Kyiv Accuses Russia Of 'Nuclear Terrorism' With Strikes On Power Substations

Kyiv and international authorities condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy sector, with Ukraine accusing Moscow of "nuclear terrorism" for strikes on substations critical to supplying power to the country's nuclear facilities.

"Deliberate strikes on civilian energy facilities that directly affect the safe operation of nuclear installations bear the hallmarks of nuclear terrorism and constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on October 31.

The ministry referred to a statement a day earlier by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that cited military attacks that have "led to damage to substations critical to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine."

The UN nuclear watchdog reported that incidents near the South Ukraine and Khmelnitskiy nuclear plants have led to the facilities losing access to external power lines.

The IAEA statement said a third station, at Rivne, had been forced to reduce power at two of its four reactors because of attacks.

"The dangers to nuclear safety continue to be very real and ever-present, I once again call for maximum military restraint in the vicinity of nuclear facilities," IAEA chief Rafael Gross said.

Tensions High Around Zaporizhzhya Plant

Much of the attention is focused on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, where action is under way to repair damage from previous attacks.

“We continue to work intensively to support the conditions needed for this additional repair work to begin. Restoring this power line is essential to improving the fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site,” Grossi said.

The nuclear power plant -- Europe's largest -- has been under Russian control since shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It has relied on emergency diesel generators since September 23 when external power lines were cut.

The Zaporizhzhya facility's six reactors have been shut for more than three years and are not generating electricity. But they require power to operate safety systems -- such as cooling pumps -- to prevent a nuclear accident.

G7 Condemns Russian Attacks

Separately, the Group of Seven (G7) issued a joint statement on October 31 to "condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine, and its impact on their energy security."

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty, and independence," a statement by G7 energy ministers said.

"Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's natural gas infrastructure have created risks to communities and human lives, weakening civilian infrastructure and the energy security of the Ukrainian people," it added.

Russia denies it targets civilian infrastructure despite widespread evidence of such attacks. Ukraine has retaliated by hitting military-related infrastructure sites, often deep inside Russia.

Kyiv on October 31 said it had conducted some 160 strikes on Russian oil facilities so far in 2025, targeting a key source of funding Moscow has used to carry out the war. Western nations have also placed sanctions on Russia's energy sector, further hitting the flow of money to the Kremlin.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued to struggle to maintain control of the strategic town of Pokrovsk, which has been the target of a monthslong Russian offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has concentrated about 170,000 forces in the region, again labeling the situation there "difficult."

Reuters quoted two Ukrainian military sources as saying Kyiv had sent special forces to help defenses in Pokrovsk amid reports that small groups of Russian troops -- an estimated 200-400 soldiers -- had slipped inside the city to prepare a larger attack. There was no official comment.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters