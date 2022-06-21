U.S. National Killed In Ukraine While Fighting Against Russian Invasion

Russian forces have caused "catastrophic" damage as they continue to bombard Lysychansk and its twin city of Syevyerodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, where the situation has become "extremely difficult," Ukrainian officials say, as Moscow intensifies its offensive in ahead of an EU decision on granting Ukraine candidate status.



"Fighting in the Syevyerodonetsk industrial zone and catastrophic destruction in Lysychansk," the Luhansk region's military governor, Serhiy Hayday, said in a statement on social media on June 21, adding that Lysychansk had suffered from heavy Russian strikes over the previous day.



Ukrainian forces continue to defend Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk, where the most intense fighting is taking place, Hayday said.

Earlier, Hayday said on national television that Russian forces controlled most of Syevyerodonetsk but not the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians have been sheltering for weeks. He said the road connecting Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk to the city of Bakhmut was under constant shellfire.



"Lysychansk has been suffering from massive Russian shelling all day. It is impossible to establish the number of casualties as of yet," he said, adding that the shelling has been perhaps the heaviest the city had yet experienced.



However, the Russians have failed so far to complete an encirclement of Ukrainian forces, who were inflicting "significant losses" on them, he said.



While Russia has been concentrating its firepower on the Donbas, advanced Western weapons systems donated to Ukraine have begun to make their mark elsewhere on the front line, British military intelligence said in its daily bulletin on June 21.



Ukrainian forces last week claimed their first successful use of Harpoon anti-ship missiles, the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter.



"The target of the attack was almost certainly the Russian naval tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh, which was delivering weapons and personnel to Snake Island in the northwestern Black Sea," it said, adding that Ukraine had largely neutralized Russia's ability to establish control in the northwestern Black Sea.



In Ukraine's biggest Black Sea port, Odesa, which is blockaded by the Russian Navy, a Russian missile destroyed a food warehouse on June 20, Ukraine's military said.



The leader of Moscow-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on June 20 that three people were wounded and seven more missing after Ukrainian forces attacked oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea off the Crimean coast. The information could not be independently verified.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, warned that Moscow was "very nervous" about the approaching decision of the European Council on granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.



Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of the EU summit later this week, and he was defiant again on June 20 in his evening address to the nation.

"Step by step we are going through a crucial week and we are doing everything every day so that no one has any doubts that Ukraine deserves” EU candidate status, he said. "We are proving every day that we are already part of united Europe."



Ukraine applied for EU membership days after the Russian invasion began on February 24 and was followed by bids from nearby Moldova and Georgia in the face of the regional threat posed by Russia's unprovoked attack.



Leaders of all 27 EU states will consider the three applications at a summit on June 23-24.

Zelenskiy said Russia "is very nervous about our activity" and again shelled the major cities Kharkiv and Odesa on June 20 and also continued its offensive in the Donbas region.



"This is an evil that can be appeased only on the battlefield," Zelenskiy said. "The occupiers are receiving answers to their actions against us."

Russian news agency Interfax reported on June 21 that two Americans captured in Ukraine earlier this month while fighting with Ukrainian forces are currently located in separatist-controlled Donetsk. Interfax was citing an unnamed source.



The report comes after the Kremlin said on June 20 that the two were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva Conventions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments were the first formal acknowledgment that the two men, identified in U.S. reports as Andy Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, were being held. He said they should take responsibility for their "crimes."

Western governments have said the men were fighting with Ukrainian military forces when they were captured and therefore should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.



Earlier this month, two Britons and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a separatist court after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and AFP