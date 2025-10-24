Kyiv's Western Backers To Meet Zelenskyy After US Hits Russia With Sanctions

Russian drone and artillery strikes on Ukraine’s Kherson region overnight killed two people and injured at least 17, authorities said on October 24, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to travel to London for talks with Kyiv’s Western allies whom he has been pressing to provide more long-range weapons.

Officials in the Russian region that surrounds Moscow, meanwhile, said five people were injured when a drone hit an apartment building in a suburb early on October 24.

Ukraine has carried out numerous drone attacks in Russia, but most of them target energy and military infrastructure and strikes on Moscow are rare.

Kyiv is seeking to expand its ability to undermine Russia's power to sustain the full-scale invasion, headed for the four-year mark in February, by acquiring more long-range weapons and permission from the United States and NATO countries to use them.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to urge allies to provide Ukraine with more long-range missiles when he hosts Zelenskyy in London for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, a grouping of more than 20 countries. Some of the leaders will attend by videoconference.

Kyiv's supporters want to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war or at least agree to a cease-fire, which Putin has so far rejected.

Russia has battered Ukraine with near-daily drone and missile strikes, causing numerous civilian casualties, while pushing forward slowly on the front lines.

"The only person involved in this conflict who does not want to stop the war is President Putin," Starmer said ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

It comes two days after the United States imposed new sanctions on Russia for the first time since President Donald Trump started his second term in January, hitting LUKoil and state-owned Rosneft -- the country's largest oil companies -- with punitive measures Trump described as "tremendous."

The European Union followed suit on October 23, agreeing to a "tightened transaction ban" on Rosneft and Gazpromneft, a subsidiary of the state-controlled Russian gas giant Gazprom. It has also targeted Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and restricted the movements of Russian diplomats within the EU. Britain sanctioned Rosneft and LUKoil last week.

Diplomatic Developments

The US sanctions followed a fast-changing series of diplomatic developments. On October 16, Trump spoke by phone with Putin and announced that he would be meeting the Russian president in Budapest soon.

Zelenskyy emerged for a meeting with Trump at the White House on October 17 without an agreement for the United States to provide Ukraine with much-wanted long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Those developments raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe that Trump was pivoting away from indications he could increase pressure on Russia to halt its invasion and negotiate in good faith. But the White House said on October 21 that there would be no US-Russia summit in the "immediate future," and Trump said the possibility of a "wasted meeting" had led him to put the plans on hold.

The Coalition of the Willing meeting also comes a day after European Union leaders meeting in Brussels fell short of reaching an agreement to use frozen Russian state assets to fund Ukraine, after Belgium -- where most of the money is held -- raised legal and technical concerns about the proposal.

With Zelenskyy in attendance, the EU leaders did, however, commit "to ensure that Ukraine's financial needs will be covered for the next two years," European Council President Antonio Costa after the summit.

"Russia should take good note of this. Ukraine will have the financial resources it needs to defend itself against Russia's aggression," Costa said.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services