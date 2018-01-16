Police, Protesters Clash Near Ukrainian Parliament

KYIV -- Police and protesters have clashed near the Ukrainian parliament, which was set to consider legislation on the "reintegration" of regions held by Russian separatists.

The clashes on January 16 started after the protesters torched tires and burned a Russian flag in an area near the Verkhovna Rada and a tent camp set up by antigovernment protesters last year.

Police and firefighters extinguished the burning tires and threw them toward the tent camp. Law enforcement also used a chemical spray during the confrontation.

Kyiv police said earlier that more than 3,800 officers were deployed near government buildings and the parliament ahead of discussions in the Rada on high-profile legislation.

Demonstrators want lawmakers to swiftly pass a "reintegration" bill that states that Russia -- which controls Crimea and backs separatists who have held parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine since 2014 -- is an aggressor.

The parliament said earlier that lawmakers might also discuss a bill on the creation of a Supreme Anticorruption Court, which President Petro Poroshenko proposed last month amid rallies demanding the adoption of such a law.

The creation of an anticorruption court has been one of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) conditions for Ukraine to qualify for the next loan tranche of around $2 billion.

However, the news agency Ukrayinska Pravda reported on January 15 that the IMF had told Poroshenko's administration that it did not support the bill in its current form because it would not guarantee the court's independence.

The IMF and other backers have repeatedly urged Ukraine to step up its fight against corruption. Western governments say tackling graft is crucial to curbing Russian influence.

Progress on reforms has been stalled since 2016, raising concerns in Ukraine and the West that little will be done ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019.

With reporting by Reuters and Ukrayinska Pravda