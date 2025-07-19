Nearly 400 Drones, Missiles Fired At Ukraine As Russia Shows No Signs Of Let-Up

Russian drones and missiles hammered the Black Sea port of Odesa and other Ukrainian towns and cities, killing at least one person and wounding others, emergency officials said.



The July 19 assault was the latest evidence that Russian officials intend to keep battering Ukraine’s civilian population – and push forward on the battlefield – amid cease-fire efforts that have all but collapsed.



Frustration with Russia’s continued attacks has fueled a shift in policy for US President Donald Trump’s administration. Earlier this week, Trump announced a September 2 deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a halt in fighting.



Trump had made ending Russia’s nearly 41-month-old war on Ukraine a priority since taking office in January. But despite six phone calls between Trump and Putin, three rounds of talks involving US, Russia, and Ukrainian officials, and Kremlin meetings with White House envoys, Russia has continued to batter Ukraine.



Overnight July 19, Russia fired nearly 380 drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at nearly a dozen Ukrainian towns and cities, the military said. A nine-story apartment building in Odesa was hit, killing one woman and wounding several others, according to emergency officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a total of six people, including a child, were wounded in Odesa.

To the northeast, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the city of Pavlohrad also came under attack according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.



On the battlefield, Russia is grinding forward slowly, though in recent weeks, its forward momentum has been measured in just meters. Fears are growing about possible encirclement of the city of Pokrovsk after Russian forces achieved a localized breakthrough to the northeast of the city.



With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service