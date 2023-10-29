News
Four Ukrainian Police Officers Wounded In Russian Shelling, Kyiv Says
Four Ukrainian police officers were wounded on October 29 when a shell fired by Russian forces exploded by their vehicle in the frontline city of Siversk in the eastern Donetsk Province, Kyiv said.
“The condition of the law enforcement officers is satisfactory. They are receiving outpatient medical treatment,” the Interior Ministry said in a Telegram post.
“The officers’ vehicle was damaged” in the attack, it added.
Earlier on October 29, Ukraine’s Air Force said it had shot down five Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian forces overnight. The attacks targeted Ukraine’s Khmelnitskiy, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhya regions, authorities said.
In Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its air-defense systems shot down some 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula overnight.
Authorities in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region bordering the Black Sea said a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the early hours of October 29. They didn’t specify the cause, but local media outlets claimed that the fire had been caused by a drone strike or debris from a downed drone.
Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian regions bordering Ukraine as well as in Moscow-annexed Crimea have become a regular occurrence. Kyiv never publicly acknowledges responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.
Also on October 29, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will confiscate assets belonging to European Union states it deems unfriendly if the bloc "steals" frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, made the comment after Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on October 27 that the EU executive was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to support Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction.
Volodin responded that "such a decision would require a symmetrical response” from Russia.
“In that case, far more assets belonging to unfriendly countries will be confiscated than our frozen funds in Europe," he said.
Von der Leyen said the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets was $223.15 billion, and recalled that the bloc had decided that Russia must pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kazakhstan held a national day of mourning on October 29 for more than 40 people killed in a coal mine fire in the central Qaraghandy region, the deadliest such accident in the country’s post-Soviet history.
The death toll has risen to 44, authorities said on October 29, adding that search-and-rescue operations continue for another three miners who remained missing.
"The search operation is hampered by the presence of destroyed mining equipment, as well as rubble in some places,” the Ministry for Emergency Situations said in a statement.
Rescuers are searching for miners in two areas of the mine 4 kilometers apart, it added.
Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine when the fire struck in the early hours of October 28, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer.
Authorities said an evacuation had been ordered after a fire broke out but that an explosion occurred before many workers could be led away. The blast could be felt more than 2 kilometers away, rescue official Gennady Silinsky told a news briefing.
The Kazakh government on October 28 confirmed the nationalization of the local branch of the steel giant, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which operates the country’s largest steel plants and several coal and ore mines.
WATCH: Relatives of Kazakh miners gathered outside the Kostenko coal mine on October 28 to know the fate of their loved ones after a deadly overnight fire. The world's second-largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal, owns the mine in Kazakhstan's Qaraghandy region.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said in a statement that the government had reached a preliminary agreement with the company's shareholders and was now in the process of “formalizing” the nationalization.
ArcelorMittal confirmed it had signed “a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan.”
The company said it "will commit to finalizing this transaction as soon as possible.”
The office of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General announced a probe into potential safety violations at the Kostenko coal mine.
It was the second deadly incident at an ArcelorMittal site in Kazakhstan this year, after five miners were killed in an accident at a mine in the same region in August.
ArcelorMittal's operations in the resource-rich Central Asian country have regularly been accused by authorities of failing to respect safety and environmental regulations.
After the August incident at an ArcelorMittal coal mine, Toqaev denounced the "systemic character" of accidents involving the company that he said had left more than 100 people dead in Kazakhstan since 2006.
In December 2022, Astana had threatened to ban ArcelorMittal from operating in the country after a worker died in what the company called an "accident" at its factory in Termitau.
With reporting by AFP and AP
- By Current Time
Hamas Reportedly Looking To Track Down Eight Russian-Israeli Hostages
The Hamas militant group -- which is holding more than 200 hostages seized in its October 7 attack on Israel -- is attempting to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens following a request from Moscow to free them, Russian news agencies reported on October 28.
Moussa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas's political bureau, was quoted as saying the Russian Foreign Ministry had sent the militants a list with the names of eight people who have dual citizenship and are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.
"We are very attentive to this list and will carefully process it, because we look at Russia as our closest friend," RIA Novosti quoted Marzouk as saying.
Hamas has freed a small number of hostages seized on October 7, some with dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship. Among the latest freed hostages was Israeli grandmother Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, one of two women released late on October 23. Lifshitz told reporters she had been held in a network of tunnels within Gaza.
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on October 26 that a delegation from the militant group had visited Moscow to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry said it discussed the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of foreigners, including Russian nationals, with a Hamas representative.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to the October 26 visit, calling Russia’s invitation to the Hamas delegation "deplorable" and saying the organization is worse than Islamic State.
Iran-allied Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, during the assault.
Russia has good relations with the Palestinian militant group, which it does not consider a terror group, and has launched a diplomatic effort to try to free hostages held in Gaza.
Israel launched a withering bombardment of Gaza after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking nearly 230 others hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Health officials in the Gaza Strip on October 28 said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, including more than 3,500 children.
The information could not independently be verified.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Security Forces Keep Family From Grave Of Son Killed In Protests
Iranian security forces have prevented the public from visiting the grave of Ali Rouzbahani, a protester killed last year, and detained two family members for several hours on October 26 before releasing them.
The security apparatus also obstructed memorial services for other protesters killed on October 26 in various Iranian cities including Arak, Sanandaj, Mahabad, Rasht, Tehran, and several others, activists reported.
The security forces detained the father and brother of Roozbehani, preventing them from holding a memorial and birthday ceremony, while Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of another protester killed by security forces, Javad Heydari, also reported on X, fomerly known as Twitter, that police had detained the two men.
According to Heydari, security forces told Rouzbahani's father and brother that they "do not have the right to hold a memorial." They also forced Mohammad Rouzbahani, Ali's brother, to delete a social media post about the anniversary and birthday of his deceased brother. Mohammad had previously asked people on X to commemorate his brother's life on October 26.
Security forces also said that "only" Ali's father, brother, and sister are allowed to visit his grave.
Numerous protesters were killed on October 26, 2022, in various cities of Iran. Most were either shot by government forces or died due to injuries inflicted by them during protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country’s hijab rule.
In addition to preventing the memorial for Ali Rouzbahani in Tehran, security forces refused to allow other families of protesters killed during the unrest to hold memorial services. In some cases, families were allowed to visit the graves for a few minutes as long as they did not hold any ceremonies or host gatherings.
Pressure on the families seeking justice for the deaths of their loved ones as a result of clashes with security forces during the demonstrations has intensified in recent months. Ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death, dozens of family members of killed protesters were detained or summoned, and security forces prevented them from holding memorial services.
Amnesty International has said that Iranian authorities, by hiding burial locations and preventing mourning ceremonies, are violating the rights of the families and Article 15 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
North Macedonia Police Intercept Group Of 77 Migrants, Arrest Seven Pakistanis
Police in North Macedonia on October 28 said they found 77 migrants in the country’s south and arrested seven Pakistanis suspected of human trafficking. Police said the arrests took place late on October 26 near the southern town of Negorci when they responded to reports of a large group of people on the move. The 77 consisted of 52 Syrians, 13 Pakistanis, five Iraqis, five Turks, and two Indians. Seven of the Pakistanis, believed to be the organizers of the group’s illegal entry into North Macedonia from neighboring Greece, were arrested and criminal charges were filed against them.
Russia Suffers Heavy Losses Near Avdiyivka, U.K. Says, As Kyiv-Backed Peace Talks Begin In Malta
Heavy fighting continued around the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiyivka on October 28, even as representatives from dozens of nations met in Malta to discuss Ukraine-driven peace proposals and while Kyiv and Moscow exchanged accusations of attacks near nuclear-related sites in each country.
British intelligence, in its latest update, said Moscow had likely committed elements of up to eight brigades to the sector around Avdiyivka and probably had “suffered some of Russia’s highest casualty rates of 2023 so far,” appearing to back up remarks by Ukrainian leaders who claimed Kyiv’s forces had repelled multiple Russian attacks in the area.
Earlier this week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that, since October 11, Russia has suffered significant losses, including at least 125 pieces of armored vehicles and military equipment in and around Avdiyivka.
Battlefield claims in the war cannot be immediately confirmed, and Ukrainian losses in the fighting could not immediately be determined..
Meanwhile, Moscow on October 28 accused Ukraine of deliberately attacking a nuclear-waste facility near the Russian city of Kursk, claiming Kyiv knew the action could have caused a major nuclear disaster.
A day earlier, Russia said it had thwarted a drone attack there, with Russian news outlets saying an explosion had damaged a warehouse storing nuclear waste, although no injuries were reported.
"According to preliminary data, the drones used in the attack on the nuclear power plant used components supplied by Western countries," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Kyiv generally does not confirm or deny operations inside Russian territory.
That incident came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian drone attack in the Khmelnitskiy region of western Ukraine likely had targeted the area's nuclear power station.
The UN nuclear watchdog said the attack blasted out "numerous windows" at the site, but it added that it hadn't disrupted the plant's operations or its connection to Ukraine's electricity grid.
On the Mediterranean island EU nation of Malta, representatives from more than between 50 countries were holding a third round of closed-door peace talks pushed by Ukraine but which Moscow dismissed as a "blatantly anti-Russian event” that had "nothing to do with the search for a peaceful resolution."
Zelenskiy praised the meeting in Malta as a sign of unity that could bring about an end to the war with Russia.
"The unity of all those in the world who work with us and all our partners to restore the strength of international law and the real weight of UN principles and norms" will certainly be effective, Zelenskiy wrote in a post on X.
Previous sessions were held in Saudi Arabia and Denmark over the summer.
"This meeting is a powerful signal that unity is preserved around Ukraine," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said earlier in the week.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Germany Supplies Third Advanced Air-Defense System To Ukraine
Germany has supplied a third powerful IRIS-T air-defense system to Ukraine as the country braces for another possible Russian missile onslaught this winter. The system was handed over this week, the Defense Ministry in Berlin said on October 27. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed Germany's continued support for Ukraine in its fights against invading Russian forces. In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the "very strong package from Germany,” saying it will “greatly help our soldiers and the defense of our cities."
Roadside Bomb Kills Two Soldiers; Troops Kill One Militant In Northwest Pakistan
Two Pakistani soldiers and one militant were killed in a roadside bomb explosion and in a separate shoot-out during an overnight military operation against militant activity in the northwest along the border with Afghanistan, the military said on October 28. An army statement said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Tirah valley of Khyber district. One militant was killed and two others were wounded and arrested. The military said two of its soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb exploded while a security patrol was passing by in South Waziristan overnight.
Another Earthquake Hits Western Afghanistan Disaster Zone
Another earthquake has hit western Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), weeks after a series of deadly quakes rocked the area. The quake on the morning of October 28 had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometers, the USGS posted on its website. There were no immediate reports of any damages or casualties. Earlier in October, a series of quakes with magnitudes of up to 6.3 rocked Afghanistan's western province of Herat. According to the United Nations, the quakes killed around 1,500 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.
Serbian Police Detain Six After Deadly Shooting Between Migrants Near Hungarian Border
Serbian police have arrested six people and seized automatic weapons after a shooting between migrants near the country's tense border with Hungary killed three people and injured one. Police said late on October 27 that they had detained four Afghan and two Turkish nationals suspected of unlawful possession of guns and explosives. It was not immediately clear whether they would be charged with the shooting as well. The suspected clash between groups of migrants happened early on October 27 in abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos.
Kazakhstan To 'End Cooperation' With Steel Giant ArcelorMittal After 33 Killed In Mine Fire
The death toll in a coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan has risen to 33, authorities said on October 28, adding that the chances of survival are slim for another 13 people who remained missing.
Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine in the Qaraghandy region when the fire struck, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer.
Hours later, authorities said an evacuation had been ordered after a fire broke out but that an explosion occurred before many workers could be led away. The blast could be felt more than 2 kilometers away, rescue official Gennady Silinsky told a news briefing.
Following the deadly incident, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev ordered his government to end “investment cooperation” with the steel giant and take control of the local branch of the company, ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
Within hours, ArcelorMittal --- which operates around a dozen mines in Kazakhstan -- confirmed it had signed a preliminary deal on the nationalization of its mining operations in the country.
"ArcelorMittal can confirm that the two parties have...recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the global steel giant said in a statement.
The company said it "will commit to finalizing this transaction as soon as possible.”
The office of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General announced a probe into potential safety violations in the Kostenko coal mine.
It was the second deadly incident at an ArcelorMittal site in Kazakhstan this year, after five miners were killed in an accident at a mine in the same region in August.
ArcelorMittal's operations in the resource-rich Central Asian country have regularly been accused by authorities of failing to respect safety and environmental regulations.
After the August incident at an ArcelorMittal coal mine, Toqaev denounced the "systemic character" of accidents involving the company that he said left more than 100 people dead in Kazakhstan since 2006.
In December 2022, Astana had threatened to ban ArcelorMittal from operating in the country after a worker died in what the company called an "accident" at its factory in Termitau.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iranian Girl Who Died After Confrontation With Morality Police Buried In Tehran
Armita Garavand, the 17-year-old girl fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police, was buried in Tehran on October 29, the eslahatnews.com site reported.
State media had reported her death on October 28. She had been declared brain dead a week ago.
Garavand fell and went into a coma around a month ago.
Videos published on social media showed mourners dressed in black gathering at the Behesht Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran. Garavand was confronted by the morality police in the Tehran metro at the start of October for failing to wear a hijab.
The news of Garavand's death came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran’s morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation sparked nationwide protests and international condemnation.
A relative told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that “security agents” had told the family they would be given the body under the condition that the burial be held in Tehran and not in their native village in the western province of Kermanshah.
"We live in Tehran, but we don't bury our dead [here]. We hope to receive Armita's body,” the family member had said.
Shortly after the subway incident, authorities isolated Garavand family members and attempted to prevent journalists from reaching them. Security measures were still being enforced as of October 28, fueling speculation that authorities were worried about renewed protests in the country.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain.
"Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage. She died a few minutes ago," the official government news agency IRNA said on October 28.
Garavand's condition triggered concerns in the West and among international rights groups after a purported video of the incident circulated on social media. The video shows Garavand entering the subway car, but it does not show what exactly transpired in the seconds before her body is shown being carried back out of it.
Amnesty International has issued a statement saying authorities should allow an independent international delegation, including UN experts, to investigate the circumstances leading up to Garavand's hospitalization. Tehran has left the request unanswered.
Garavand’s case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of 22-year-old Amini last year. Amini’s death soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law triggered the greatest threat to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
State media has shown Garavand's parents speaking of various potential causes for their daughter's fall and injury.
It is not clear if the statements were made under duress, but the Hengaw human rights group, which first reported the incident, said on October 5 that Garavand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, had been detained temporarily by Iranian government security forces.
Earlier this month, Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize.
With reporting by dpa
Banjska Attack Has Been Setback For Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue Process, U.S. Ambassador Says
The U.S. ambassador to Serbia says an attack last month by armed Serbs on a village in northern Kosovo has proved “quite harmful” to the dialogue process between Serbia and Kosovo, but he says investigations into the attack are under way and there is still an opportunity to get the process back on track.
Ambassador Christopher Hill spoke with RFE/RL on October 27, one day after the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia met separately with EU leaders in Brussels but failed to make any progress on restarting the dialogue process.
Hill said the attack on September 24 in Banjska had interrupted the dialogue process and compounded an already difficult situation.
The attack involved some 30 armed Serbs who stormed the village and barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Police recaptured the monastery after a shoot-out in which three attackers and a Kosovar police officer were killed.
Hill said he had not expected the talks in Brussels to achieve great success, but he had anticipated an effort to get back to the essential elements of the dialogue.
“Right now, though, it's clear it has not solved all the problems that remain in the dialogue,” he said.
Asked whether a new dialogue process should be implemented, Hill said he would not second guess the process that the European Union has established, noting that it has receive a lot of attention from senior leadership within the EU.
"The real question is the substance of the dialogue. Can we get to a situation where Serbs in Kosovo feel comfortable with their surroundings and have some kind of association of Serb municipalities? And secondly, can Pristina achieve what they want, which is a clearer path to more internationalization?" Hill said.
He said he hoped the talks that took place in Brussels will provide an inspiration for the future, adding that it's "too early to claim somehow failure in this.”
Hill also praised EU Special Envoy Miroslav Lajcak for his efforts to foster the dialogue process.
He said he was pleased that Lajcak was able to get the attention of senior EU officials, adding that the best approach is to support Lajcak to make sure his efforts are ultimately successful.
“These things don't happen in the time frame that everyone wants them to happen, and especially when you have major impediments such as what happened in Banjska,” Hill said.
Since the events of September 24, Kosovo has accused Serbia of orchestrating the “act of aggression” and claims that Belgrade intended to annex northern Kosovo after the attack. Serbia has denied the allegations and said it suspected an ethnic Serb leader from Kosovo, Milan Radoicic, was responsible for the clashes.
Hill noted that Radoicic through his attorney has taken some responsibility for what happened. He said he understands that Radoicic is in Serbia and has been told not to leave and to expect a criminal process. Both sides have launched investigations, Hill said, adding that there “needs to be a full accounting of what happened.”
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic traveled to Brussels on October 26 for separate talks with European leaders that ended with no sign of progress despite efforts from France, Italy, and Germany to help them bridge their differences.
Shortly after the talks ended, Kurti and Vucic began trading blame for the lack of progress. Kosovo said Kurti was ready to sign the Basic Agreement for the normalization of relations with Serbia reached in February, but Serbia was not. The agreement includes the formation of the Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities.
Vucic said there had been "no question of signing or not signing” at the Brussels meeting and said Serbia wants to implement all the agreements signed with the authorities in Kosovo.
Serbia is ready for the formation of the association, Vucic said, but Serbia still does not accept Kosovo's membership in international organizations, including the United Nations, nor its independence.
Ukraine Says It Has Exported 1.3 Million Tons Of Products Through Black Sea Corridor
Ukraine said on October 27 that it has exported 1.3 million tons of products through a Black Sea corridor, despite Russian threats against ships using it. Ukraine set up the corridor between its Black Sea ports and the Bosphorus in August, weeks after Russia refused to renew a deal that had allowed the safe export of grain. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that a total of 62 vessels have used the entry corridor and 37 have already exported more than 1.3 million tons of Ukrainian products. Four ships currently are en route and 11 are in Odesa for loading, he added.
Lukashenka Asks Hungary's Orban To Visit, Seeks Dialogue With EU
Authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to visit Belarus, which has faced increasing isolation over the government's crackdown on dissent and its support of Russia's war with Ukraine. Lukashenka extended the invitation during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who arrived in Belarus earlier this week. Lukashenka expressed readiness “for a dialogue with European countries” and invited Orban “to discuss serious matters.” Orban’s press chief said the prime minister would consider the invitation once he returns from a European Union summit in Brussels.
Iranian Artists Slam Government For Banning Actresses Who Protested Hijab Law
Several high-profile Iranian artists have objected to a move by the Culture Ministry to ban some Iranian actresses who have publicly opposed the mandatory hijab law.
Veteran cinema and theater actor Reza Kianian on October 26 questioned the legality of the ban on his Instagram account, asking whether the constitution allows "anyone or any ministry to deprive someone of their right to work without a final judicial verdict?"
"As far as I know, only the judiciary can issue such a verdict," he said, adding that the "magnitude and value of an artist is determined by the people. Art and artists cannot be dictated to from above."
The dispute broke out after an official from the cinema organization affiliated with the ministry that oversees culture and Islamic guidance announced a ban on actresses opposing the mandatory hijab in cinematic films. The names of more than 10 actresses were released by state media as being on the list.
Then on October 25, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the culture and Islamic guidance minister, appeared to widen the ban, saying, "It is not possible to work with those" actresses who had previously protested the mandatory hijab by appearing without it in public places and events.
Among the banned artists whose names have been made public are Baran Kosari, Vishka Asayesh, Taraneh Alidoosti, and Katayoun Riahi.
Reacting to the minister's statements on her Instagram account, Riahi wrote: "My dignity does not allow me to work in today's cinema? Who the hell are you to say so?!"
Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law.
Several Iranian actresses subsequently showed solidarity with the protesters by removing their hijabs.
The act met with a harsh response from the Islamic republic's security apparatus, leading to the arrest of several, including Alidoosti, Riahi, and Hengameh Ghaziani.
Mohammad Rezaei Rad, a playwright and theater director, also responded to the government's new order on his Instagram account, pledging his support for his colleagues while urging more men to join him in rejecting the policy.
Acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Amini. Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on all forms of dissent, detaining thousands across the country.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including prominent rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Placed On International Money-Laundering Gray List
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on October 27 that it added EU member Bulgaria to its gray list of countries subject to increased monitoring. Countries on the list have "strategic deficiencies" in their efforts to counter money laundering and terrorist financing but are cooperating with the watchdog to correct the problems. Bulgaria joined 22 other nations on the gray list, which is separate from its black list of nations considered high-risk. The FATF regularly reviews efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism among the 200 countries that have pledged to implement its recommendations.
Colonel General Afzalov Appointed As Chief Of Russian Aerospace Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry on October 27 announced the appointment of Colonel General Viktor Afzalov as commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Russian state-run RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies reported his appointment last week, citing sources. Afzalov served as acting air force chief after General Sergei Surovikin was removed from the role in August following Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny. Afzalov was previously deputy to Surovikin and has been chief of staff of the Aerospace Forces for at least four years, according to British military intelligence. Ukraine says he played a direct role in the planning and prosecution of Russia’s invasion.
Russian Court Jails Physicist For 12 Years In Treason Case
The Moscow City Court on October 27 sentenced Russian physicist Anatoly Gubanov to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony for treason. The 66-year-old scientist, who worked at a Moscow institute, was arrested in December 2020 and accused of betraying classified information about Russia’s aviation industry. Gubanov was the latest Russian scientist to be charged with treason on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. His colleague, Valery Golubkin, also received a 12-year jail sentence for treason in June after being found guilty of handing over state secrets to “representatives of foreign organizations." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Sanctions Members Of Iran's IRGC In Effort To Dismantle Hamas's Funding Network
The United States has announced sanctions on members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as part of an effort to dismantle “Hamas’s funding networks” following the militant group’s “barbaric” attack on Israel earlier this month.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on October 27 that it was also designating a Hamas official in Iran and a Gaza-based entity that “has served as a conduit for illicit Iranian funds” to Hamas and other militant groups.
“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in the statement.
“We will not hesitate to take action to further degrade Hamas’s ability to commit horrific terrorist attacks by relentlessly targeting its financial activities and streams of funding,” he added.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said the individuals designated supported Hamas and were involved in financing and training Hamas militants.
"A number of the individuals and entities designated today have played key roles in facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies," Blinken said.
The State Department is offering millions of dollars in rewards for information on certain activities by Hamas and its leaders, Blinken added.
This is the second round of sanctions that Washington has imposed on Hamas-linked officials and financial networks since the group’s surprise attack on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed some 1,400 people, the worst Jewish massacre since the Holocaust.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, also took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, during the assault.
U.S. officials have said they do not have evidence tying Iran to ordering or planning the attack, but they have said Tehran is complicit because of its long-term support for Hamas.
Israel has responded to the attack with air strikes, which the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza said have killed at least 7,000 people, while also cutting off supplies of water and power to the Gaza Strip.
Iranian leaders have called for a halt to Israel’s retaliatory strikes and warned “other fronts will open up” in the conflict.
The new U.S. sanctions “underscore the critical role Iran plays in providing financial, logistical, and operational support to Hamas,” the Treasury Department said on October 27.
Among those targeted are Khaled Qaddoumi, described as a liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government, and Ali Morshed Shirazi and Mostafa Mohammad Khani, officials in the IRGC’s Quds Force who are accused of training and assisting Hamas fighters.
The United States also sanctioned a number of organizations, including the Iranian Bonyad Shahid, also known as the Martyrs Foundation, which according to Washington funnels millions of dollars through the Gaza-based Al-Ansar Charity Association for the families of militants -- a practice that “ultimately serves as a recruiting tool for terrorist activities,” the Treasury Department said.
Companies based in Sudan and Spain were also targeted, as were Turkey-based shareholders of a company previously designated as part of the Hamas investment portfolio.
The targeted individuals and entities “play a key role in operating companies in Hamas’s investment portfolio in circumvention of the sanctions” imposed by the United States, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets owned or controlled by the individuals and organizations. They also block financial transactions with those designated and prohibit the contribution of funds, goods, and services to them.
Earlier this week, the U.S. military carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by the IRGC and groups it backs following a spate of attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Rights Groups, Officials Urge Taliban To Continue Releasing Activists After Wesa Freed
Leading rights campaigners and Western officials have welcomed the release of Afghan education activist Matiullah Wesa after over seven months in Taliban custody, using the occasion to call for the release of the rest of the human rights defenders the militants have detained.
Wesa, who has campaigned for the education of girls and repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reverse its bans on female education, was released earlier this week after spending 215 days in Taliban custody on charges he and his family had denied.
“I welcome the release of Matiullah Wesa and call for the immediate & unconditional release of all #Afghanistan human rights defenders who are arbitrarily detained for standing up for their own rights & the human rights of others,” Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He included links to detained activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi.
The 30-year-old Wesa has campaigned for access to education for girls in Afghanistan through the independent volunteer education advocacy group PenPath, which he launched 14 years ago.
But since the Islamist Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government, it has deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls.
Wesa’s organization frequently held events in remote rural areas that called on the Taliban to reopen schools for teenage girls, which were closed soon after the hard-line Islamist group seized power.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, said that Wesa “should never have been detained for standing up for the rights of Afghan girls to an education.”
The UN declared such arrests “deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations.”
Writing on X, Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, said he echoed comments by his colleagues welcoming Wesa’s release.
Wesa was detained in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on March 28 and charged with “inciting enmity against the regime.” His brother Attaullah Wesa told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on October 26 that the activist had been sentenced to seven months imprisonment “because of false claims.”
The South Asia office of the global rights watchdog Amnesty International (AI) said Wesa should “never have been jailed for promoting girls' right to education.”
Samira Hamidi, a South Asia campaigner for AI, said Wesa’s release was “truly good news,” but she also called for the release of other Afghan activists detained by the Taliban.
Earlier this week, a women’s rights group in Kabul said that one of its members, Munizha Siddiqi, had spent a month in the Taliban detention on unknown charges.
Parwani and Parsi, meanwhile, have been in Taliban custody since September 19, and Rasul Abdi Parsi, a former Herat University professor who had written Facebook posts critical of authorities, was detained around the same time as Wesa.
Upon seizing power, the Taliban gave assurances that it would not return to the infamously brutal rule it employed while first in power from 1996 to 2001.
Since the takeover, the group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. Women are also required to observe a strict Islamic dress code and are required to travel with male guardians. They have been deprived of leisure and banned from parks and public baths in policies rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Most EU Leaders Back New Ukraine Aid; Hungary, Slovakia Voice Doubts
Most European Union leaders meeting for an EU summit in Brussels on October 27 backed granting more financial support to Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion, but Hungary and Slovakia voiced reservations ahead of a decision the bloc needs to make unanimously in December.
The EU executive has proposed that the bloc's 27 countries chip in more funds in a revision to its shared budget to finance additional shared spending through 2027, including extending $52.8 billion in new aid to Kyiv.
Overall EU support for Ukraine has totaled almost 83 billion euros since Russia invaded in February 2022, the European Commission said this week.
New Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized in a debate with other EU leaders that he wanted guarantees that EU money given to Ukraine would not be misappropriated, his office said on October 27.
"Ukraine is among the most corrupt countries in the world and we are conditioning what is excessive financial support on guarantees that European money (including Slovak) will not be embezzled," Fico said in a statement.
He said part of the money should go to renewing Slovakia's infrastructure along its eastern border with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the European Commission is working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction, the EU executive's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on October 27.
Von der Leyen told a news conference after an EU leaders summit that the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets was 211 billion euros ($223.15 billion) today and recalled that the bloc had decided that Russia must pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.
The European Union froze Russian sovereign assets in March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the previous month.
Iranian Girl Who Died After Confrontation With Morality Police Buried In Tehran
