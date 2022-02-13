Several Countries Urge Citizens To Leave Ukraine Amid Growing Fears Of Russian Invasion

Several nations have told their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings from Western powers that Moscow may be on the verge of invading its western neighbor.

The United States, Britain, and Germany are among the countries who told their nationals to leave, while Australia on February 13 announced it was suspending operations at its embassy in Kyiv.

Reuters reported that the U.S. staff at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on February 13 started to withdraw by car from the Russia-backed separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.

Canadian media also reported that Canada is moving its embassy staff to Lviv, near the border with Poland.

The moves came as attempts by the leaders of the United States and France to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back appeared to bear little fruit.



U.S. President Joe Biden told Putin in a phone call on February 12 that a Russian invasion of Ukraine "would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing" in the world, according to a White House statement issued after the call.

Biden also reiterated that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" with "swift and severe costs on Russia" if Russia invades.

The United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy to defuse tensions over Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine, but "we are equally prepared for other scenarios," Biden warned, according to the statement.

The call, which lasted about one hour, produced no fundamental change in the heightened tension over the military buildup, said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke with reporters.

It remains unclear if Russia is willing to pursue a diplomatic path, the unnamed U.S. official said, adding that Russia may proceed with military action. Russia has consistently denied that it plans to invade its neighbor.

The Kremlin said Putin told Biden that the U.S. response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account key concerns and that Moscow would respond soon.

Moscow is demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members and that it will halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

The phone call took place amid "hysteria" in the West about an impending Russian invasion that he said was absurd, Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov said that Biden warned Putin of major potential sanctions but did not place special emphasis on them.

Before talking to Biden, Putin had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made toward cooling down the tensions.

The statement referred to “provocative speculations about an allegedly planned Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine.”

Macron’s office said the French president told his Russian counterpart that "sincere dialogue" is incompatible with the escalation of tensions over fears that Moscow will invade Ukraine.

Macron, who met with Putin in Moscow on February 7, and the Russian leader "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue" during the one-hour-and-40-minute call, the French Presidency said as efforts further intensified to ease tensions and dissuade Russia from again marching into his western neighbor.

The calls were arranged after U.S. officials said Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion and urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours.

The United States followed up those warnings by announcing on February 12 that it is had ordered nonemergency U.S. Embassy staff to leave Ukraine.

The prospect of fleeing Westerners prompted Kyiv to issue an appeal to its citizens to "remain calm," with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying on February 12 that invasion warnings could stoke panic, which he called "the best friend of our enemies."

The Pentagon said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss Russia's troop buildup.

Austin also ordered the temporary repositioning of National Guard troops out of Ukraine.

The estimated 150 members of the Florida National Guard were in the country “advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Twitter.

"This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression," Kirby said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 12 told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis over Ukraine remains open but that it would require Moscow “to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions,” the State Department said in a statement.

The statement added that Blinken “reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive, and united transatlantic response.”

During the call, Lavrov accused the United States of waging a "propaganda campaign" about possible Russian aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In a readout of the phone call with Blinken, Lavrov also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC