Ukraine's Usyk Retains Heavyweight Boxing Titles With Knockout Victory

Ukraine destroyed four Russian cruise missiles as Kyiv declared a nationwide air-raid alert during the night of August 26-27, the country’s Air Force wrote on Telegram. Russia also reported two repelled drone strikes on its territory.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv municipal military administration, reported that all of the destroyed missiles were heading for the Kyiv area. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The Air Force said the missiles were launched from strategic bombers.

The air-raid warning was canceled at about 6 a.m. Kyiv time after about three hours.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on August 27 that it had shot down two drones during the night. One was shot down over the Bryansk region and a second over the Kursk region. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The attacks in Russia came one day after a drone attack in the Moscow region caused three major airports to briefly suspend activities.

In a report issued on August 26, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive has “made further tactically significant gains” in the western part of the Zaporizhzhya region.

Kyiv’s forces were “advancing through what Ukrainian and U.S. sources suggest may be the most challenging series of prepared Russian defensive positions.”

The Ukrainian General Staff, in its daily briefing on August 27, reported “more than 40 combat clashes” across the country over the previous 24 hours.

“Ukraine continues to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and are entrenched at the achieved positions,” the military said referring to the Zaporizhzhya region city that Russia has occupied since March 2022.

Melitopol is a vital transit hub for Russian forces and a key link in its so-called “land bridge” between the occupied Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and the Russia-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine that border Russia.