Moscow's Strikes On Ukraine Continue, As Kyiv Claims Attack On Russian Oil Pipeline

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued overnight, killing at least four people and wounding dozens of others, Kyiv said on November 1, as Ukraine claimed it had struck a major oil‑product pipeline near Moscow.

Ukrainian regional officials reported that more than 40 people, including children, were wounded in the Russian strikes that targeted the Mykolayiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, and Kherson regions over the past 24 hours. The attacks also damaged residential buildings and disrupted services, local authorities said.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolayiv killed one person and injured 15 others, including a child, in the morning on November 1, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the regional military administration. Kim added that the attack damaged a gas station and several vehicles.

An air‑raid alert sounded in the Mykolayiv region at night. In the morning, local authorities warned of a ballistic threat.

Russian shelling over the past 24 hours killed two people and wounded 22 others in the Kherson region, according to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin said on November 1. He said 26 villages across the province came under fire in the latest Russian attacks.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed, and two others were wounded in the Russian attacks, regional authorities said.

An elderly woman was injured in Russian drone strikes in the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the regional military administration, reported on Telegram.

“Seven drones hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise in [the town of] Koryukivka. A hangar caught fire and rescuers extinguished the fire. A critical infrastructure facility and a residential building were damaged. A 66‑year‑old civilian woman was injured in the shelling,” Chaus wrote.

According to Chaus, Russian troops also struck the historic city of Novhorod-Siverskiy, damaging administrative buildings, shops, a pharmacy, and a downtown coffee shop.

Ukraine Claims Attack On Key Pipeline

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military agency has claimed it struck a Russian petroleum‑products pipeline in the Ramenskoye District of the Moscow region on October 31, adding that the attack caused explosions and suspended operations at the site.

The attack destroyed transportation pipes for petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel for the Russian Army, the HUR military intelligence agency said on Telegram.

Footage shared by the agency appears to show a pipeline site, with aerial views of fire and thick black smoke rising from a cut‑off section of large‑diameter piping. The clip shows multiple damaged pipeline segments and a plume of fire.

The claim cannot be independently verified and there was no public confirmation by Russian authorities.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on November 1 that its air defenses had downed 98 Ukrainian drones overnight, adding that eleven drones were destroyed over the Moscow region.

Kyiv has been repeatedly targeting Russian oil refineries in recent months, increasing the strain on both Russia’s military capabilities and its wider economy.

Special Forces Active In Key Frontline City, Says Kyiv

In a separate development, Ukrainian military intelligence has reported that a covert operation by its special forces is ongoing near Pokrovsk, where Moscow’s forces claimed to have repelled an assault. According to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, the statement about the defeat of the assault was described by Kyiv as a Russian provocation.

The situation inside Pokrovsk is described by Ukrainian troops as deteriorating. Estimates suggest between 200 and 400 Russian soldiers are now embedded within the city’s eastern districts, using urban terrain, basements and civilian disguises to evade Ukrainian detection.

Since midsummer, the frontline city in eastern Ukraine has emerged as an increasingly critical battleground. Russian forces have slowly advanced on its eastern and southern edges, seizing key roads and strangling supply lines into the city

Analysts warn that if Pokrovsk falls, it would open a route west into the Dnipropetrovsk region and further threaten Ukraine’s southern front.