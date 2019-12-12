Rescuers in Ukraine on December 11 found one more dead body amid the rubble of a burned-out college in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, bringing the number of deaths to 13.



Separate rulings in two courts of the city dismissed the college president, Lyubov Kocherha, and placed her under 24-hour house arrest on charges of professional negligence.



Prosecutors in Odesa issued a statement that said her actions failed "to ensure fire safety on the premises of the educational institution," which led to "tragic consequences."



Four people are still unaccounted for, the statement added.



The fire erupted on December 4 at 10:12 a.m. local time on the third floor of the six-story Odesa College of Economics, Law, and Hotel and Restaurant Business, eventually engulfing an area of 4,000 square meters.



The building was completed in 1914 and has landmark status.



A fire inspection of the building conducted in June 2014 found gross violations with orders to correct them, prosecutors said.



Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that each family that lost someone in the fire will receive the equivalent of $8,500.