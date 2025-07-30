London Court Rules Against Kolomoyskiy, Partner In $1.9 Billion Ukrainian Bank Fraud

The High Court of Justice in London has ruled against two of Ukrainian tycoons in a landmark case involving the siphoning of nearly $2 billion from Privatbank, the country’s largest lender.

Claiming a “resounding victory,” Privatbank said the judgment against its former owners, Ihor Kolomoyskiy and Hennadiy Boholyubov, revealed fraud “of Byzantine complexity.”

The bank filed the lawsuit in December 2017, one year after it was nationalized as part of Ukraine’s broader effort to reform its financial system.

According to the case, Privatbank alleged that Kolomoyskiy and Boholyubov funneled $1.9 billion through “sham” loans and fake trade documents to secretly controlled companies in Great Britain between 2013 and 2014.

On July 30, judge William Trowler ruled in favor of the lender, saying the two Ukrainians were "jointly and severally liable" for the embezzled amount, excluding any sums previously received by the bank.

Both Kolomoyskiy and Boholyubov had previously denied any wrongdoing, saying the case was politically motivated.

Kolomoyskiy has been detained in Ukraine since September 2023 on suspicion of fraud and money laundering, while Boholyubov, according to state investigators, used forged documents to flee Ukraine around one year ago to avoid arrest on corruption charges.

In 2021, the US government sanctioned Kolomoyskiy after charging him with misappropriation of Privatbank funds to invest in commercial real estate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kolomoyskiy’s legal issues have long been viewed as a test of Zelenskyy's commitment to pursuing reforms and tackling the corruption that has plagued Ukraine for years amid its ongoing war with Russia.

A once-powerful billionaire backed Zelenskyy’s political party and supported him in 2019 presidential bid through his widely watched TV station.

Privatbank's latest victory came amid anti-corruption protests in number of major Ukrainian cities, sparked by the government's attempt to strip country's anti-graft agencies of procedural independence.

Just days before London ruling, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said they had completed an investigation into the former ultimate beneficial owner of Privatbank regarding the embezzlement of funds.

SAPO claimed that the pre-trial investigation revealed that, from January to March 2015, one of Privatbank's owners developed a plan to steal the bank's funds.

In the statement, SAPO said one of the bank's owners used its funds to finance an offshore company, thereby increasing their share of the bank's authorized capital. To accomplish this, he has enlisted the help of bank officials, including the chairman of the board and his deputy.

While the agency did not name the suspect, the circumstances largely point to Kolomoyskiy.