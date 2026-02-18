Second Day Of 'Difficult' US-Brokered Russia-Ukraine Talks Ends After 2 Hours

A second day of talks between Russia and Ukraine has broken up after around two hours in Geneva, Switzerland, with officials from both countries saying negotiations were "difficult."

Speaking to Russian state media as talks ended on February 18, Moscow's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the negotiations had been "difficult but businesslike" and that further meetings would follow.

His comments echoed a social media post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shortly before the second day of talks ended.

"Yesterday’s meetings were indeed difficult, and we can state that Russia is trying to drag out negotiations that could already have reached the final stage," Zelenskyy wrote.

The previous day, the lead White House envoy in Geneva, Steve Witkoff, said there had been "meaningful progress."

"Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," he said in a post to X.

The February 17-18 meetings in Geneva -- the third round of trilateral talks held over the past month -- have focused on two of the thorniest obstacles to halting the war: territorial claims and security guarantees.

The meetings come a week before the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion that has killed or wounded nearly 2 million people on both sides.

The US-led efforts have progressed further than any other time since the months following the February 24, 2022, invasion.

However, Russia has shown little inclination to back away from its hard-line demands, which include Kyiv relinquishing territory it still holds in the eastern Donbas region.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has pushed Washington and European allies for iron-clad security guarantees that would help protect it against future Russian aggression.

The Russians "have given no indication that they're willing to make any changes from their maximum demands," William Taylor, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, told RFE/RL.

Without a cease-fire, he said, broader agreements are unrealistic.

"Everything depends on stopping the fighting," Taylor said.

Zelenskyy told Bloomberg on February 17 that the question of monitoring a cease-fire -- if and when one is agreed on -- was under discussion.

"The Russians were supposed to return with their view on" territories and "whether they're ready for any compromises," he was quoted as saying.

On the eve of the talks, Russia again pummeled Ukrainian towns and cities with drones and missiles, hitting residential buildings and energy infrastructure. Millions of Ukrainians have suffered through heat and power outages as a result of Russian bombardment of power plants and transmission lines.

The continued Russian attacks suggest a lack of seriousness about the talks, Taylor said.

Steven Pifer, another former US ambassador to Ukraine, questioned whether Russia was negotiating mainly for show rather than to narrow substantive gaps between the two sides.

"Are they bringing anything new that actually might narrow the differences between the sides?" he asked.

"I have to say, in general, I'm fairly skeptical about the prospects for the talks," he told RFE/RL.

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Alex Raufoglu in Washington