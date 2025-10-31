Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Former Odesa Mayor Placed Under House Arrest, Suspected Of Mishandling Deadly Floods

A file photo shows former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.
A file photo shows former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.
Listen
3 min
This audio is AI-generated

Summary

  • A Kyiv court placed former Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov under house arrest for 60 days, citing alleged negligence during deadly floods.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier stripped Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship, citing reports that he holds a Russian passport, which Trukhanov denies.

A court in Kyiv placed former longtime Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days on charges of official negligence, weeks after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stripped him of Ukrainian citizenship.

The Pechersk District Court in Kyiv imposed the measure on October 31, granting the prosecution's request after Trukhanov was suspected of mishandling floods in Odesa, which led to the deaths of several people.

A former lawmaker in Ukraine’s parliament and mayor of the Black Sea port since 2014, Trukhanov had been notified several days earlier that he was suspected of improperly performing his official duties.

Speaking via video link at a court hearing, Trukhanov called the charge a "planned political diversion" and claimed that he did nothing wrong.

According to the investigation, the former mayor failed to ensure the proper functioning of the city’s drainage systems and inform the population about the threat of an emergency on September 30, the day deadly floods struck the key Ukrainian port city.

Rescuers push a partially submerged car on a flooded street following unprecedented rainfall in Odesa in this handout picture released on October 1, 2025.
Rescuers push a partially submerged car on a flooded street following unprecedented rainfall in Odesa in this handout picture released on October 1, 2025.

"As a result of flooding in part of the city, caused by the storm sewer system’s failure to drain water from the streets, nine people died, including a nine-year-old child," the prosecution said in a statement on October 29.

Trukhanov said that his being named as a suspect came as a "surprise" to him, though he acknowledged that the problem with drainage systems in Odesa was "catastrophic."

"Resolving it requires billions of hryvnias in investment and government support. The city alone could never manage it," he added.

Right after the tragedy on September 30, Trukhanov said that nearly two months’ worth of rainfall fell in the city in just seven hours. "No stormwater drainage system could withstand such a load," he wrote in his Telegram.

Two weeks after the floods hit Odesa, Zelenskyy announced he was revoking Trukhanov’s citizenship, citing reports by the country’s main security agency that he held a Russian passport.

Trukhanov has vowed to sue to get back his Ukrainian citizenship.

Mixed Reaction In Odesa After Mayor Stripped Of Ukrainian Citizenship Mixed Reaction In Odesa After Mayor Stripped Of Ukrainian Citizenship
Mixed Reaction In Odesa After Mayor Stripped Of Ukrainian Citizenship

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:14 0:00

Trukhanov has long faced accusations of holding Russian citizenship, which is illegal under Ukrainian law. Earlier, some Odesa residents launched a petition to strip him of his Ukrainian citizenship, claiming he also paid taxes in Russia.

However, not everyone was convinced, arguing that Trukhanov was elected fairly and that, with the war raging across the country to repel invading Russian forces, there are more pressing issues.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

Related

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG