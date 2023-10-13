News
Intense Russian Shelling Of Kherson Kills Civilians, Causes Widespread Damage
Russian forces shelled Ukraine's southern region of Kherson 100 times over the past 24 hours, killing at least two people and causing damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on October 13. The Russian attacks involved artillery, mortars, Grad missiles, tanks, and drones, Prokudin said on Telegram. The city of Kherson alone was shelled 49 times, he said. "Two people were killed and six more were wounded, one of them a child," Prokudin added. Kherson, which was partially liberated by Ukrainian troops one year ago, has been constantly targeted by Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River.
Von Der Leyen Commends Moldova's 'Remarkable' Progress Toward EU Integration
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised the efforts of EU candidate Moldova toward meeting the criteria for membership in the 27-member bloc, saying that Chisinau has made "remarkable" and "impressive" progress in implementing reforms. "Moldova has proven how determined it is and how rapidly it can advance on the road to reform and to get closer to the EU," von der Leyen said after meeting with President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on October 12. Ukraine and Moldova were invited to open accession talks with the 27-member bloc in June last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
France Probes 'Malaise' Of Prominent Russian Journalist Who Staged Anti-War Protest
French prosecutors have opened an investigation into why an exiled Russian television journalist who staged a high-profile protest against the war in Ukraine was suddenly taken ill, a spokesperson for the Paris tribunal prosecutor's office said on October 12. Christophe Deloire, director-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said Marina Ovsyannikova suffered what was described as a “malaise” outside her Paris apartment. Deloire said the possibility that Ovsyannikova had been poisoned had not been ruled out. Ovsyannikova gained international recognition last year when she interrupted a live Russian television news broadcast to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- By AP
NATO Will Hold Major Nuclear Exercise As Russia Plans To Pull Out Of Test-Ban Treaty
NATO will hold a major nuclear exercise next week, the alliance's chief said on October 12, an announcement that came after Russia warned it would pull out of a global nuclear test-ban agreement.
NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise is held annually and runs for about a week. It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs.
“This is a routine training event that happens every October,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. "This year, the training will take place over Italy, Croatia, and the Mediterranean Sea."
Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said on October 12 that parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, will vote on revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) next week.
According to Slutsky, the final vote on the issue will be held on October 19 after the move is discussed in two readings on October 17-18.
Amid international concerns over the move initiated by President Vladimir Putin last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on October 10 that Moscow would resume nuclear tests "only after the United States carries out similar testing."
With reporting by RIA Novosti
HRW Says Deporting Afghans From Pakistan Would Put Them At 'Grave Risk' Of Abuse
Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on the United Nations and international donors to press Pakistan to end abuses and protect Afghan asylum seekers, saying the forcible deportation would put them “at grave risk of being returned to persecution and other abuse.” Earlier in October, Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The UN has warned that the move could lead to “severe” human rights violations.
Former Leader Of Banned Group In Russia's Bashkortostan Faces Charge Of Inciting Hatred
Authorities in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan have launched a probe against Fail Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group, accusing him of inciting hatred. Alsynov told RFE/RL on October 12 that the case against him is linked to his speech at a rally in April where he criticized the government's plans to start gold mining near a village and bring workers from the Caucasus there. Alsynov added he was ordered to come to the police for questioning on October 16. In 2020, Russia banned Bashqort, a group that for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, labeling it as extremist. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
U.S. Sanctions Owners Of Two Vessels For Carrying Russian Oil Priced Above Cap
The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on two companies for allegedly violating a price cap on Russian oil agreed last year by Western countries.
Vessels owned by companies based in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were cited as having violated a price cap set in December by the countries in the Group of Seven leading economies, the European Union, and Australia.
The coalition set the price cap at $60 per barrel for Russian crude to restrict income for Russian oil that could then be used to fund its invasion of Ukraine.
A vessel owned by U.A.E.-based Lumber Marine was found to have violated price-cap policy, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release. The vessels carried Russian-origin crude priced at more than $75 a barrel, the Treasury said in a statement on October 12.
The department also sanctioned Turkey-based Ice Pearl Navigation Corporation, saying one it its vessels carried crude oil priced above $80 a barrel.
Global oil prices have risen to around $85 a barrel in recent months.
"Today's action demonstrates our continued commitment to reduce Russia's resources for its war against Ukraine and to enforce the price cap," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
The cap bans Western companies from providing maritime services such as insurance, finance, and shipping to Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel. The coalition implemented the program to restrict Russian revenue while keeping oil flowing to markets.
Both tankers used U.S.-based service providers while transporting the Russian origin oil, the Treasury Department said.
"Because of the actions we're announcing today, and the further actions we will take in the coming weeks and months, these costs will continue to rise and Russia's ability to sustain its barbaric war will continue to weaken," a senior Treasury official told reporters in a conference call.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on October 11 said the price cap had sharply reduced Russian revenues over the past 10 months and that it was critical to keep imposing severe and increasing costs on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Since the establishment of the price-cap policy, the coalition has closely monitored markets, including price trends and volumes exported by Russia, a statement from the G7 and Australia said.
Russian oil tax revenue was down 45 percent from January-August this year, relative to 2022, the statement said.
"Given recent price movements, the coalition is focusing on supporting compliance and enforcement of the policy," it said, adding that when it has evidence of illicit or deceptive practices related to shipments of Russian-origin crude oil, it will "respond in accordance with the respective restrictive measures."
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on October 12 that preliminary estimates showed Russian crude oil exports last month stood at 4.9 million barrels per day, down about 100,000 bpd from the May-June average.
But it also said Russia's total exports of crude oil and products in September rose by 460,000 bpd to 7.6 million bpd, with crude accounting for 250,000 bpd of the increase.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
IOC Suspends Russian Olympic Committee Over Inclusion Of Organizations From Occupied Ukraine
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over its decision to incorporate sports bodies in eastern Ukrainian areas that it occupies. Russia’s Olympic body is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement, the IOC said on October 12. The move follows a decision by the Russian Olympic Committee to include regional sports organizations from the partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya. This constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of Ukrainian Olympic Committee, the IOC said.
Bulgarian Government Faces No-Confidence Vote Over Green Transition Plans
The Bulgarian government faces a vote of no-confidence in parliament on October 13 over plans for a transition to cleaner energy and other policies in the energy sector that have sparked angry protests from miners and other workers.
The motion, filed by the nationalist and pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane and backed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and the small populist party There Is Such People (ITN), is seen as having little chance of succeeding as the three parties do not have enough seats in the parliament.
Members of the three opposition parties said the government’s policies in the energy sector were a "risk for national security" during debate on the motion in parliament on October 12.
Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov countered that there was "no basis for the opposition's criticism," adding that he was confident the government would receive enough support to survive the vote.
The opposition parties has criticized the government's decision to adopt and send to the European Commission plans for the green transition of three coal-mining regions -- Stara Zagora, Pernik, and Kustendil -- which are expected to be hit hard by the switch to cleaner energy.
Adoption of the plans was a condition for the European Commission to allocate 1.2 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in funds that would be used for the green transformation of the regions and the creation of new jobs for coal workers.
The plans must include a timetable for reducing the capacities of coal-burning power plants in order to be approved by the European Commission.
The adoption of the plans sparked protests of miners and other energy sector workers who fear they would lose their jobs. The government negotiated an agreement with the protesters, with Denkov saying the government won't close any coal-burning power plants before 2038. He added, however, that "the market will decide which ones will stay."
Still, Iskra Mihaylova, a lawmaker from Varzrazdane, claimed that the coal regions are facing an "economic catastrophe" as a result of the government's decisions.
Konelia Ninova, the leader of BSP, also criticized the government's actions in the nuclear energy sector and said that the government itself is "a risk to national security."
But Kiril Petkov, a lawmaker from We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria, said the no-confidence vote was part of a campaign for "propaganda based on fear and hatred."
"I suspect that some of you regret that we are in the European Union and would be happy if we could participate in Putin's Eurasian Union," he said during the debate, referring to some of the opposition parties' pro-Russian orientation.
The three opposition parties, supported by one independent lawmaker, have only 72 of the 240 seats in parliament.
The two ruling parties -- We Continue The Change - Democratic Bulgaria and GERB -- have a majority of 132 lawmakers, while the Movement For Rights And Freedoms has 36 lawmakers.
Observers see the motion as a means for the opposition to raise its profile before an upcoming local election in late October.
Political turbulence is nothing new in Bulgaria. This is the first motion for vote of no-confidence against Denkov's government, which was formed in July after five general elections within two years.
We Continue The Change – Democratic Bulgaria and GERB have long been rivals but agreed to form a government after negotiations that lasted more than two months following the elections on April 2.
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party came first but it failed to cobble together any support to form a government.
Orban Says Georgia Deserves European Union Candidate Status
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on October 12 during his visit to Georgia that the South Caucasus nation deserves to obtain European Union candidate status, adding that Hungary was “disappointed” by the EU's refusal to grant Georgia the status last year. In June 2022, the European Commission declined to grant Georgia EU candidate status, instead urging it to implement a series of reforms. The European Commission has urged Tbilisi to fulfill 12 conditions to obtain the status, including ending political polarization, progress on media freedom, judiciary and electoral reforms, and "de-oligarchization." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Armenia Ask UN Court To Force Baku To Protect From 'Ethnic Cleansing' In Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take measures to protect the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh to ensure Azerbaijan does not "ethnically cleanse" the breakaway region after Baku launched a lightning offensive last month that triggered most residents to flee the area.
The hearing started at The Hague-based United Nations court on October 12 with statements from both sides.
Armenia has been demanding that Azerbaijan refrain from "punitive actions against current or former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders or military personnel."
“Nothing other than targeted and unequivocal provisional measures protecting the rights of ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will suffice to prevent the ethnic cleansing Azerbaijan is perpetrating from continuing and becoming irreversible,” Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the lead counsel for Armenia's legal team, told the court.
Baku and Yerevan were locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly ethnic Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
Diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict brought little progress and the two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russian-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
With its September lightning offensive, Azerbaijan effectively regained control of the rest of Nagorno-Karabakh. More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians -- virtually the entire population -- have fled to Armenia.
Azerbaijan's legal team was to present its case later in the day on October 12, but the Foreign Ministry has previously said the departure of ethnic Armenians was “their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation.”
A court ruling is expected in the case in a few weeks. Judgments of the court are binding.
Iranian Teen Reportedly Remains In Coma, Condition Unchanged
Relatives of Armita Garavand say the Iranian teen remains in a coma after reportedly being assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab earlier this month. "There has been no change, positive or negative, in her condition," a source close to the family told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on October 12. A hospital source told Radio Farda that Garavand has vital signs "and is not brain dead." The source close to the family added that family members were allowed to enter her ICU room in a rare chance to see the 16-year-old student in person and not behind glass. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Almaty Court Starts Hearing Into Complaint Against RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
A court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, started a hearing on October 12 into a complaint against RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, known locally as Radio Azattyq. Alisher Turabaev from the southern city of Shymkent has accused Azattyq of violating a law on the distribution of "false information," because the broadcaster described the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as "Russian-led" in one of its reports. The law, added to the Administrative Code earlier this year, has been called “a soft censorship tool” by rights defenders. The court adjourned the hearing until October 20 after Azattyq’s lawyer requested linguistic forensics for the report in question. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Identifies All 59 People Killed In Missile Strike On Grocery Store
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on October 12 that all 59 people killed in a suspected Russian missile strike on a grocery store and cafe in the Kharkiv region last week had been identified. The missile hit the site in the village of Hroza on October 5 as people were attending a memorial for a fallen soldier. The Security Service of Ukraine said on October 11 that two former Kharkiv region residents, brothers Dmytro and Volodymyr Mamon, are suspected of assisting Russia to coordinate the attack.
Moscow Court Puts Tajik Citizen In Pretrial Detention On Espionage Charge
The Telegram channel of the Moscow courts of common jurisdictions said on October 11 that the Russian capital's Lefortovo district court had ruled a day earlier to send a Tajik national to pretrial detention for at least two months on an espionage charge. The man, identified as Sh. Tillozoda, was arrested at the Federal Security Service's request. No more details were given. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Tajik Authorities Cut Off Electricity In House Of Self-Exiled Opposition Leader's Mother
Oishamo Abdulloeva, the mother of self-exiled opposition leader Sharofiddin Gadoev, told RFE/RL on October 12 that authorities cut off electricity to her house a day earlier over her son's political activities in Europe. "They told me 'Your son criticized the president [Emomali Rahmon] in Germany and we got an order from above,'" Abdulloeva said. Self-exiled Tajik activists said earlier that their relatives were under pressure after Central Asian activists pelted the car of President Emomali Rahmon with eggs while he was in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in late September. To read the original story by RFE/RL' Tajik Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Noted Turkmen Blogger, Stand-Up Comic Reportedly Beaten To Death In Ashgabat
Noted Turkmen blogger and stand-up comic Muhammed Mammedov has reportedly been beaten to death in Ashgabat after returning from a long stay in Turkey. According to the Turkmen.news website, unknown assailants attacked the 30-year-old Mammedov and his friend late at night on October 4. The blogger's friend sustained minor injuries, while Mammedov was severely beaten and died hours later. It is not known if authorities have launched a probe into the deadly attack. Turkmenistan is one of the most closed and repressive countries in the world. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Arrives In Bishkek For CIS Leaders Summit, Armenian PM Absent
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek on October 12 to take part in a summit of the Council of the Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) scheduled for October 13. It is Putin's second trip to Kyrgyzstan since Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Nikol Pashinian, the prime minister of Armenia, a CIS member-state, said earlier this week that he will not participate in the summit. Pashinian's absence -- Armenia's foreign minister is attending instead -- highlights a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Moscow Court Sends Anti-War Activist To Psychiatric Clinic
A military court in Moscow ruled on October 11 to send Aleksei Onoshkin, an anti-war activist from the city of Nizhny Novgorod, to a psychiatric clinic. Onoshkin was arrested in 2022 and charged with calls for terrorism and distributing fake news about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The charges stemmed from his posts and comments on the Internet criticizing Russian aggression against Ukraine. In October last year, Onoshkin was transferred to a psychiatric clinic. Rights activists condemned the move, comparing it to Soviet times, when authorities used so-called "punitive psychiatry" to muzzle dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Drone Debris Kills Three People In Russia's Belgorod
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on October 12 that debris from a drone that was hit by air defense systems fell on a house in Belgorod's outskirts overnight, killing three, including a child, and severely injuring two people. According to Gladkov the drone's debris destroyed two houses and seriously damaged several other houses and vehicles. The Defense Ministry said the drone belonged to Ukraine. In recent months, amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russian regions bordering its western neighbor and other areas have regularly faced drome attacks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Finland Can't Rule Out 'State Actor' Involvement In Pipeline Damage
Finland can't rule out the possibility that a "state actor" was involved in damaging a Baltic Sea gas pipeline and a parallel telecoms cable, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service said as NATO ministers sat down for talks on the incident. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline and a telecommunications cable was confirmed after one of the two pipeline operators, Finland's Gasgrid, noted a drop in pressure and possible leak over the weekend during a storm. Finland says the damage was probably caused by "outside activity,” renewing energy-security concerns and boosting gas prices a year after the Nord Stream pipeline bombings.
Romania's Defense Ministry Says Drone Crater Found Near Border With Ukraine
Romania's Defense Ministry said a crater caused by the possible explosion of a drone was found early on October 12 near the NATO member's Danube border with Ukraine. "Around 5 a.m. (local time) teams sent to investigate reported the discovery of a drone crater [caused by a] possible explosion on impact, in an area covered with vegetation near the right bank of the Chilia branch [of the Danube] some 3 kilometers west of the village of Plauru," the ministry said in a statement. Plauru is located across from the Ukrainian Danube port of Izmayil, which was subjected to a Russian drone attack overnight on October 11-12.
Iranian President, Saudi Crown Prince Speak For First Time Since Diplomatic Ties Restored
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 11 in a phone call, Iranian state media reported. It was the first call between the two leaders since China brokered a deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties. Raisi and the crown prince discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," the state media report added. There was no comment on the call from Riyadh.
Russian Drones Damage Danube Port Facilities Amid Intense Fighting In Donetsk Region
A fresh wave of Russian drone strikes on Danube port installations critical for Kyiv's grain export caused damage and injury, Ukrainian authorities said on October 12, as Romania urged Russia to stop its attacks after again finding debris on its territory near the border with Ukraine.
Ukraine's Southern Defense Force and Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that air defenses shot down 28 out of the 33 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia at the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, but some of the drones, launched from different directions, "used complex trajectories and features of the landscape" to strike grain storage facilities in the Ukrainian port of Izmayil on the Danube River.
Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
Kiper said in a message on Telegram that port infrastructure and residential buildings in Izmayil sustained damage and several fires broke out but were rapidly extinguished. An 88-year-old woman sustained burns and was receiving emergency treatment in the hospital, Kiper said.
In Bucharest, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said the drone strikes on Izmayil had "again serious consequences."
"New evidence of impact was found on Romania's soil. We call on Russia to stop these #war crimes," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Romanian Defense Ministry said a crater caused by the possible explosion of a drone was found early on October 12 near its Danube border with Ukraine.
Romanian news reports said that the crater had a 4-meter diameter and a depth of 1.5 meters and it contained smoldering debris.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian troops are resisting Russian forces' renewed assaults on Avdiyivka, an industrial town in the eastern region of Donetsk with a prewar population of around 31,000 people that has now shrunk to an estimated 2,000.
"Avdiyivka. We are holding our ground," Zelenskiy said on Telegram. "It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end. We must all remember this."
Russian troops significantly stepped up attacks on Avdiyivka on October 10 in an effort to make a breakthrough in the area, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening report on October 12. The Ukrainian military repelled seven attacks in the Avdiyivka area on October 12 and seven more near other towns in the Donestsk region, the General Staff said.
The report said overall there were 55 combat clashes during the day at the front.
"The enemy launched two rocket and 55 air strikes [and] launched more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff said. "The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult."
Ukrainian forces also repelled attacks in the areas of Kupyansk, Lyman, and Marinska, according to the report, which also said that Russian forces tried unsuccessfully to regain its position in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhya region.
The General Staff also added that Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the areas of Melitopol and Bakhmut.
Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's southern region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said early on October 12 that three people were killed by debris from a downed drone that fell on a residential building.
Ukraine, whose civilian and energy infrastructure has been subjected to relentless Russian drone and air strikes that have caused massive damage and hundreds of casualties, has in recent months stepped up its own drone attacks on bordering Russian regions.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Belgium Expects To Use $2.4 Billion In Tax On Frozen Russian Assets To Fund Ukraine
Belgium, where most frozen Russian central bank assets are held, expects to collect 2.3 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in taxes on the assets and use them to help reconstruct Ukraine, a spokesperson for Belgium's prime minister said on October 11. The European Union and the Group of Seven (G7) have been discussing whether they could use the interest paid on more than 300 billion euros of frozen Russian public money to fund Ukraine. The European Commission said in July it would present a proposal on whether there was a legally sound way to use the funds once the G7 agreed.
