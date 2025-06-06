Russians Hit Kyiv With Barrage Of Missiles And Drones In Overnight Attack That Killed 4, Injured 20

Four people were killed and at least 20 were wounded in Kyiv overnight in a missile and drone attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early on June 6.

"Four people have been confirmed dead in the capital. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at several locations," Klitschko said on Telegram.

The intense attack went on for hours and reportedly involved cruise missiles and kamikaze drones.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said drones had struck the upper floors of a high-rise apartment building on the east side of the city and started a fire.

Ukraine's air force said the city had been targeted by drones and Kalibr cruise missiles. The sound of Russian kamikaze drones buzzing overhead accompanied by the sounds of Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire could be heard during the attack, Reuters reported.

US President Donald Trump said on June 4 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned that Russia would respond to a recent sneak attack on Russian airfields that struck dozens of long-range bomber aircraft.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) carried out the attack on June 1, and later claimed that more than 40 bombers were hit.

Trump spoke with Putin by phone on June 4 and described the call as a "good conversation," though he noted it was not the kind that would lead to immediate peace.

Trump said Ukraine's surprise attack was one of the topics discussed.

"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides," Trump said.

Trump met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 5 at the White House to talk about cooperation on Ukraine and other topics.

Merz, who took office last month, told reporters ahead of the meeting that he was not expecting major breakthroughs on tariffs, NATO, or the war in Ukraine. Afterward, he said he was "extremely satisfied" with how things went.

He said the United States and Germany both agree on “how terrible this war is," while making sure to lay blame squarely on Putin for the violence and stress that Germany sides with Ukraine.

“We are both looking for ways to stop it very soon,” Merz said. “I told the president before we came in that he is the key person in the world who can really do that now by putting pressure on Russia.”

With reporting by AFP and Reuters