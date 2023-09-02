News
Ukraine Names Powerful Businessman Kolomoisky As Suspect In Fraud Probe
Ukrainian state security officials named powerful businessman Ihor Kolomoisky as a suspect in a fraud and money-laundering case, the SBU security service said on September 2. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made cracking down on corruption a priority as Ukraine battles Russia's 18-month-old invasion and Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's richest men, is the most prominent figure to have become a target. Zelenskiy has denied having personal ties to the businessman. Kolomoisky is a former owner of leading Ukrainian bank PrivatBank, which was nationalized in late 2016 as part of a major cleanup of the country's banking system. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Russian Taxi Law Requiring Companies To Share Data With FSB Goes Into Effect
A law requiring taxi companies to provide the Federal Security Service (FSB) with data on riders' trips has come into force. The new law, enacted on September 1, also prohibits taxi companies from disclosing their cooperation with the FSB. Under the provisions of the law, the FSB will have constant access to databases that taxi companies are required to maintain. Passenger travel data is to be stored for six months. The law was adopted by the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, in December. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Iranian Pilgrims Among 18 Dead In Iraqi Crash
A road accident killed 18 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, overnight, the state news agency INA reported on September 2. The "horrible accident" between Dujail and Samarra also injured 15 people, INA said, citing the toll from Khaled Burhan, director of health services in Salaheddine Province. Among the dead were 14 Iranians, two Afghans, and two people yet to be identified, according to a hospital official. Millions of Shi'ite pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Three Pakistani Soldiers, One Militant Killed In Shoot-Outs Along Afghan Border
Two soldiers and one militant were killed in a shoot-out during an overnight military operation against militant activity in the northwest along the border with Afghanistan. A military statement late on September 1 said security forces initiated an operation in Miran Shah, the main town of North Waziristan, “to eliminate remaining terrorists” after receiving concrete intelligence reports about the presence of militants. It said that as troops closed in on the location, a group of militants was spotted and intercepted, triggering a shootout that resulted in the death of the army major leading the operation and another soldier. One militant was killed. To read the original story by AP, click here.
White House Discusses Anti-Corruption Efforts With Ukrainian Delegation
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan met on September 1 with the heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions and reiterated American support for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine, the White House said in a statement. "Mr. Sullivan underscored the vital importance to any democratic society of independent, impartial law enforcement and judicial institutions capable of investigating, prosecuting, and adjudicating corruption cases no matter where they lead," the White House said. Ukraine has made a crackdown on graft a priority as it presses on with a counteroffensive 18 months into Russia's invasion. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Claims Crimean Bridge Attacks Thwarted As Ukraine Continues Push Toward Melitopol
Russia has said that its forces thwarted three sea drone attacks on the strategic Crimean Bridge linking Ukraine's occupied Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland, as Ukraine's military said it was continuing its push toward the southeastern city of Melitopol in an effort to cut off the land bridge to Crimea.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
One attempt by Ukraine to strike the Crimean Bridge was made on the night of September 1, and two others on September 2, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Ukraine has not yet commented on the attacks, which reportedly blocked traffic on the bridge for three hours.
Kyiv has repeatedly stated that it considers the rail and vehicle bridge used to supply Russian forces fighting in Ukraine to be a legitimate military target.
Russia has attempted to hinder Ukraine's ability to strike the bridge with barriers, including sunken ships, following a July attack that damaged the road section of the bridge.
The attacks came as Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region in an attempt to cut off a land bridge connecting occupied Ukrainian territory to the Crimean Peninsula, which Kyiv has said it intends to take back after it was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
The Ukrainian military said early on September 2 that its advance continues in the direction of the southeastern city of Melitopol.
On September 1, the United States said that Ukrainian forces had made "notable progress" in the ongoing counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhya region in recent days.
"They have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defenses," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. He also acknowledged criticism of Ukraine's counteroffensive "by anonymous officials," saying this was "not helpful."
"Any objective observer of this counteroffensive, you can't deny...that they have made progress now," Kirby added.
In an intelligence assessment issued on September 2, the British Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had reached Russia's main defensive line in parts of southern Ukraine and that Russian forces were fighting to halt the counteroffensive.
British intelligence said that the Russian military was continuing its own offensive in the north, near Kupyansk, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.
While "Russian forces are likely trying to distract Ukraine from its counteroffensive" by forcing Kyiv to split its forces, the assessment continued, Russia risks dividing its own forces as it seeks to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's military intelligence said on September 1 that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.
The attack this week on Pskov airport, around 700 kilometers from Ukraine, marked the latest strike on Russian territory since Kyiv vowed in July to "return" the conflict to Moscow.
"Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged," Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. OKs Potential Sale Of Military Vehicles To Bulgaria
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Stryker military vehicles to Bulgaria for an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on September 1. The sale to the NATO ally would consist of 183 Stryker vehicles, including infantry carriers, command vehicles, and medical evacuation vehicles, the Pentagon said. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale. The notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics is the prime contractor for the vehicles, the Pentagon said.
Russia Brands Nobel Winner Muratov A 'Foreign Agent'
Russia has added journalist and Nobel Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov to its list of "foreign agents." The Russian Justice Ministry said on September 1 that Muratov "used foreign platforms to disseminate opinions aimed at forming a negative attitude toward the foreign and domestic policy of the Russian Federation." Muratov is editor in chief of Novaya gazeta and co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. In addition to Muratov, opposition politician and former deputy of the St. Petersburg city council Maksim Reznik, stand-up comedian Ruslan Bely, and six other writers, journalists, and politicians were added to the foreign agent list. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Protesters Back Indicted Pro-Russian Bosnian Serb Leader
Protests in support of the pro-Russian leader of the mostly Serb-populated entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who has been indicted for disrespecting the decisions of the Office of the High Representative (OHR), took place on September 1 in several locations across Bosnia.
Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, has been charged over two controversial laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by the high representative, the top international envoy to Bosnia.
About 2,000 people from Republic of Srpska gathered near the administrative line that divides two entities in East Sarajevo and three other cities in the north and south of the country.
Under the slogan "The Border Exists," the protesters said their aim was to stop traffic for half an hour at these locations.
High Representative Christian Schmidt said in a statement that it was "irresponsible to stage divisive political events at the interentity boundary line," adding that this is not a border between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation but a "purely administrative line."
The protests were organized by the Committee for the Protection of Rights of Serbs in Bosnia. A request to protest in front of the building that houses the Bosnian Court and Prosecutor-General's Office was denied by the police.
Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation, the two highly autonomous entities of Bosnia, were created by the Dayton accords, which ended the Bosnian War in 1995. Bosnia has been governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
The accords also set up the position of OHR, an internationally appointed foreign diplomat who has the power to impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia.
The controversial measures signed into law by Dodik on July 7 were approved earlier by the deputies in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska.
One of the laws blocks the publication of decisions made by the high representative in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, effectively meaning the entity can disregard them.
The protests on September 1 also showed support for Milos Lukic, acting director of the publication, who has also been indicted.
The other law concerns the nonimplementation of decisions by the Constitutional Court in the territory of the entity.
A day after he signed the decrees, Dodik was accused by U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken of violating the Bosnian Constitution and undermining the Dayton peace accords.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of the country.
He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for "de facto secession of Republic of Srpska."
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Expected At UN This Month
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York this month and take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Albanian Ambassador to the UN Ferit Hoxha told reporters on September 1. Albania is president of the 15-member council for September. World leaders are due to begin gathering in New York from September 18 for the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. The Security Council meeting on Ukraine is due to be held on September 20.
Anger In Sweden As Nobel Prize Organizers Invite Officials From Russia, Belarus, Iran To Ceremony
Several Swedish lawmakers said on September 1 they will boycott this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies on December 10 after the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards changed its position from a year earlier and invited representatives of Russia, Belarus, and Iran to attend. The Nobel Foundation said invitations were extended to all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway since that "promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Denmark Orders Russia To Reduce Embassy Staff To Same Number That Copenhagen Has In Moscow
Denmark on September 1 informed Russia's ambassador in Copenhagen that it must reduce its embassy staff to the same number that Denmark has in Moscow because talks to increase numbers have foundered. Copenhagen and Moscow "have been in long-term negotiation" regarding visas for employees at the Danish Embassy, the Foreign Ministry said, but these talks "have not led to results due to repeated Russian attempts to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers." The statement said that the Russian Embassy must be reduced to five diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff by September 29. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian-Led Military Alliance Holds Drills In Belarus
An estimated 2,500 troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have opened military exercises in parts of Belarus that border NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
The Combat Brotherhood 2023 exercises, which opened on September 1 and are scheduled to last through September 6, include troops from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. Armenia is also a member of the CSTO but did not send troops.
Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaqsylyqov said that the Kazakh military would take part in the CSTO exercises but would not send military equipment.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the exercises were to prepare for joint operations, including responses to a nuclear accident, and intelligence sharing.
The exercises are being observed by representatives of China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Mongolia. Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian leader of Belarus, announced on August 31 that Minsk had also invited representatives of Poland to act as observers.
Valer Ravenka, an assistant to the Belarusian defense minister, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Poland "preliminarily" refused the invitation.
There has been no comment from Poland on the invitation, but Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said the purpose of the military exercises was to destabilize the region.
Ukrainian General Serhiy Nayev said his country reinforced its border with Belarus ahead of the exercises.
"For us, any actions on the part of the enemy, including conducting exercises on their territory, is a certain aspect of increasing the danger," Nayev said.
Belarus hosts Russian forces and equipment that have been used in the war in Ukraine, but Belarusian troops have not taken part. The Russian forces in Belarus include Wagner mercenary group fighters.
Wagner relocated some of its troops to Belarus under a deal brokered by Lukashenka after the mercenary group in June launched a mutiny aimed at ousting rivals of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin from the Russian Defense Ministry. Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in Russia last week.
Russia also says it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
With reporting by AP
Anger Rises As Females Find Local Park In Kabul Closed To Them
Women in the Afghan capital, Kabul, are furious after being turned away at a women-only section of a park that Taliban militants now say is closed as part of a nationwide ban keeping them out of one of the few remaining spaces where they say they could feel free.
The Taliban announced on August 26 that women were no longer allowed to visit national parks in what is seen as the latest attempt to erase Afghan women from public life.
But the ban has hit especially hard in the confines of the capital, where there is little chance to escape the dust and concrete of the city.
"It was a happy place for women, but it is now closed to them,” Hogai Amil, one of the park-goers, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "It is beautiful and has everything."
The park is located in the Makroyan Kohna apartment complex in central Kabul. Built in the 1960s for the pro-Soviet Afghan elite, the apartments are now inhabited mainly by the educated middle class.
The park provided the only space for women outside their tiny apartments and in a Taliban-dominated country that is allowing women fewer freedoms each month.
The hard-line Islamist group, which seized power in August 2021 when international peacekeeping troops exited the country, has already banned women from education and work and it has imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
“I am devastated,” said Maryam, another Makroyan resident.
She said that seeing friends in the park allowed her to cope with mental issues she suffers from.
"It was the place of our dreams," she added. "I am desperate to go there, but no one will let me in."
Aside from the social impact, the ban is also going to have a devastating economic impact on many of Kabul's female residents.
The park, and others like it, was one of the few places Afghan women could still earn money by selling food or providing cosmetic and other services to female visitors.
One beautician, who requested that her name not be used, said the closure has cut off a vital lifeline for her to provide for her family.
"How will I pay my rent and the rent for the shop," she asked. "How will I now buy my groceries."
Schools In Kyiv Targeted By Bomb Threats As Kids Return To Classrooms
Police in Kyiv said bomb threats to the city's schools were registered on September 1, the first day of the new school year. Police said they were checking educational facilities along with units of the State Emergency Service. Few other details were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Putin Opens School Year In Russia But New History Textbook Given Failing Grade
Russian students began the first day of a new school year with words of encouragement from President Vladimir Putin and a revised history textbook that critics say is intended to “incite anger toward Ukrainians” and explain to future conscripts “why they are putting on uniforms and boots.”
Speaking via a video link to students on September 1, Putin listed a litany of accomplishments that he claimed the government had achieved, saying the country was setting an example “in creating conditions for the education of the younger generation.”
But he didn't mention the new textbook for high-school students that, among other things, justifies Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The revised history textbook is to be used for students in the 11th grade -- the final year of high school. It is full of “Russian official propaganda cliches” and tries to justify Russia’s illegal actions, including its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Amnesty International noted in a statement on September 1.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
“The textbook conceals the truth and misrepresents the facts about serious human rights violations and crimes under international law committed by Russian forces against Ukrainians,” said Anna Wright, Amnesty International researcher for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
“Indoctrination of children at a vulnerable stage of their development is a cynical attempt to eradicate Ukrainian culture, heritage and identity and is also a violation of the right to education” Wright added.
Vladimir Medinsky, a nationalist aide to Putin who served as culture minister between 2012 2020 and is one of the authors of the new textbook, said on August 8 that “the section about the period from the 1970s until the 2000s has been completely reworked.”
Putin, who frequently talks and writes about history while making "patriotic education" one of the defining features of his more than two decades of rule, is widely accused by critics in Russia and abroad of distorting the past.
The history text falsely claims that prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, NATO advisers actively prepared Ukraine to “attack Donbas,” a reference to the areas of eastern Ukraine that have been under Russian occupation since 2014.
It also states that, if Ukraine were allowed to join NATO, it could have led to a destructive war and “possibly the end of the civilization,” leaving Russia no choice but to take preventive action.
The new textbook claims that the invasion of Ukraine is a “special military operation” and quotes Putin on February 24, 2022, the day he launched the move, as saying: “This is ultimately a question of life and death, the question of our historic future as a people."
Since launching the invasion, Russian authorities have taken the suppression of freedoms in the country to unprecedented levels.
Independent media outlets and human rights organizations are being shut down and noted opposition politicians and Kremlin critics have been jailed or have had to flee the country.
Meanwhile hundreds of Russians have been detained for voicing any kind of dissent over the move to invade neighboring Ukraine.
Kyrgyz Fans, With President In Crowd, Riot After Kok-Boru Match; 25 Arrested
More than two dozen people are being held for questioning by police in Kyrgyzstan after a riot broke out following a heated match of kok-boru, a traditional sport that involves capturing a goat's carcass, or "ulak," and maneuvering it on horseback into the opposing team's goal. Officials said an investigation is ongoing after hundreds of spectators stormed the field at the President's Cup match in the city of Osh, which was attended by President Sadyr Japarov and Prosecutor-General Kurmankul Zulushev. The spectators chased match officials and smashed the windows of a vehicle. There were no reports of injuries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Sentenced To 15 Years For Allegedly Preparing Attack In Kursk
Russia's Second Western District Military Court has sentenced Ramazan Murtuzov to 15 years in prison for allegedly preparing an explosion in a shopping center or train station in the city of Kursk, near the border with Ukraine. Murtuzov will spend the first three years of his sentence in prison, with the remainder to be served in a strict regime prison colony. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it thwarted a "terrorist attack" in September 2022, and had arrested a man who allegedly had two explosive devices in his home. He was detained after BBC Russia published a story about Ukrainian saboteurs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Protester Dies In Prison Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances
Javad Rohi, an Iranian protester who was detained during the recent nationwide protests and had his death sentence overturned by the Supreme Court, has died under suspicious circumstances while in prison, raising concerns among human rights activists over his treatment behind bars.
"Javad Rohi, an inmate in the Nowshahr city prison, was transferred to Shahid Beheshti hospital in the city early on August 31 after suffering a seizure," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported, adding that medical personnel tried to treat him but failed to keep the 31-year-old alive.
Majid Kaveh, Rohi's lawyer, confirmed the death of his client in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Further details of Rohi's death were not immediately available, but human rights activists said Rohi had been subjected to brutal torture after his arrest for "inciting a riot" by dancing, clapping, chanting, and throwing head scarves into bonfires.
Rohi was also convicted of allegedly burning a copy of the Koran.
In January, Amnesty International called Rohi's trial "grossly unfair" and said that he, along with two others who had been arrested during the same protests in the seaside city of Noshahr about 125 kilometers north of Tehran, had been subjected to beatings, floggings, electric shocks, suspension, death threats, and sexual violence to extract "confessions."
After receiving a death sentence from the court, Kaveh -- who was not allowed to be present at the trial -- said he was finally allowed access to the case. He said after reviewing the materials that there was no concrete evidence supporting the crimes for which Rohi was sentenced to death and the ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court in June.
The Iranian authorities' violations of due-process rights and fair-trial standards as well as the torture and ill-treatment of detainees have been systemic features of the government's crackdown against anti-government protests.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in an statement on September 1 that the "suspicious" circumstances under which Rohi died raised "grave concerns about his treatment."
The group said it had obtained information that agents of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps had held Rohi in solitary confinement without providing any information to his family for over 40 days following his arrest.
It added that during that period, Rohi was exposed to freezing temperatures for 48-hour periods, beaten "severely" with batons, whipped and beaten to such an extent that he had lost control over some internal body functions, could not use one of his legs, and his speech was impaired.
"The Iranian prison authorities' egregious record of torture and mistreatment makes Javad Rohi's death in custody more than a little suspicious," said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at HRW.
“An international inquiry is needed since there’s no reason to believe Iranian authorities will carry out a transparent investigation.”
Kaveh last month had expressed deep concern over what he said seems to be the "disregard for the Supreme Court ruling."
Iran has executed at least seven anti-government protesters in hasty trials, triggering strong condemnation from human rights activists and numerous Western governments.
Human rights groups say the crackdown by the authorities in the wake of unrest sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two More Ships Leave Ukrainian Black Sea Port Under Temporary Corridor
Two cargo vessels have left a port near Odesa, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on September 1 -- the third and fourth to transit from deep-water Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea since Russia withdrew from a safe-passage deal for grain ships. Oleksandr Kubrakov said the bulk carriers Anna-Theresa and Ocean Courtesy had left the port of Pivdenniy through a temporary corridor for civilian vessels. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Putin, Erdogan To Meet Next Week After Ukraine Grain Deal Unraveled
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet next. Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosted his Turkish counterpart for talks in Moscow. Turkey, together with the United Nations, brokered a deal in July 2022 that allowed Ukraine to ship grain and other foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports. Russia quit the deal last month. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian National Granted Asylum In Bulgaria After Being Rejected Earlier
Bulgaria will allow a Russian national to stay in the country, after earlier rejecting three asylum requests. Aleksandr Stotsky fled Russia immediately after the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Stotsky, a supporter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, argued that he risked being sent to fight in Ukraine if sent back to Russia. Stotsky's asylum request was rejected by Bulgaria's authority for refugees and a Sofia court, which ruled he was in no danger if he returned to his homeland. Following protests, authorities overturned that decision on September 1. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
British Defense Giant BAE Sets Up Base In Ukraine Prompting Warning From Kremlin
British military equipment maker BAE Systems says it has established a local legal entity in Ukraine to "ramp up" its support to the country’s armed forces, prompting an immediate warning from the Kremlin that the enterprise will be a target for attack.
BAE, Britain's biggest defense company, said in a statement late on August 31 that the venture will also "explore" the supply of 105-millimeter light guns to Ukraine as it seeks to understand better the country's needs.
It already supplies a lot of the equipment foreign governments have given Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, and has also provided support, training and repairs to Ukraine's armed forces.
"Alongside our government customers, we’ve been discussing with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy and his team how to best evolve the support that we’re already providing to Ukraine," Charles Woodburn, BAE's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
"Signing the agreements and establishing a legal entity in Ukraine builds on our existing trust and support and paves the way for us to work together to provide more direct support to the Ukrainian armed forces," he added.
The United Kingdom has been a major supplier of support -- both military and financial -- to Ukraine since the invasion.
The Kremlin immediately denounced BAE's move saying such a venture would in no way contribute to an easing of hostilities between the two countries.
"Of course, any facilities for the production of weapons, especially if these weapons fire at us, they become objects of special attention for our military," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a phone call with reporters on September 1.
BAE has seen its bottom line bolstered by an increase in spending by Western governments who have been supplying Ukraine with weapons.
The company recently announced a 57 percent jump in net profits for the first half of 2023.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Ready To Store And Re-Export Gas To EU This Winter, Operator Says
Ukraine is ready to store and re-export European gas for the 2023/2024 winter, the country's gas transmission operator said, citing a risk-assessment conducted with international partners. The GTSOU, which runs Ukraine's gas system, said that stress tests had been conducted to assess the risk of Russian military aggression hampering traders' ability to safely store gas in Ukraine and transport it to the European Union (EU). The operator said that Ukraine’s gas infrastructure proved its "high reliability and resilience" in the crisis situations modeled. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Toqaev Says Kazakhstan To Hold Referendum On Controversial Nuclear Plant Plan
Kazakhstan's president, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, has said the country will hold a referendum over building a controversial nuclear power plant, its first, in a lakeside village amid fears it will destroy the environment. "The question of whether or not to build a nuclear power plant is a very important issue for the future of our country. That's why I think it should be resolved through a national referendum. We will determine the exact date later," Toqaev told Parliament on September 1. The plan is expected to address Kazakhstan's soaring energy needs. Russia's Rosatom has offered to be the main partner for the project. (RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk)
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk, click here. https://www.azattyq.org/a/32573945.html
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Interview: Prigozhin's Demise And Russia's 'Gangster Rules'2
Russia's Embassy In South Africa Posts, Then Deletes Map Showing Crimea As Part Of Ukraine3
'We're All On The Front': Inside The Russian Military Town Struck By A Drone4
Exhaustion And Hope: A Battle-Hardened Battalion Holds The Line On Ukraine's Southern Front5
A Common BRICS Currency To Challenge The U.S. Dollar? 'A Very Far-Fetched Notion,' Expert Says6
Ukraine Says Extension Of Grain Import Ban By Five EU Countries Violates 'Solidarity'7
Between Russia, China, And A Warming World: Central Asia's State Of Play8
Wider Europe Briefing: A New EU Push For More Military Aid To Ukraine9
Migrants Reportedly Being Forced To Sign Contracts With Defense Ministry To Obtain Russian Citizenship10
U.S. Sees 'Notable Progress' By Ukraine's Forces In South As Russian Missiles Hit Two Cities
Subscribe