.
He also threatened the use of nuclear weapons against former adversaries – just one of a growing number of aggressive, often over-the-top positions he took publicly -- while blaming the West for many of the nation’s ills.
“Less a party than a backdrop to its demagogic leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the [LDPR] espoused ultranationalist positions, including anti-Western rhetoric; expanding Russia’s borders to include Poland and Finland, and eventually reaching the Indian Ocean; increasing arms sales abroad and restoring ties with traditional Soviet allies like Iraq and Libya; intensified support for Serbia; ridding Russia of non-Russians; provoking ethnic wars outside Russia; and warning Japan, Germany, and the United States of nuclear attack or blackmail,” the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe said in a January 1994 report analyzing the election.
The LDPR won nearly 23 percent of the party-list votes in the election, besting liberal opponents and raising fears among those Western officials who were hoping that democracy would swiftly take hold in Russia after centuries of autocratic rule.
Zhirinovsky’s strong showing in the election prompted some observers at the time to draw comparisons to Adolf Hitler, who had won over disgruntled voters with his virulent nationalism during a similar period of deep economic and political turmoil in Germany following its defeat in World War I.
“Widespread disillusionment had worked to Zhirinovsky’s advantage. After his election, I believed the nationalist leader could – though not necessarily would – become Russia’s Hitler,” Michael McFaul, an U.S. election observer at the time who would go on to become President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Russia from 2012-14, wrote in his book From Cold War To Hot Peace.
McFaul described Zhirinovsky as the “symbolic winner” of the election and said his popularity called into question the prevailing liberal view about “the superiority and inevitability of worldwide democracy.”
For a brief period of time, Zhirinovsky was considered to be a serious challenger to Yeltsin in the 1996 presidential election, Russia’s first since the Soviet collapse.
However, his political star quickly dimmed as his boorish behavior alienated voters.
In the December 1995 Duma elections, the LDPR received 11 percent in the party-list voting – half as many votes as the Communist Party. Six months later, Zhirinovsky came in fifth in the first round of the presidential election, with less than 6 percent of the vote.
Over the years, Zhirinovsky’s tirades and antics turned him into more of an entertainer than a politician in the eyes of Russian voters. To liberal opponents and the nation’s intelligentsia, he was little more than a clown.
His influence further waned with Putin’s political ascent at the end of the 1990s.
Over more than 22 years as president or prime minister, Putin has consolidated power in part by neutering the parliament and co-opting political forces that are nominally in the opposition.
The LDPR has rarely opposed the policies of Putin and the dominant, Kremlin-controlled United Russia party. Political observers say the Kremlin has sometimes used Zhirinovsky and his party to send up trial balloons on initiatives it does not want to immediately be associated with the government.
Like Zhirinovsky, Putin also attached importance to the issue of ethnic Russians who found themselves living outside the country after the fall of the Soviet Union -- a situation that he says prompted his remark that the collapse of the U.S.S.R. was the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century.
“The difference was that, until 2014, Putin had always claimed that talk of ‘bringing back’ these lands with lots of Russians in the so-called ‘near abroad’ was not politically realistic," said Brian Taylor, a professor of political science at Syracuse University who focuses on Russia.
Since 2014, when Putin sent the military to seize control of Crimea and Moscow fomented separatism in the Donbas, Putin's rhetoric with respect to Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine "has become more strident, which rhetorically moved him closer to Zhirinovsky, although usually without the extreme flourishes that Zhirinovsky was famous for,” Taylor said in early February.
Zhirinovsky had called for the partitioning of Ukraine and made other remarks that bore similarities to more recent comments from Putin, who launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after increasingly aggressive rhetoric in which he repeatedly suggesting that the neighboring country has no right to exist as a sovereign state.
In a diatribe in the Duma in December, as Russia amassed forces at Ukraine’s borders, Zhirinovsky suggested Moscow would invade at 4 a.m. on February 22 -- a prediction that was off by only about 48 hours.
Zhirinovsky ran against Putin for president in 2000, 2012, and 2018, and against placeholder Dmitry Medvedev in 2008 – campaigns widely seen as part of Kremlin efforts to create the appearance of pluralism and competition. By contrast, opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was barred from the 2018 ballot over convictions on financial-crimes charges he say were fabricated to sideline him.
Zhirinovsky was born in what was then the Soviet republic of Kazakhstan on April 25, 1946, a year after the end of World War II, to a father with a Ukrainian Jewish background and an ethnic Russian mother.
Zhirinovsky initially denied his Jewish heritage and rarely talked about his father, Volf Eidelshtein, who moved to the newly formed state of Israel a few years after his son’s birth.
Zhirinovsky took the last name of his mother’s first husband when he turned 18.
He moved to the Soviet capital in the 1960s to attend Moscow State University, where he majored in Turkish studies, and he briefly worked in Turkey. He received a law degree in 1977 and a philosophy degree much later, in 1998, after defending a dissertation on “the past, present, and future of the Russian nation.”
In March 1990, Zhirinovsky was elected head of the Liberal Democratic Party of the Soviet Union, which he had helped create – reportedly with the backing of the KGB – a few months earlier. It was the first legal opposition party in the Soviet Union.
He ran for president of what was still the Soviet republic of Russia in June 1991, coming in third with 8 percent of the vote in an election won by Yeltsin.
The Soviet Union ceased to exist six months later and the political upheaval continued, with Yeltsin ordering the shelling of the parliament building in October 1993 during a showdown with anti-reform opponents that led to parliamentary election that December.
Zhirinovsky is survived by his wife, Galina Lebedeva, and three grown children.
Pope, Holding Flag Brought From Bucha, Condemns Atrocities In Ukraine
Pope Francis has condemned what he described as the “massacre of Bucha," a Ukrainian town where the bodies of dozens of civilians were found in mass graves and on the streets in what some have called evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops.
Holding a battle-stained flag from Bucha, Pope Francis said during his weekly audience in the Vatican's auditorium on April 6 that "recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha."
"Ever more horrendous cruelties, also perpetrated against defenseless civilians, women, and children. These are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs for mercy," the pontiff said while welcoming a half-dozen Ukrainian refugee children on stage.
"These children had to flee in order to arrive in a safe land. This is the fruit of war. Let's not forget them and let's not forget the Ukrainian people," he said, before giving each child a gift of a chocolate Easter egg.
WATCH: Images of dozens of bodies lying in the streets of the village of Bucha, near Kyiv, have been seen around the world, prompting accusations of war crimes against Russian forces.
The Ukrainian Army retook control of Bucha just a few days ago after Russian forces retreated. Videos and eyewitness accounts have revealed dozens of corpses, some with their hands tied behind their backs, strewn about the town on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the killings "war crimes" and "genocide." Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia, which has denied the accusations, in reaction to the deaths.
While Pope Francis did not name Russia in his speech, he did say that the events in Ukraine were showing "the impotency of the United Nations."
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
EU's Michel Says Sanctions On Russian Oil, Gas Will Be Needed 'Sooner Or Later'
European Council chief Charles Michel says the European Union will need to slap sanctions on Russian energy such as oil and gas "sooner or later," as the bloc looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow in the face of reports of war atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian troops.
"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament in an address on April 6.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Michel urged European lawmakers to consider such moves, aimed at Moscow's main source of income, after he said reports of war crimes being committed by Russian troops in towns such as Bucha were "yet more proof that Russian brutality against the people of Ukraine has no limits."
Russian news agencies reported that the state-owned energy giant Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on April 6, in line with its contracts. Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic meters for April 6, similar to volumes on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.
The United States and its European allies are expected to impose harsh new sanctions on Russia on April 6 in a move aimed at increasing Russia’s economic and technological isolation as a penalty for its attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
The joint action will include new sanctions on financial institutions, a ban on new investment in Russia, toughened sanctions on government-owned enterprises, and more sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members, according to the White House.
“The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on April 5.
The U.S. Treasury Department already took steps on April 5 to make it harder for Russia to meet its financial obligations by blocking any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at U.S. financial institutions.
Britain announced it has frozen some $350 billion in assets from Putin's "war chest" so far. Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that this makes more than 60 percent of Russia’s $604 billion in currency reserves unavailable.
The EU said a fifth package of measures that it announced targets oil and coal exports and bars Russian ships from European ports.
WATCH: A children's summer camp in Ukraine is the site of another grisly atrocity. In a basement, there were bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in their heads. The Ukrainian authorities said it was a war crime committed by Russian forces.
The actions come as evidence of atrocities committed by Russian troops continues to pile up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council on April 5 that Russian troops had committed some of the worst war crimes since World War II and urged the council to hold Moscow accountable.
Much of the focus has been on Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were positioned until their withdrawal late last week. People there said they witnessed brutal killings and torture, and evidence has emerged of mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that while Bucha was under Russian control “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action.” Reiterating the Kremlin’s previous statements, he said videos showing bodies in the streets were “a crude forgery” staged by the Ukrainians.
“You only saw what they showed you,” he said. “The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes.”
Zelenskiy said the events in Bucha will make “even the possibility” of peace talks with Russia a challenge.
WATCH: Russian troops allegedly shot a 72-year-old professor when he tried to defend his home and protect neighbors in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. Yevhen Khrykov was killed after Russian forces found him and about a dozen neighbors sheltering in a basement, according to his widow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of fueling "hysteria" over alleged Russian war crimes as a way to derail negotiations. Several rounds of talks so far have yielded no deal.
Lavrov said that Moscow won’t accept a Ukrainian demand that any prospective peace deal include an immediate pullout of troops followed by a Ukrainian referendum on the agreement.
In televised remarks, he said a new deal would have to be negotiated if the vote failed, and “we don’t want to play such cat-and-mouse.”
Western military officials say Russian forces that have pulled back from the area around Kyiv are now regrouping for deployment in eastern and southern Ukraine. Fresh battles are expected in the region commonly known as the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists already hold territory.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Car Crashes Into Fence Surrounding Russia's Embassy In Bucharest; Driver Killed
A car crashed into a fence surrounding the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.
According to police, the vehicle hit the fence at around 6 a.m. on April 6 but didn’t enter the embassy compound.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the driver died at the scene, authorities said in a statement.
Video showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran to the area.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate. Police said they were investigating. The identity of the driver was not released.
In recent weeks, several Russian embassies in Europe have been targeted by protesters angered by Moscow’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
West Adds Heft To Sanctions Against Russia In Wake Of Civilian Deaths Outside Kyiv
The United States and Britain have imposed new and tougher sanctions against Russia in response to the killings of civilians in towns near Kyiv, and the European Union planned similar steps as U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the widespread killing of Ukrainian civilians as "war crimes."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The United States targeted Russia's largest bank, a private investment bank, and oligarchs in a new package of sanctions that includes a ban on all new U.S. investment in Russia. The fresh sanctions also targeted President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters.
The sanctions against Sberbank and Alfa Bank mean the United States is "locking down" any accounts or funds those banks have in the United States, Biden said in a speech on April 6 to a labor-union conference in Washington.
Biden said the new sanctions were in response to the killings of civilians in towns near Kyiv, whose bodies he said were left "for all the world to see, unapologetically."
Biden said he was sure the union members had seen the pictures from Bucha showing "bodies left in the streets as Russian troops withdrew, some shot in the back of the head with their hands tied behind their backs. There's nothing less happening than major war crimes."
The steps that Washington has taken thus far "are predicted to shrink Russian GDP by double digits this year alone," Biden said. And the United States will continue to raise the economic costs on Russia, he said, urging "responsible nations" to come together to hold the perpetrators of crimes in Bucha and other towns accountable.
Britain also announced a ban on investment in Russia and a freeze on the assets of Credit Bank of Moscow and Sberbank, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. In addition, London said it would end imports of Russian oil and coal by the end of the year.
The latest British measures amount to "some of our toughest sanctions yet" and were "decimating Putin's war machine," Truss said.
The European Union plans to ban imports of Russian coal, and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said there would be more EU sanctions to come.
European Council chief Charles Michel said on April 6 that the bloc will need to slap sanctions on Russian energy such as oil and gas "sooner or later."
The actions come as accusations of atrocities committed by Russian troops continue to pile up. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council on April 5 that Russian troops had committed some of the worst war crimes since World War II and urged the council to hold Moscow accountable.
A spokeswoman for UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on April 6 that the assembly will vote on April 7 on suspending Russia from the body's Human Rights Council amid reports that Russian troops committed atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Two-thirds of the countries who cast votes in the 193-member assembly must support suspension for Russia to be temporarily removed from the Geneva-based council.
In an address to the Irish parliament on April 6, Zelenskiy warned Europe that there is no time for hesitancy in adopting measures against Russia. He said he could no longer "tolerate any indecisiveness after everything we have gone through in Ukraine and everything that Russian troops have done."
"We still need to convince Europe that Russian oil cannot feed the Russian military machine with new sources of funding," Zelenskiy said in urging that the continent cut off imports of Russian crude.
Much of the world's focus over the past few days has been on Bucha, a town near Kyiv where Russian forces were positioned until their withdrawal late last week. People there said they witnessed brutal killings and torture, and evidence has emerged of mass graves and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that while Bucha was under Russian control "not a single local person has suffered from any violent action." Reiterating the Kremlin's previous statements, he said videos showing bodies in the streets were a "crude forgery" staged by the Ukrainians.
"You only saw what they showed you," he said. "The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes."
WATCH: A children's summer camp in Ukraine is the site of another grisly atrocity. In a basement, there were bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in their heads. The Ukrainian authorities said it was a war crime committed by Russian forces.
Zelenskiy said the events in Bucha will make "even the possibility" of peace talks with Russia a challenge.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of fueling "hysteria" over alleged Russian war crimes as a way to derail negotiations. Several rounds of talks so far have yielded no deal.
Lavrov said that Moscow won't accept a Ukrainian demand that any prospective peace deal include an immediate pullout of troops followed by a Ukrainian referendum on the agreement.
In televised remarks, he said a new deal would have to be negotiated if the vote failed, and "we don't want to play such cat-and-mouse."
Ukraine and Russia are now gearing up for what could become a major battle in eastern Ukraine. Calls for the evacuation of civilians from towns near the front line have been stepped up ahead of the anticipated Russian offensive.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said intelligence reports showed Russia is repositioning its troops for a major offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine to capture enough area to create a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula.
Stoltenberg also said Russia's war with Ukraine could last a long time, as Putin has shown no signs of changing "his ambition to control the whole" country.
"We have to be realistic and realize that this may last for a long time, for many months, for even years," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on April 6.
The region includes the shattered port city of Mariupol, where authorities continue strained efforts to evacuate civilians. Heavy fighting and Russian air strikes are continuing there, British military intelligence said early on April 6.
The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening. Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat, or water, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Russian forces have prevented humanitarian access, likely to pressure defenders to surrender," it added.
More than 3,800 people were able to leave Mariupol on April 5 along agreed humanitarian corridors, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
But a convoy of seven buses that had set out to evacuate people from Mariupol had not managed to make its way through a Russian blockade, Vereshchuk said.
Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had "cynically disrupted" the evacuation effort, TASS cited a senior official as saying.
The buses, however, were able to evacuate people from the city of Berdyansk, including some people from Mariupol who had made it that far.
Ukraine's General Staff said the northeastern city of Kharkiv remained under attack on April 6, and Kyiv expected Russian forces to launch a full-blown assault soon to try to take the city.
Several towns in the Luhansk region were being shelled by artillery, and the assault on the city of Mariupol continues, the General Staff said in a report on April 6.
Many in the town of Derhachi, which lies just north of Kharkiv, have decided to leave while they can. At least eight buses and vans left the town on April 6 in an evacuation organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
"This convoy's arrival to Zaporizhzhya is a huge relief for hundreds of people who have suffered immensely and are now in a safer location," Pascal Hundt, the ICRC's head of delegation in Ukraine, said in a statement. "It's clear, though, that thousands more civilians trapped inside Mariupol need safe passage out and aid to come in."
Ukrainian authorities said nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from combat areas on April 6.
Vereshchuk said late on April 6 that 1,171 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol, and 2,515 more left the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol and several smaller cities and towns in the south. They traveled to Zaporizhzhya by bus or in their own vehicles. Vereshchuk said an additional 1,206 people were evacuated from the eastern region of Luhansk.
Vereshchuk and other officials have been urging residents of eastern regions to evacuate in the face of an impending Russian offensive.
Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that, as of April 4, Russia's war had killed 1,480 civilians and wounded another 2,195.
"Most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of damage, including heavy artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launches, as well as missiles and air strikes," the statement said.
The UN believes that the real numbers of dead and wounded is much higher as information from some places where hostilities are taking place is delayed, and many reports need to be confirmed.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
