Ukraine’s New Parliament Has Action-Packed Agenda For First Session

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ruling political Servant of the People party held a closed-door meeting to hammer out the new parliament’s fist-day agenda for August 29.



Zelenskiy, 41, arrived on August 28 with deputy presidential office heads Oleksiy Honcharuk and Ruslan Ryaboshapka, who, respectively, are favored to be the next prime minister and prosecutor-general.



Among the 27 agenda items for the marathon session is to appoint a prime minister and form a new cabinet of ministers, appointments that party chairman Dmytro Razumkov this week said wouldn’t take place on the legislature’s first work day.



Consideration of a bill to lift lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution is also on the agenda. Because it’s a constitutional amendment, the bill requires a two-thirds majority vote that Servant of the People lacks.



Abolishing immunity has for Ukrainians consistently been one of the most desired anti-corruption measures, according to public opinion polls.



For a time, it was a condition for a visa-free travel deal with the European Union, but the demand was dropped after a report by the EU’s legal counsel advised against it.



Preceding that, outgoing Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman will resign, parliamentary factions and groups will form, and a speaker and two deputy speakers will be chosen.



Zelenskiy then will deliver a state of the nation address on his 102nd day in office.



A new defense and foreign minister will be appointed, and the current state security chief will be dismissed as well as the general-prosecutor. Their replacements should be appointed the same day.



Between 30 and 100 legislative bills will be considered that day, People of the Servant deputy Yuriy Kamilchuk told 112 Ukraine channel.



“Tomorrow we will consider draft laws, which I think we prioritized today, although the main ones are constantly talked about in the media,” Kamilchuk said. “There is a chance that we’ll adopt more than 30, and maybe up to 100 draft laws.”

With reporting by Interfax, 112 Ukraine, and Ukrayinska Pravda