More Than 8,300 Civilians Killed In Ukraine War, Including 437 Children
More than 8,300 civilians have been killed so far in Russia's war against Ukraine, investigators in Kyiv said on November 20. Among them were 437 children, said Attorney General Andriy Kostin, according to a report by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. More than 11,000 people have been injured in the war, which has lasted almost nine months. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Preliminary Results Show Toqaev Reelected As Kazakh President In Landslide
Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has won 81.3 percent of the vote in Kazakhstan's early presidential election, according to preliminary results released on November 21, putting the incumbent president in position to extend his time in office by seven years under the country's new term limits.
"The people have clearly expressed their confidence in me, and we have to justify it," Toqaev said as the results emerged.
Turnout was reported at 69.4 percent among 12 million eligible voters, according to the Central Election Commission. Final results will be released within the week, following the tabulation of votes cast from abroad.
Despite billing himself as a reformer, the 69-year-old Toqaev's apparent landslide victory came against five little-known opponents who were not seen as real competitors.
The second-largest tally went to no candidate, with 5.8 percent of the votes cast for "against all."
The runner-up among candidates, Zhiguli Dairabaev of the pro-government Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, received just 3.4 of the vote.
Qaraqat Abden -- nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers -- was third with 2.6 percent of the vote. Abden was one of two female candidates, the other being human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova, who garnered 2.1 percent of the vote and finished last among the six candidates.
The November 20 election came nearly three months after Kazakhstan replaced its system limiting presidents to two consecutive five-year terms with a single seven-year term. The constitutional changes were proposed by Toqaev as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
WATCH: Protesters were detained across Kazakhstan on November 20 amid a snap presidential election. In the biggest city, Almaty, supporters of the movement Wake Up, Kazakhstan! (Oyan, Qazaqstan!) rolled out a banner saying, "Will we live to see fair elections?" Police detained them for several hours.
A presidential vote was originally due in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025. But in September, Toqaev called for early presidential and parliamentary elections, saying a new mandate was needed to “maintain the momentum of reforms” following a June referendum that stripped ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his prestigious “Elbasy” (leader of the nation) status.
Toqaev continues to distance himself from Nazarbaev, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power, naming his longtime ally as his successor.
The referendum to amend the constitution -- which included the new presidential term limit -- was presented by Toqaev as an important step to shift Kazakhstan from a “super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament.”
Critics, however, have said the overhaul didn’t change the nature of the authoritarian regime and failed to remove any significant power that the president's office held.
Iran Arrests Two Top Actors Who Removed Head Scarves
Iran has arrested two prominent actors who expressed solidarity with the protest movement and removed their head scarves in public in an apparent act of defiance against the regime, state media reported on November 20. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were both detained after being summoned by prosecutors in a probe into their "provocative" social media posts and media activity, the state-run IRNA news agency said.
Defender Hajsafi Calls Iran's World Cup Players The 'Voice' Of The People
Experienced defender Ehsan Hajsafi said on November 20 that Iran's players at the Qatar World Cup want to be the "voice" of the people back home, where there has been a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests. Unprompted, the 32-year-old Hajsafi began a press conference on the eve of Iran's World Cup opener against England by extending his sympathies to those who had died in Iran. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Armenia Reports Fresh Shooting Along Azerbaijani Border
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of another cease-fire violation along the two South Caucasus nations’ restive border.
Military authorities in Yerevan said on November 21 that Azerbaijan's armed forces fired in the direction of Armenian positions located along the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border the previous night.
Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported no casualties on the Armenian side, noting that the situation along the border on the morning of November 21 was “relatively stable.”
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry quickly issued a statement calling the Armenian side’s report “disinformation.”
Armenians and Azerbaijanis have increasingly been accusing each other of breaking a fragile cease-fire and escalating the situation along their tense border, as well as in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
Yerevan says at least two Armenian soldiers have been seriously wounded in border skirmishes with Azerbaijan over the past two weeks.
Nearly 300 soldiers combined were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September in the deadliest fighting since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
The border violence two months ago was followed by a flurry of diplomatic activity, with Yerevan and Baku engaging in talks hosted by the European Union, the United States, and Russia.
As part of an EU-brokered arrangement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a civilian monitoring mission of the European Union was deployed along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from Armenia’s side in October. It had been agreed that the mission of the EU Monitoring Capacity would last two months.
Russia currently deploys about 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh after brokering a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan following their 44-day war over the region in September-November 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Serbian, Kosovar Leaders To Hold 'Urgent' Talks In Brussels Amid Rising Tensions
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti are to hold "urgent" talks in Brussels on November 21 aimed at easing the tense situation in the north of Kosovo linked to a phaseout of Serbian license plates.
The European Union said in a statement that the urgent meeting comes within the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on the normalization of relations.
"We need de-escalation of the situation, stop going from permanent crisis management & start advancing on normalization of relations instead," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a tweet ahead of the meeting.
Tensions between the two countries have heightened in recent weeks, with Kosovo's Serb minority angry over a decision by the government of Kosovo to start the process of reregistering cars that have illegal Serbian license plates.
The plan envisages cars with Serbian license plates to be reregistered by April 21. Serbia objects, insisting the license plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, are neutral to the status of Kosovo.
Kosovar authorities started the implementation of the license-plate conversion plan on November 1, despite calls from the international community to postpone it.
During the first phase, Kosovar authorities issued warnings to people driving vehicles with Serbian plates. They said on November 20 that violators will face a fine of 150 euros beginning November 22.
The European Union has urged Kosovo to allow more time for the phaseout. The United States and NATO have also cautioned Kosovo against unilateral actions that could lead to the further escalation of tensions.
Nations Meet To Pledge Urgent Support For Moldova As Winter Nears
Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on November 21 to pledge millions of euros of aid for Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine. Largely dependent on Russia energy supplies, Moldova is facing more difficulties with winter arriving and Moscow cutting natural gas supplies by about 40 percent, hurting its ability to supply enough electricity to its population. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Kurdish Exile Group Says Iran Hit Its Bases In Northern Iraq
Iranian missiles and drones struck an Iranian Kurdish opposition group's bases in northern Iraq during the night of November 20, the group said. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a Kurdish Iranian group exiled in Iraq, said in a statement that Iranian surface-to-surface missiles and drones hit its bases and adjacent refugee camps in Koya and Jejnikan. The group also asserted that the strikes had hit a hospital in Koya. There were no immediate reports of casualties. To read the original AP story, click here.
Ukraine Says Will Look Into Alleged Prisoner-Shooting Video
Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media that Moscow alleges shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refuses to lay down his weapon and opens fire. Russian authorities have announced the opening of a criminal investigation based on the snippets posted on Russian Telegram channels and relayed on other social media. To read the original AP story, click here.
Iran Reportedly To Help Russia Produce Drones For Ukraine War
Moscow and Tehran have reportedly inked a deal that would allow Russia to produce Iranian-designed drones to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Washington Post, citing interviews with three U.S. officials familiar with the situation, reported on November 19 that the agreement was finalized during a meeting in Iran earlier this month and that Tehran is currently handing over "designs and key components" for Russia to begin production.
The officials told the newspaper that if the deal was realized, it would represent a further deepening of a Russia-Iran alliance that has already provided crucial support for Moscow's faltering military campaign in Ukraine.
The two sides are working to begin production in the coming months, according to the report.
Should Russia acquire its own assembly line or manufacturing capabilities, it could dramatically boost its stockpile of the inexpensive but highly destructive drones that have significantly altered the Russian war campaign in recent weeks.
Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made suicide and combat drones against Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure. Moscow has denied using Iranian-made suicide drones, although Tehran has admitted supplying them under a deal it said was made prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
The United States recently imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones.
On November 15, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center among others, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series suicide drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine.
U.S. intelligence assessments have also said Russia will soon be able to supplement its use of Iranian suicide drones and its own cruise and ballistic missiles with powerful short-range Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles.
With reporting by The Washington Post
UN Condemns Attack On Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant As Moscow, Kyiv Trade Blame
The UN's nuclear watchdog has condemned attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi on November 20 said that "powerful explosions" hit the nuclear plant on the evening of November 19 and again early on November 20, and demanded that whichever country was behind the attacks cease them immediately.
Such attacks on Europe's largest nuclear plant, Grossi said, risked a major nuclear disaster.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing," Grossi said. "Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you're playing with fire!"
An IAEA team on the ground reported that some of the plant's buildings, systems, and equipment were damaged in the attacks.
Ukrainian energy agency Enerhoatom accused Russian forces of shelling the facility on November 20, saying that at least 12 strikes were recorded "on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant." Enerhoatom said that "once again" Russia was "putting the whole world at risk."
Russia's Defense Ministry on November 20 accused Ukrainian forces of firing on power lines that supply the plant, while the state news agency TASS quoted an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom as saying that some of the site's storage facilities had been hit.
The official, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom's CEO, alleged that the shells had targeted a dry nuclear-waste storage facility and a building that houses spent nuclear fuel, but that no radioactive emissions had been detected, TASS reported.
In recent months, Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting the plant, which Russian forces took control of shortly after their invasion of Ukraine in February. The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off. The plant has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times since the Russian invasion.
Elsewhere in the Zaporizhzhya region, Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in about a dozen communities, destroying 30 homes, the Ukrainian presidency said.
In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was wounded and 20 buildings damaged in shelling of Nikopol, a city across the river from the Zaporizhzhya plant, the report said. Three districts in the northern Kharkiv region also came under Russian artillery fire in the past 24 hours.
In the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Russian shelling killed one person in Donetsk and damaged power lines, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.
The situation in the southern Kherson region “remains difficult,” the report said, citing the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces. Russian forces fired tank shells, rockets, and other artillery at the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated from Ukrainian forces.
The latest incidents come as Russian forces have reportedly bolstered their defenses around the city of Zaporizhzhya and increased the intensity of fighting in the eastern Donbas region.
Ukraine's military has said that Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure around the country with missile strikes and drones in recent weeks. The recently liberated city of Kherson, located 300 kilometers southwest of Zaporizhzhya, has been hit at least 42 times since November 18, according to a local official.
Many parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, are suffering sporadic, sometime prolonged power and heating disruptions, a problem that has worsened as winter weather set in this week. Nearly 50 percent of the country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Kyiv Says Negotiations With Russia Akin To Capitulation As Ukraine Begins Evacuations From Liberated Areas
Attempts by Western countries to convince Ukraine to negotiate with Moscow after a series of major military victories over invading Russian forces are "bizarre" and effectively ask that Kyiv capitulate to the losing side, according to a key adviser to the Ukrainian president.
"When you have the initiative on the battlefield, it's a little strange to receive proposals like: 'You will not be able to do everything by military means anyway, you need to negotiate,'" AFP on November 20 quoted adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak as saying.
Such talks would mean that the country "that recovers its territories, must capitulate to the country that is losing."
Meanwhile, Ukraine has begun voluntary evacuations of residents of areas of the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv regions recently liberated from Russian occupation.
Residents who choose to evacuate at the state's expense will receive shelter in the city of Kryviy Rih in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region or other western regions of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's minister for the reintegration of the Russian-occupied territories, said on November 19.
Podolyak also told the French news agency that Moscow had not made "any direct proposal" to Kyiv regarding peace talks, and was instead passing suggestions regarding negotiations and a possible cease-fire through intermediaries.
"Russia doesn't want negotiations. Russia is conducting a communication campaign called 'negotiations'" in an attempt to stall for time, Podolyak said. "In the meantime, [Russia] would train its mobilized forces, find additional weapons...and fortify its positions."
Podolyak said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the war against Ukraine in February, still believes despite recent territorial losses in southern and eastern Ukraine that "he can destroy Ukraine, this is his obsession." Allowing Moscow a break in fighting now, he added, would threaten to "create a frozen conflict in the middle of Europe."
The United States has reportedly pressured Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Russia, with U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley saying on November 16 that while the support of Washington and other Western partners for Kyiv had not diminished, recent Ukrainian battlefield successes could put Kyiv in a better bargaining position.
"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory, defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine, to include...[Russian-occupied] Crimea, the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily," Milley said. "There may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw, that's possible.
"You want to negotiate from a position of strength. Russia right now is on its back," he added.
The comments raised concerns that Washington may be seeking to scale back Kyiv's goals of recapturing all territory occupied by Russia, including the Crimean Peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby stressed on November 18 that the United States was not trying to force Kyiv to hold talks or cede territory.
Kirby added that only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "gets to determine if and when he's ready for negotiations and what those negotiations look like."
During a video speech to the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada on November 18, Zelenskiy said that Russia was looking for an opportunity to agree to a "short truce" in order to replenish it forces.
"Any voiced ideas of our land's concessions or of our sovereignty cannot be called peace," Zelenskiy said. "Immoral compromises will lead to new blood."
In October, shortly after Russia announced the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Luhansk after referendums that were considered shams by the international community, Zelenskiy signed a decree that said negotiations with Russia were impossible as long as Putin remained president.
Since then, Ukraine has made significant gains in the partly occupied regions, particularly in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya.
The Russian authorities have previously stated that they are ready for negotiations , but are not ready to discuss the fate of Ukraine's occupied territories.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy said that Russia's military had fired some 4,700 missiles at targets in Ukraine since launching its invasion on February 24.
"Hundreds of our cities have been practically burned down, thousands of people have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been deported to Russia," Zelenskiy said on November 20 in a video message to the International Organization of French-speaking Countries, whose representatives were meeting in Djerba, Tunisia.
On November 19, Ukraine restored train service to the newly recaptured southern city of Kherson, and Ukrainian forces continued to face fierce fighting in the eastern Donbas, comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where Russian troops have intensified their push on several fronts.
Russia is reportedly repositioning some of its forces to bolster its defenses around the Zaporizhzhya region cities of Zaporizhzhya and Melitopol, as well as increasing the intensity of fighting in the Donbas.
With reporting by AFP
Russia's Shivulech Volcano Begins To Erupt
The Shiveluch volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula has begun to erupt, the press service of the Far Eastern region's Institute of Volcanology told RIA Novosti on November 20. The institute said that it had recorded up to 10 explosions per hour and that lava and mud flows were expected. Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's largest volcanoes with a summit reaching 3,283 meters, is also one of the peninsula's most active ones, with an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years. The volcano's last most powerful eruption took place in 2007. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Director Dedicates Marrakech Film Festival Win To 'Women Of Iran'
Iranian director Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi won the Etoile d'Or top award at the Marrakech International Film Festival late on November 19 for his debut feature A Tale Of Shemroon and dedicated his prize to "all the women of Iran." The film explores the life of a young Iranian living in Shemroon, north of Tehran, who gets pulled deeper into the drug trade while trying to make some easy money through his connections with Tehran's wealthy youth.
Azerbaijan Slams France, Armenia Over Francophonie Summit Document, Remarks
Authorities in Azerbaijan have accused France of using the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) as "an instrument of its foreign policy," saying that it will consider the documents adopted by it as "politically biased."
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on November 19 described as "provocative" remarks made by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan the day before during a ministerial meeting ahead of the two-day Francophonie summit in Tunisia that began November 19.
Baku also criticized what it called "the anti-Azerbaijani position of members of the organization."
Referring to a draft resolution on crisis situations in the Francophone space, Mirzoyan had said that La Francophonie member states and governments "have expressed their solidarity with Armenia, making the main issues as their own, which determine the peaceful settlement of the sides to the conflict" between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Mirzoyan stressed that the paragraphs of the statement regarding Armenia, a full member of the OIF since 2012, were "very balanced and represent the result of compromises into which Armenia has put great effort."
Azerbaijan, which is not a member of the Francophonie organization, said it believed that the final version of the document contained certain elements that "do not fall within the jurisdiction of the organization's mandate." Baku claimed that Armenia could use those elements "to carry out political propaganda."
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry also accused France of using "political pressure" in the process of agreeing the text of the document.
French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and leaders of other French-speaking countries are attending the summit of the 54-member OIF being held on the Tunisian island of Djerba.
In his speech at the summit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian spoke about what he called the occupation of Armenian territories by Azerbaijan, claiming that Baku was violating fundamental principles of the UN Charter; in particular, the principle of nonuse of force against the territorial integrity of any state.
Pashinian also reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to "contributing to the process of achieving a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, as well as ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh."
Official Yerevan says Azerbaijan currently occupies dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory that it captured as a result of a series of incursions made since May 2021. Baku denies the claim.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September, which proved to be the deadliest fighting between the two countries since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The war in 2020 was halted by a Russia-brokered cease-fire that resulted in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire agreement Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops in the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia's Pashinian Discusses Security In South Caucasus With Macron, Other Leaders
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has discussed issues related to security in the South Caucasus with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders on the sidelines of a summit in Tunisia, which took over the organization's rotating presidency from Armenia.
The two-day summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie that began in Djerba, a Tunisian island off the Mediterranean coast, on November 19 has brought together leaders of dozens of countries.
Armenia, which became a full member of the organization in 2012, hosted its previous summit in 2018.
According to Pashinian's press office, during his meeting with Macron the parties "highly appreciated" Armenia's presidency of the organization and discussed "issues related to the organization's priorities and future plans."
The two leaders also reportedly discussed issues related to further development of Armenian-French cooperation.
The official statement said that during the meeting Pashinian and Macron also "exchanged ideas on the results of the quadrilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, France, Azerbaijan, and the president of the European Council held in Prague in October this year."
"The importance of the implementation of steps aimed at strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus was emphasized. Prime Minister Pashinian stressed the need to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, and of an immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of Armenia," it added.
Yerevan says Azerbaijan currently occupies dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory that it captured as a result of a series of incursions made since May 2021. Baku denies the claim.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September, which proved to be the deadliest fighting between the two countries since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire, Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
During EU-hosted talks in the Czech capital on October 6, Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed their countries' commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 issued after the demise of the Soviet Union, through which both sides recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Pashinan also discussed the results of the Prague meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, whom he met with in Djerba earlier on November 19. The two reportedly emphasized "the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached as part of the Prague Statement and the implementation of steps aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region."
Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the same day, Pashinian reportedly presented "the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the positions of the Armenian side in the direction of their elimination."
"The sides exchanged thoughts on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, as well as various issues of mutual interest," Pashinian's office added.
Pashinian also raised the issues of what he called Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia in his speech at the summit.
"We have to record that the fundamental principles of the UN Charter have been violated, in particular, the principle of not using force against the territorial integrity of any country, on which the collective security of all of us is based, thus gradually imposing the 'law of the strongest.'
"The aggression carried out by Azerbaijan, to which the Republic of Armenia fell victim on September 13-14, is a vivid manifestation of this reality," he said.
Pashinian stressed that "Azerbaijan's totally unjustified and unprovoked aggression led to the occupation of a part of Armenia's territories, causing death and suffering to the civilian population and causing considerable destruction.
"The established cease-fire, however, has not yet put an end to this country's ambitions for other territories of Armenia.
"Faced with new threats, we expect the international community to make a fair assessment of the situation our country has appeared in today, condemning the occupation of some parts of the Armenian territory and demanding the return of Azerbaijani forces to their initial positions.
"Armenia, for its part, is firmly committed to contributing to the process of achieving a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, as well as ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinian said.
Exit Poll Shows Incumbent Toqaev Winning Kazakhstan's Snap Presidential Election
Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev appears set to extend his rule by seven years as president of Kazakhstan with an exit poll showing him winning a snap election in a landslide as expected on November 20.
Toqaev won 82.45 percent of the vote, the poll by the Open Society Institute showed.
First preliminary results are due on November 21.
Despite billing himself as a reformer, Toqaev didn't allow genuine opposition parties to register and take part in the election.
His five fellow candidates -- which include two women -- were little-known figures who are not seen as real competitors.
Final voter turnout was put at 68.7 percent by the Central Election Commission.
Police detained a few dozen people who staged small-scale protests against the vote in Almaty, calling it illegal, according to opposition groups and local media. Police said some were soon released, while others faced misdemeanor charges.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which sent a monitoring team to observe the vote, was due to give its assessment on November 21.
Ahead of the vote, the OSCE had criticized Kazakhstan's failure to meet electoral recommendations, including "conditions of eligibility and registration of candidates."
Independent observers from Kazakh NGOs said in many cases they had faced restrictions in trying to monitor the vote.
The November 20 election came nearly three months after Kazakhstan replaced its system limiting presidents to two consecutive five-year terms with a single seven-year term. The constitutional changes were proposed by Toqaev as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
A presidential vote was originally due in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025.
But in September, Toqaev called for early presidential and parliamentary elections, saying a new mandate was needed to "maintain the momentum of reforms" following a June referendum that stripped ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his prestigious "elbasy" (leader of the nation) status.
The referendum to amend the constitution -- which included the new presidential term limit -- has been presented by Toqaev as an important step to shift Kazakhstan from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."
But critics say the overhaul didn't change the nature of the authoritarian regime and failed to remove any significant power that the president's office held.
Toqaev continues to distance himself from his predecessor, Nazarbaev, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power, naming longtime ally Toqaev as his successor.
After casting his ballot in the capital, Astana, Nazarbaev told reporters that he had voted for the person to whom he gave power, meaning Toqaev.
"I made my choice already back then, and the choice is definitive," Nazarbaev said, adding the county now needed "unity."
Despite his resignation, Nazarbaev retained significant political power and influence as the head of the Security Council, while his cronies continued to hold important positions in government and business structures.
But the situation changed dramatically in the wake of deadly nationwide unrest in January, when protesters demanded an end to Nararbaev and his family's grip on the country's politics and wealth.
Toqaev subsequently removed Nazarbaev as Security Council chief, taking it over himself. Several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been removed from their positions and some have been arrested and prosecuted on corruption charges.
In July, Toqaev’s government announced that it had recovered nearly $500 million from funds allegedly stolen by Nazarbaev cronies.
In an apparent attempt to boost his popularity, Toqaev raised the minimum wage by 17 percent, increased pensions by 27 percent by 2025, and lowered the retirement age for women from 63 to 61. He announced the initiatives on September 1 in the same speech that he called for early elections.
Toqaev said on November 20 that he would continue "resetting" the political system by calling early parliamentary elections next year.
The parliamentary elections are expected to take place next year. The current Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament, is dominated by the ruling party, Amanat, formerly known as Nur Otan.
Activists Jailed, Scrutinized
In the run-up to the election, several political activists have been arrested across the country.
On November 15, Almaty police detained Aset Abishev, a member of the founding committee of the Algha Qazaqstan (Forward, Kazakhstan) party that has been trying unsuccessfully for eight months to get registered for the election. The authorities didn't say why Abishev was arrested.
Last week, five other members of the unregistered party were detained for taking part in an unsanctioned rally in August.
Police in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen detained prominent opposition activist Estai Qarashaev on November 15 and sentenced him to six days in jail on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. The sentencing means Qarashaev won't be released until a day after the election.
Rights activist Serik Ydyryshev was detained in his home village of Bobrovka in the East Kazakhstan region just days before the election. There was no immediate comment from officials about his arrest. But Ydyryshev's wife told RFE/RL that his detention was linked to the upcoming election.
On November 14, Almaty-based opposition activist Rashid Qamaldanov was sentenced to 15 days in jail for taking part in an unauthorized rally earlier this year.
In the capital, Astana, jailed activist Sandughash Qantarbaeva began a hunger strike last weekend, protesting her administrative arrest. Qantarbaeva said she is being kept behind bars to prevent her from taking part in protests on election day.
Many activists complained to RFE/RL that police have been monitoring their homes and movement in the run-up to the election.
Contacted by RFE/RL, an Interior Ministry official denied that police are allegedly taking measures to prevent the activists from holding rallies.
U.S. Defense Chief Says Russia's War In Ukraine Offers Preview To Potential Global Tyranny
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said failure to help Ukraine secure its own future could lead to a "world of tyranny and turmoil." Austin was speaking on November 19 at the annual Halifax Security Forum in Canada. Russian President Vladimir "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation," he said. The comments were some of his most powerful to date on Russia's nearly nine-month-old invasion.
Head Of Iranian Boxing Federation Defects, Citing Ongoing Protests
The head of Iran's national boxing federation has said he is refusing to return to his country, in support of anti-government protests that have roiled the country for weeks. Hossein Soori made the announcement in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda on November 19. Currently in Spain for a youth boxing tournament, Thori said Iranian government officials "lacked honor." Soori's announcement comes amid a deadly crackdown in Iran on spreading protests connected to the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September for "improperly" wearing a head scarf. Weeks of demonstrations have become some of the biggest, and most sustained, since the 1979 revolution.
New British PM Makes First Visit To Kyiv
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made his first visit to Kyiv since taking office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the U.K. have been the strongest of allies," Zelensky said in a Facebook post on November 19. "During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."
Three Iranian Protesters Shot Dead In Amini's Home Province
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. Hengaw, a Norway-based rights group that monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP on November 19 that "the government's repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians."
Russia Trying To Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official has said. Ukraine says the strikes have crippled almost half of its energy system, creating a potential humanitarian disaster as winter sets in. Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, told reporters on November 19 during a trip to the Middle East that Moscow also hoped to deplete Ukrainian air defenses that have so far prevented the Russian military from establishing dominance of the skies above Ukraine. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Bulgaria Charges Five With Helping Istanbul Bombing Suspect
Bulgaria has charged five people with helping one of the suspects in last weekend's bombing in central Istanbul which killed six people and wounded 81, prosecutors said.
Five people have been charged with assisting the suspect and giving him "logistical" help to flee, Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the Sofia prosecutor's office, said on November 19.
Local television channels said three of the people charged were from Moldova and a fourth was from an unspecified Arab country. There were no immediate details about the fifth person.
Turkey on November 18 jailed 17 people over the November 13 blast, which Ankara has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) it designates as a "terror group." The victims include two girls aged 9 and 15.
With reporting by AFP
Explosion Kills At Least Nine On Russia's Sakhalin Island
A gas explosion in an apartment building has killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, regional authorities said.
A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments on November 19 at around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (0230 GMT/UTC), authorities said.
Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko wrote on Telegram that rescue teams were searching for more victims under the rubble. He said some of the 33 people known to have lived in the building remained unaccounted for.
The regional prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the explosion while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on causing death and damage to property through negligence.
Sakhalin is located in the Pacific Ocean, north of Japan.
According to Limarenko, residents affected by the explosion were offered temporary shelter and families who lost their homes will be paid 500,000 rubles ($8,217). Relatives of the people killed can expect to receive 1 million rubles ($16,434), he said.
With reporting by AP
'Most' APEC Members Condemn War In Ukraine
Asia-Pacific leaders have added their voices to international pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, issuing a summit statement saying "most" of them condemned the war. The 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum issued a joint declaration on November 19 after a day and half of talks in Bangkok criticizing the conflict and the global economic turmoil it has unleashed.
