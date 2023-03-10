News
Ukrainian Forces Battle Russians In Bakhmut As Zelenskiy Accuses Moscow Of 'Terrorizing Civilians'
Ukrainian defenders fought off a new wave of Russian assaults in Bakhmut, where the months-long battle for control of the eastern Donetsk city has been taking a monumental human toll on both sides.
Russian forces launched 102 attacks in and around Bakhmut in an attempt to encircle the city, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its daily bulletin early on March 10.
Fierce fighting was under way in other parts of the Donetsk region, focusing on the towns of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, the military said.
In Rubizhny, in the neighboring Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces were using civilians as human shields.
"The enemy places personnel in residential quarters, hiding behind the civilian population. Servicemen of the occupying forces are housed on the first and second floors, and civilians are left to live above," the General Staff said.
The latest fighting came after a wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine that has killed at least nine civilians and caused damage to power infrastructure, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to accuse Russia again of terror against civilians.
Russia said the wave of attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets -- the first of its kind since mid-February -- was a "massive retaliatory strike" in response to what it said was a Ukrainian-orchestrated "terrorist attack" in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week.
Kyiv has denied any involvement, suggesting Moscow might be seeking a "false flag" pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
IN PHOTOS: Russia launched a massive wave of air strikes on Ukraine on March 9, causing casualties and multiple power cuts across the country.
Russia confirmed that it used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles in the March 9 wave of attacks.
"The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said after the attacks that also caused multiple power cuts across the country.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
The nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest, was temporarily cut off from the country's electricity grid. Ukraine's Ukrenerho electrical grid operator announced in the late afternoon that power had been restored.
White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said it was "devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," and said the United States would continue to supply Kyiv with air-defense systems.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Imposes Sanctions On 144 Citizens Of Estonia, Latvia, And Lithuania
Russia has imposed sanctions on 144 citizens of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania -- three EU and NATO member states that have been among the strongest backers of Ukraine since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion in February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 9 that the move is a response to the three Baltic states' "lobbying for sanctions and other measures against Russia, interference in our internal affairs, and inciting Russophobic moods."
Sofia's City Council Approves Plan To Move Contentious Soviet Red Army Monument
SOFIA -- Sofia’s city council has approved a proposal to dismantle the massive monument to the Soviet Army and relocate it to another site in the Bulgarian capital.
According to the March 9 decision, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova must now issue a request to the Sofia City region, which administers the capital, asking that the contentious monument be moved to the grounds of the Museum of Socialist Art a few kilometers southeast.
The monument stands on municipal land south of the capital’s center near the National Palace of Culture and the city’s Central Park, but the towering sculpture is state property and the city council thus does not have the authority to move it without the consent and cooperation of the government.
The monument with an expansive pedestal was erected in 1954 to honor the Soviet Red Army. It has long been a point of contention, with critics arguing that it was built for propaganda purposes to promote the former communist government on the 10th anniversary of the Soviet declaration of war against Bulgaria and of the subsequent coup d’etat that overthrew the Kingdom of Bulgaria in September 1944.
The Monument to the Soviet Army is also known as the Monument to the Red Army of Occupation. Sofia’s city council first voted in 1993 to have the statue removed, but it has remained in place to this day. The monument has been the target of numerous popular protests and forms of artistic expression, including in 2011 when depictions of Red Army soldiers on the site of the monument were painted over as superheroes, Ronald McDonald, and Santa Claus.
In February, the issue of removing the monument heated up when several plaques on its facade were destroyed and the city authorities determined that they posed a danger to passersby.
Svetlozar Rayanov, a 61-year-old retired scientist, was detained for 24 hours for destroying the plaques. He later told journalists he had damaged the monument as an act of protest against Russian aggression.
"My main protest is against the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, but the date also coincided with Red Army Day, which is celebrated on February 23, and now it is Defense of the Fatherland Day," Rayanov said at the time.
City councilors from the pro-European coalition Democratic Bulgaria, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, and the Patriots for Sofia voted in favor of relocating the monument on March 9 after several hours of debate.
Representatives of Bulgaria's Socialist Party (BSP) opposed the proposal, and pledged to appeal the decision if it passed.
Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev also commented on the issue, suggesting that decisions about the monument should be made after early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2.
"Politicians should leave this topic for after the elections so that the most correct decision can be made in a calm environment," Donev said.
The BSP, Revival (Vazrazhdane), and other pro-Russian parties have protested the relocation of the monument, including throwing eggs and paint at the municipal building housing the city council as the measure was debated.
On March 7, the city council’s Committee on Education and Culture ruled in favor of relocating the monument, based on a proposal submitted by the Democratic Bulgaria coalition in 2020.
Belarus Approves Death Penalty For Officials Convicted Of High Treason
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka signed a law on March 9 allowing for the use of the death penalty against officials and army servicemen convicted of high treason. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, is the only country in Europe that still applies the death penalty. Under another change, anybody found guilty of "discrediting" the Belarusian armed forces will face jail. Russia passed a similar law after invading neighboring Ukraine just over a year ago. The new law is part of changes to the Criminal Code aimed at strengthening Belarus's fight against "crimes of an extremist and anti-state orientation." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Lithuanian Secret Services Say Russia Ready For Two More Years Of War
According to Lithuanian intelligence services, Russia is capable of continuing its war in Ukraine for two more years. "We estimate that the resources Russia has at its disposal today would be sufficient to wage war with the same intensity as today for another two years," Colonel Elegijus Paulavicius, of the nation's military intelligence service, said on March 9 as he presented his agency's annual report. Russia has become "increasingly totalitarian" under President Vladimir Putin's leadership, the report added. It said the war in Ukraine undermines "the political and economic foundation of the regime."
Group of Iranian Activists Publishes 'Women's Bill Of Rights'
A group of Iranian women's rights activists has released a "Women's Bill of Rights" that they say should form the basis of a new constitution to enshrine equality and the diversity of sexuality, gender, ethnicity, and religion in the country once the current Islamic leadership is removed.
The group, known as the "Iranian Feminist Collective for Woman, Life, Freedom," said the goal of the document was to provide a clear and concise road map showing the history of women's struggles and the most important requirement so that it can be included in any future legal documents, such as a new constitution, after the current regime is toppled.
Part of the text includes a call to hold a referendum for any new constitution so that it is approved by the people, who should aim to "form a secular government based on social and economic justice."
The text also calls on any new government to approve and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on "Women, Peace, and Security" and related resolutions without any conditions or delays, while also recognizing religion as a private matter.
Since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the restrictive head scarf law, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Iranian regime has held several counterrallies and launched a brutal crackdown to try to quell the dissent, but the unrest continues with universities and schools have become leading sites for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalny Associate Volkov Suspends Public Activities Amid Controversy Over Letter To EU
Leonid Volkov, a top associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, says he is suspending his political and public activities after he denied signing a letter arguing for lifting European Union sanctions on some London-based Russian oligarchs, only to later admit he lied about his actions.
Volkov, the chairman of Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation (MFBK), wrote on Telegram on March 9 that he was taking this step after making "a big political mistake" by signing a letter last year addressed to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asking for sanctions imposed over Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, German Khan, and Aleksei Kuzmichyov to be lifted.
"Moreover, by [signing the letter], I abused my authority as I signed it not as an individual but as a representative of the organization. I did not inform my colleagues about it," Volkov's statement on Telegram added. He also posted the documents online.
The four businessmen are considered to be anti-war and have contributed to helping Ukraine and humanitarian causes. But they also have not openly and clearly condemned the Kremlin's war due to what some say is fear for their businesses in Russia.
Navalny, who is currently in prison serving a sentence widely considered to be politically motivated, has not commented on Volkov's statement.
Volkov, who currently resides in an unspecified EU country, also offered his apologies to colleagues at the MFBK, adding that he will discuss the possible resumption of cooperation with his colleagues soon.
The announcement came after Aleksei Venediktov, who headed Ekho Moskvy, one of Russia's leading media outlets until it was taken off the air in March 2022 amid a Russian crackdown on independent media covering the invasion of Ukraine, published the letter addressed to Borrel. It was also signed by several self-exiled Russian journalists, public figures, and politicians.
Venediktov published another letter also signed by Volkov and others that urged the European Commission to lift sanctions imposed on the Russian businessmen.
Volkov initially denied he signed the letter, claiming that his signature was forged. However, he now admits he signed both of the letters.
Venediktov's decision to publish the letters appears to be retaliation for an investigative report issued by Navalny's group last week that listed Venediktov among pro-Kremlin journalists who received significant sums of money from Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Venediktov accepted that his company, Education -- 21st Century, had received money from the Moscow mayor's office for a project that was stopped right after the Justice Ministry labeled Venediktov a "foreign agent."
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On China-Based Network Helping Iran Access Drones
The United States imposed sanctions on a China-based network supporting Iran's efforts to procure unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), the Treasury Department said on March 9. The network "is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components, including components that can be used for UAV applications," the department said in a statement. The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on 39 entities it said were facilitating Iran's access to the international financial system, describing them as a "shadow banking" network that generates tens of billions of dollars annually.
Moscow Court Hands Prison Term To Political Scientist On Treason Charge
The Moscow City Court sentenced political scientist Demuri Voronin to 13 years and three months in prison on a high treason charge on March 9. The Russian-German national was arrested in Moscow in 2021, hours before he was due to depart to Berlin. The case materials have been classified but Voronin has been mentioned in a high treason case against journalist Ivan Safronov, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in September. Voronin owned a consulting company in Moscow that collaborated with noted journalists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungary Vows To Fight In EU Court To Defend Anti-LGBT Law
Hungary's justice minister said late on March 8 that Budapest would fight in the Court of Justice of the EU to defend an education law that Brussels says discriminates against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Judit Varga said in a Facebook post that she had submitted a counterclaim to the court because the government would stick to its stance that education was a matter for national governments to decide. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-LGBT campaign escalated in June 2021 when the parliament, dominated by his Fidesz party, passed a law banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools.
Slovak Defense Minister Says Time To Decide On Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Slovakia must make a decision on sending MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on March 9, referring to a fleet of 11 that were retired last summer, not all of them in operational condition. Nad said he had spoken to Poland's defense minister at a European Union meeting a day earlier and was told that Warsaw would agree to a joint process to hand over MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far declined to send fighter jets. Poland has said it would be willing to send war planes in a coalition of countries. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ethnic Kazakh Religious Scholar Dies In Correctional Camp In China's Xinjiang
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Ethnic Kazakh religious scholar Baqytkhan Myrzan has died in a correctional camp in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang at the age of 61, his relatives say.
Myrzan's sister, Almakhan Myrzan, confirmed to RFE/RL on March 9 that her brother died in prison in Xinjiang, adding that he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2018 for performing an Islamic ritual at a religious event.
She also said that authorities in Xinjiang had ignored demands by Myrzan's relatives in China and Kazakhstan to release him due to a medical condition he had.
Almakhan Myrzan has been among dozens of people picketing the Chinese Embassy in Astana and China’s Consulate in Almaty for years, demanding their relatives held in China's correctional facilities to be released.
Neither Chinese nor Kazakh officials have commented on Myrzan's death.
China’s crackdown in Xinjiang has seen Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups put into mass detention camps. Since Beijing's dragnet accelerated in 2017, the plight of ethnic Kazakhs interned in China has been an unexpected source of dissent, with the testimonies of former detainees and family members fueling a guerrilla advocacy campaign that brought international attention to the issue.
This left the Kazakh government walking a tightrope between appeasing Beijing -- which denies the long list of abuses that have been documented in its camp system -- and dealing with an exasperated segment of its population lobbying for family members in China.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
China denies the facilities are internment camps, but people who have fled the province say people from the groups are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities officially referred to as reeducation camps.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans. Han, China's largest ethnicity, is the second-largest community in Xinjiang.
Russian Journalist Died In Tashkent Of Heart Condition, Uzbek Authorities Say
Uzbek Prosecutor-General's Office said on March 9 that Russian journalist Aleksandr Nechayev had died in Tashkent from a heart condition. Nechayev was found dead the previous day at a rented apartment in the Uzbek capital. The 36-years-old journalist was chief editor of the Byuletten Kinoprokatchika (Film Distributor's Bulletin) Telegram channel. His colleagues say he was in Tashkent temporarily and planned to return to Moscow in April. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Belarus Drafting Bill Allowing The Prosecution Of Deceased For War Crimes
Belarusian Prosecutor-General's Office is working on a bill that would allow the prosecution of dead persons. The office's press service said on March 9 that the goal of the new legislation is to bring to justice Nazi criminals who avoided prosecution for crimes committed on the Belarusian territory during World War II. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Siberian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison
The Kiselyovsk City Court in the Siberian region of Kemerovo on March 9 sentenced local activist Bulat Shumekov to seven years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Shumekov was charged in April after he published a video about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Before that he was fined three times for openly condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moldova Says No Confirmation Of Alleged Plot To Kill Separatist Leaders; Kyiv Calls Claim A Kremlin Provocation
Moldova has cast doubt on an allegation by the de facto authorities of Transdniester that they had foiled a Ukraine-orchestrated "terrorist" plot to kill the separatist region's leaders, while Kyiv called it "a Kremlin provocation."
Transdniester's self-declared State Security Ministry said in a statement on March 9 that it had detained several suspects and opened investigations into "the organizing of a terrorist attack” and a "plot to kill two or more people in connection with their official position."
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean told journalists that his government could not confirm the information.
"We don't have a confirmation of these things... Moldova is in a stable situation and there is no danger of an escalation," Recean told reporters.
Alexandru Flenchea, a Moldovan co-president of the Joint Control Commission, a trilateral Moldovan-Ukrainian-Russian body tasked with peacekeeping in Transdniester, told RFE/RL's Moldovan Service that the allegation amounted to an "informational bomb." Flenchea said that the only way to prevent such situations is "close contact between Chisinau and Tiraspol regarding the security situation."
In a message on social media, the Security Service of Ukraine said the allegation "should be considered exclusively as a provocation orchestrated by the Kremlin."
Russia has falsely claimed that Ukraine is planning to invade Transdniester, raising suspicions that Moscow is looking for a pretext to annex the separatist region, as it did with Ukraine's Crimea in 2014. Moscow has said it would consider any attack on Transdniester as an attack on Russia itself.
Russia is the sole backer of Transdniester and maintains an armed forces base there with more than 1,000 Russian troops.
Some analysts have said that if Russia's war against Ukraine spreads, Moldova is likely one of the next targets for Moscow, while pro-Western President Maia Sandu has warned that Russia is planning destabilizing actions inside Moldova to justify a Russian invasion from Transdniester that could turn Moldova into a launch pad for attacks against Ukraine.
Transdniester's de facto general prosecutor, Anatoly Guretsky, told local television that the attack was to take place in a crowded area of the region's capital, Tiraspol, and was intended "not only to liquidate the state's top leadership, but to cause a large number of collateral victims."
Transdniestrian television station TV PMR posted photos on its Telegram channel that were allegedly taken during the interrogation of one suspect. It said the suspect, a native of Tiraspol with a criminal record, had moved to Odesa where he joined Ukraine's territorial defense forces last year and then transferred into Ukraine's Security Service.
Russian news agency Ria cited anonymous sources claiming the alleged assassination attempt occurred on March 6 and targeted separatist leader Vladimir Krasnoselsky.
Transdniester, which is mostly Russian speaking, declared independence from Moldova in 1990 over fears Chisinau could seek reunification with neighboring Romania, with which it shares a common history and language.
The two sides fought a short but bloody war in the spring of 1992 that was thwarted by Russian troops stationed in Transdniester who intervened on the separatists' side and have claimed to act as peacekeepers since.
U.S. Issues Warrant For Seizure Of Russian Energy Giant Rosneft's Aircraft
The U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on March 8 that a warrant has been issued for the seizure of a Boeing 737-7JU aircraft owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft. The company is led by Kremlin-linked businessman Igor Sechin. According to the statement, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York authorized the seizure, finding probable cause that the plane was subject to seizure based on violations of the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) and recent sanctions issued against Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Former Kazakh Defense Minister Gets 12 Years In Prison Over 2022 Deadly Unrest
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's former defense minister, Murat Bektanov, who was detained after unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly unrest in January 2022, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
State-run media reported on March 9 that a court in the capital, Astana, sentenced Bektanov on February 24 after finding him guilty of abuse of office. According to the reports, the trial was held behind closed doors and the information about Bektanov's verdict and sentence was not made public earlier due to classified materials in the case.
Bektanov was arrested in mid-February last year and initially charged with failing to act during the unrest that shook the energy-rich Central Asian nation in early January 2022. The charge was later changed to abuse of office.
At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest. Domestic and international human rights organizations have urged Kazakh authorities to thoroughly investigate the deaths and reports about severe beating and torture of demonstrators by police.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev dismissed Bektanov on January 19, 2022, the same day the Kazakh parliament joined Toqaev's push to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime posts atop the Kazakh Security Council and the Assembly of Kazakhstan's People.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen early last year over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
After announcing his resignation in March 2019 and leaving Toqaev in his stead, Nazarbaev retained large political influence in the tightly controlled nation with almost limitless powers.
Much of the public anger in the unrest appeared to be directed at Nazarbaev.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at ousting Nazarbaev relatives and allies.
Global Tire Manufacturer Continental Says In 'Controlled Withdrawal' From Russia
Leading global tire-producing company Continental says it is planning a "controlled withdrawal" from the Russian market and is in "advanced" talks on selling its plant just outside Moscow. The company's chief executive officer, Nikolai Setzer, said in a statement on March 8 that the main reason for the move was Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of foreign companies have halted operations in the country or exited entirely after Moscow launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Rights Watchdog Says Global Freedom Declined For 17th Year
Global freedoms declined for a 17th consecutive year in 2022 as the struggle for democracy approaches a turning point amid a curtailment of freedom of expression in countries such as Russia and Iran.
Human rights watchdog Freedom House said in its annual report on freedoms around the world, released on March 9, that the number of countries to score zero for freedom of expression rose on the year to 33 from 14, with media freedom coming under pressure in at least 157 countries and territories during 2022.
The report showed the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway, and Finland were the most free in the world with scores of 100, while Tibet Syria, and South Sudan were the worst, scoring only 1 point. Turkmenistan placed next to last with a score of 2.
"The most serious setbacks for freedom and democracy were the result of war, coups, and attacks on democratic institutions by illiberal incumbents," it said.
The report singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin's "authoritarian regime" for launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 "in a bid to scuttle that country’s hard-won democratic progress."
"Whatever false justifications for this war of aggression have been promulgated by the Kremlin’s state-controlled media, its clear purpose is to remove the elected leadership in Kyiv and deprive Ukrainians of their fundamental right to free self-government," the report, which ranks Russia as "not free," said.
"In his desire to destroy democracy in Ukraine and deny Ukrainians their political rights and civil liberties, Putin has caused the deaths and injuries of thousands of Ukrainian civilians as well as soldiers on both sides, the destruction of crucial infrastructure, the displacement of millions of people from their homes, a proliferation of torture and sexual violence, and the intensification of already harsh repression within Russia," it added.
The decline in freedoms in Russia appeared to influence its neighbors as well, the report showed, noting that three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, "authoritarianism dominates Eurasia."
The report showed that no formerly Soviet countries were designated as "free," aside from the three Baltic states -- Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, all of which are European Union and NATO members.
"This lack of democratic governance has destabilized the region, as strongman rulers use military force to lash out at their neighbors and smother domestic dissent," the report said.
In addition to Turkmenistan lingering at the bottom of the table, Tajikistan had a score of 7, followed by Belarus and Afghanistan (8) and Azerbaijan (9). Uzbekistan and Iran had scores of 12, while Russia scored 16 points.
"The limited space for free media in Eurasia has diminished further due to new criminal laws and legislative restrictions," the report said.
Still, it lauded the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia for "declining to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory" and for complying with international sanctions imposed against Russian banks.
The same, however, could not be said for Belarus, Freedom House noted.
Belarus, which authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has closely aligned with Russia during the war against Ukraine, was tied for eighth worst in terms of freedoms, sharing the spot with Afghanistan, which saw Taliban militants seize power in 2021 after international forces withdrew from the country.
On the other end of the report, Kosovo was praised for being one of the most improved countries in terms of freedom, being given the designation as "partly free."
Freedom House noted that while Iran, which has been roiled by unrest over a lack of freedoms and poor living conditions for almost a year, holds elections regularly, "they fall short of democratic standards" due in part to the influence of the hard-line Guardian Council, an unelected body that disqualifies all candidates "it deems insufficiently loyal to the clerical establishment."
"Ultimate power rests in the hands of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the unelected institutions under his control. These institutions, including the security forces and the judiciary, play a major role in the suppression of dissent and other restrictions on civil liberties," it said.
Taliban Governor Of Afghan Province Killed In Blast
The Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh Province was killed in a blast at his office on March 9, officials said.
"Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, has been killed in an explosion this morning," the province's Taliban police spokesman Asif Waziri told RFE/RL.
Two other people were killed in the attack and two were wounded, Waziri said. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
Some local media reports said more than 30 people were wounded by the blast and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The Taliban-led government's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that Muzammil was "martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam" and said that an investigation into the attack has been opened.
Muzammil is one of the highest-ranking Taliban officials to be killed since the group returned to power in August 2021.
No group has claimed responsibility so far, but after returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), an offshoot of the Islamic State that has emerged as the Taliban's main rival in the war-wracked country.
Muzammil was appointed governor of Balkh last year after holding the same position in the eastern Nangarhar Province, where he coordinated a crackdown on IS militants.
IS-K has staged several attacks in Afghanistan recently, including one in January in which a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the Foreign Ministry in Kabul.
Last month, Taliban security forces claimed to have killed two senior IS-K members.
Qari Fateh, the regional IS-K intelligence and operations chief, was killed together with another IS-K member in a Kabul raid on February 27, the Taliban-led government said.
Another senior IS-K leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, was reportedly killed in a previous raid in Kabul.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Launches More Deadly Air Strikes On Ukrainian Cities; Power To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Restored After Cut-Off
Russia has launched a massive wave of air strikes on Ukraine, authorities reported on March 9, causing casualties and multiple power cuts across the country and temporarily disrupting the main power supply for the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya as the battle for Bakhmut in the east raged on.
At least four people were killed in the strikes on the western Lviv region, Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said.
"At this moment, we know about four dead adults: two men and two women. They were at home when the missile hit. The debris is still being sorted. There may be other people under the rubble," Kozytskiy said, adding that three residential buildings had been destroyed.
One person was killed and two were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak reported.
At least two people were injured in a strike on Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, as air-raid sirens sounded across the capital and electricity and heating supplies were interrupted.
"Sviatoshyn district. All emergency services rushing to the place. Cars are burning in the yard of one of the residential buildings. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters. Two victims in Sviatoshyn district. Medics are providing help on the spot," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
Klitschko said the Holosiyivskiy district of the capital was also hit, without providing further details.
The northern city of Zhytomyr was targeted by a swarm of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones overnight, Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlin said. No casualties were reported, Sukhomlin said, but utilities were interrupted.
"There is no water coming out of the taps, most of the houses in the city have no electricity -- all this after the night attack on Zhytomyr by the Shaheds," said Sukhomlin in a video message.
Russian strikes also targeted the Odesa and Kharkiv regions, local authorities reported, causing power outages and damaging railway infrastructure.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that it had hit all intended targets, including drone bases, railways, and facilities that manufacture and repair weapons.
The ministry said it had carried out strikes in retaliation for a cross-border raid into western Russia last week in which Russian officials claim a group of Ukrainian saboteurs crossed the border and fired on civilians in villages. Kyiv has denied the allegations, while suggesting Moscow might be seeking a “false-flag” pretext to stage new attacks on Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an online statement following the strikes that Russia would be held responsible for "terrorizing civilians."
"The occupiers can only terrorize civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, was temporarily cut off from the country's electricity grid by the Russian missile attack.
Electricity needed to keep the plant running was supplied by 18 diesel generators, before Ukraine's Ukrenerho electrical grid operator announced in the late afternoon that power had been restored.
Enerhoatom, the operator of the nuclear plant, had said earlier that the plant's fifth and sixth reactors had been shut down.
It marked the first time since November 23 that the plant, which is under Russian control but it is being operated by Ukrainian technicians, had lost all power.
WATCH: Ukrainian emergency services hold a nuclear disaster drill in the country's Zaporizhzhya region after repeated shelling at the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. (originally published on August 18, 2022)
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warned about the risks posed by such shutdowns.
"Each time we are rolling the dice," said Grossi. "And if we allow this to continue time after time then one day our luck will run out."
Russian-installed authorities in the Moscow-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhya region said the incident was "a provocation" by Ukraine.
The fresh wave of Russian strikes came as Ukrainian forces were under increasing pressure in Bakhmut, where a fierce battle for the control of the city in the eastern Donetsk city has been going on for months.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 110 attacks in the area, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its daily bulletin.
Both sides are believed to have suffered heavy losses in the battle for the city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000, but has now largely been deserted as civilians fled the fighting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 8 that Russian forces, despite incurring serious losses, may still be on the verge of taking Bakhmut.
Military experts say Bakhmut has little strategic value for Russia, which is aiming for a much-needed symbolic victory after suffering several setbacks in the last several months.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on March 8 that Ukraine's longtime resistance in Bakhmut should be considered a "victory."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Georgians Protest For Third Day In A Row Despite Government's Pledge To Withdraw 'Foreign Agent' Bill
Tens of thousands of protesters have returned to the streets of the Georgian capital for a third straight day of demonstrations despite the ruling Georgian Dream party’s pledge to withdraw its controversial "foreign agents" legislation from parliament.
Protesters on March 9 again gathered outside the parliament building in the capital, Tbilisi, where they waved Georgian, Ukrainian, and EU flags and shouted anti-government slogans and called for early parliamentary elections.
The protests began on March 7 as parliament took up the "foreign agents" legislation backed by Georgian Dream and passed it on first reading. Critics have warned that the bill, which would force civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents," mirrors Russian legislation and could push the country toward authoritarianism.
The March 7 demonstrations were marked by violent clashes between protesters and security forces, leading to the detention of at least 77 people and injuries to about 50 police and security officers.
Protesters returned to the Georgian capital’s center on March 8, and were again forcefully dispersed by security forces using tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.
In the face of the protests and sharp criticism from the West, Georgian Dream announced in a statement on its website early on March 9 that it would kill the legislation, saying: "As a party of government responsible to every member of society, we have decided to unconditionally withdraw this bill that we supported."
But the protests resumed that evening, with participants calling on the government to formally denounce the bill and to release all those detained.
The Georgian Interior Ministry later announced that all protesters who were detained near the parliament building on March 7 and 8 had been released, but that investigations into acts of violence were continuing.
The Interior Ministry said following the March 7 violence that protesters had hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at security forces, and while there appeared to be no such cases of such violence on March 8, there were reports that a police vehicle was overturned.
On the evening of March 9, President Salome Zurabishvili sent a message of support to demonstrators via a video address.
"First and foremost, I want to congratulate the whole of society on this first victory of its kind,” Zurabishvili said. “I welcome these correct steps taken by the government -- the fact that they announced the withdrawal of this draft law.”
The government, Zurabishvili said, “should take into account the true power of the people. What we've seen on the streets of Tbilisi -- that unity. If we're a democratic country, it shouldn't be that the government and parliament do not take into consideration the voice and the will of the people."
She added that there is “distrust toward the government as we pursue our European path,” but that the “will of the people was plain to see.”
Opposition parties wrote in a joint statement on March 9 that the protests would continue in lieu of guarantees "that Georgia is firmly on a pro-Western course." Georgia's opposition has often criticized Georgian Dream for being too closely aligned with Moscow, which backs separatists in the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Wedged in the Caucasus between Russia, Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the country of 3.7 million people has experienced several bouts of political upheaval since leaving the Soviet Union in 1991 to become independent.
"The protest is not just about the bill, but about the Russian nature of the Georgian Dream. There is no trust toward them or their word, and track record serves as the empirical proof. There is no legal mechanism to withdraw the draft," Helen Khoshtaria, founder of the Droa party, said on Twitter.
Ilhan Kyuchyuk, a member of the European Parliament for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), said: "I welcome the pledge of the Georgian Dream to withdraw their dangerous Kremlin-inspired ‘foreign agents’ law but we will keep watching until it is actually withdrawn in Parliament."
President Zurabishvili has said she would veto the bill, although parliament could have overridden her veto.
The introduction of the legislation prompted rebukes of Georgia from several corners, including diplomats from the European Union and the United States.
News that Georgian Dream had pledged to withdraw the bill was welcomed by the West.
"The Georgian people have, once again, spoken clearly that the only choice for Georgia is a secure and prosperous European future," the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi said in a statement.
The EU's delegation to Georgia said in a tweet that it welcomed the announcement by Georgian Dream, after saying previously that the party’s actions raised serious questions about the prospects of democracy in Georgia.
"We encourage all political leaders in Georgia to resume pro-EU reforms, in an inclusive and constructive way and in line with the 12 priorities for Georgia to achieve candidate status," it said.
Georgia has been moving toward joining the European Union but EU officials said the "foreign agents" law would complicate the country's membership path. Last year, the bloc declined to grant candidate status to Georgia, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.
With reporting by AP and Reuters.
UN Warns Of Aid Cuts Over Taliban Crackdown On Women's Rights
The UN envoy in Afghanistan warned on March 8 that a Taliban crackdown on women's rights is likely to lead to a drop in aid and development funding in the country. The UN has asked for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver help in Afghanistan, where two-thirds of the population -- some 28 million people -- need it to survive, said Roza Otunbaeva. But she told the UN Security Council that providing that assistance had been put at risk by the Taliban's bans on women attending high school and university, visiting parks, and working for aid groups. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S., European Powers Express Alarm At Iran Enriching Uranium To 84 Percent
The United States and Europe's top powers on March 8 expressed alarm at Iran having produced a small amount of uranium enriched to 84 percent purity -- close to weapons grade -- and said Iran must explain how it happened. The UN nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent at Fordow, a site dug into a mountain and the second place where it is continuously enriching uranium to up to 60 percent. Weapons grade is around 90 percent. The so-called spike is large, but it remains unclear whether it was accidental. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
