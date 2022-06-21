News
U.S. National Killed In Ukraine While Fighting Against Russian Invasion
A second U.S. national has been killed in Ukraine while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces against Russia’s ongoing unprovoked invasion launched on February 24.
The U.S. State Department confirmed to The Washington Post on June 20 that Stephen Zabielski, 52, was killed near the village of Dorozhnyanka in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region on May 15.
No other details on Zabielski's death were provided.
In late April, another U.S. national, 22-year-old former U.S. Marine Will Cancel was killed in Ukraine, his relatives told journalists.
Last week, Russian news agencies reported that two former members of the U.S. military, Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, both from Alabama, had been captured during a fight near Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast.
They are among hundreds of foreigners from the West who have volunteered to fight for Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion.
On June 9, two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and a Moroccan national, Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by pro-Russian separatists.
Britain, the United Nations, Ukraine, and Germany have condemned the death sentences.
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
The father of Saaudun Brahim said on June 13 that his son has Ukrainian citizenship and should be treated accordingly.
With reporting by The Washington Post
All Of The Latest News
Navalny Reprimanded For Dress Code Violation After Transfer To Prison Known For Harsh Conditions
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been reprimanded by penitentiary authorities less than a week after he had been transferred from a penal colony to a correctional facility with harsher conditions.
Navalny said on June 21 on Twitter that he was formally reprimanded on behalf of the warden for a "violation of the inmates' dress code" for wearing a T-shirt at his previous penal colony before the transfer.
According to Navalny, all inmates usually go to the bathroom in the morning wearing T-shirts but no jackets to brush their teeth, shave, and wash. Navalny added that he was the only one reprimanded.
Navalny said that 30 reprimands he received last year were supposed to be annulled in August, but the new reprimand will allow the penitentiary’s administration to preserve all the previous ones, meaning that he might be deprived of parcels from relatives and visits by his family or placed in solitary confinement, where he may be humiliated and even killed.
While Navalny is still able to use Twitter and other social media through his representatives, his daughter said on June 20 that he had been placed in a separate area to create “a prison within the prison.” She said people are not allowed to communicate with him, and the isolation is "purely psychological torture for anyone.”
Navalny was transferred on June 14 to Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo in the Vladimir region east of Moscow after the Moscow City Court rejected his appeal in May against a new 9-year jail term he was handed on embezzlement and contempt charges.
He was already serving a prison term from an earlier case in a penal colony in Pokrov, also in the Vladimir region.
The outspoken foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters have rejected all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Navalny, 46, was arrested in January last year upon return from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European laboratories defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded that Russian authorities release him.
FIFA Prolongs Rule Protecting Soccer Contracts In Ukraine And Russia Over War
FIFA, world soccer's governing body, says it has extended its employment rules to help players, coaches, and teams impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians and refugees, and Western aid and reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The association said in a statement on June 21 that the move, which extends the right of foreign players and coaches to suspend contracts with clubs in Russia and Ukraine until June next year, will help bring players and clubs stability given the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine as it fights to repel Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"These provisions give players and coaches the opportunity to train, play and receive a salary, while protecting Ukrainian clubs and facilitating the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia," the statement said.
The rule was first introduced on March 7, less than two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. FIFA has also banned Russian teams from all international competitions.
FIFA said it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine "closely to ensure that the regulatory framework is adapted according to any new developments."
"FIFA also continues to condemn the ongoing use of force by Russia in Ukraine and calls for a rapid cessation of the war and a return to peace," the statement said.
Turkmenistan Issuing Passports To Dual Nationals After Berdymukhammedov Visit To Moscow
ASHGABAT -- Turkmen officials have resumed issuing travel passports to residents with dual Turkmen-Russian citizenship following President Serdar Berdymukhammedov's visit to Russia earlier this month.
RFE/RL correspondents in Ashgabat reported on June 21 that Turkmenistan’s Migration Service announced that Turkmen citizens who obtained Russian citizenship after 2003 will now be eligible to apply for a Turkmen passport after almost two decades of waiting.
A Turkmen-Russian agreement on dual citizenship was signed in 1993. But in April 2003, the agreement was cancelled by Turkmenistan even though the Russian Embassy in Ashgabat continued to issue Russian passports for dual nationals in Turkmenistan.
Turkmenistan then forced dual nationals to choose between Turkmen and Russian citizenship and refused to issue Turkmen passports to those who wanted to preserve both nationalities. That move prompted many dual nationals to choose Russian citizenship and leave the country they were born in.
In mid-2019, Turkmenistan allowed some dual nationals, mostly children and the elderly, to have Turkmen passports.
The Migration Service has also announced in recent days that dual nationals who had officially filed papers to reject their Turkmen citizenship but haven't had their cases heard yet can withdraw their requests and preserve both citizenships.
The changes come after Berdymukhammedov paid an official visit to Russia in June 10, where he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
This was the 40-year-old leader's first trip abroad since he was inaugurated as head of the extremely isolated Central Asian country in March after his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, stepped down.
The tightly-controlled former Soviet Republic tolerates no political opposition or free press.
Under Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, living standards plummeted even though the country sits on the world's fourth-largest reserve of natural gas and prices for the commodity are surging.
- By Stuart Greer
Rent-Free For A Year: Ukrainian Refugee Touched By Czech Generosity
Kateryna Melekheda and her two children found refuge in the Czech Republic after fleeing their home in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv following Russia's invasion of their country. But when her temporary accommodation in Prague was about to expire, Melekheda was desperate to find somewhere else to stay. That's when a Czech lawyer stepped in with a generous offer of help.
Luxembourg PM Tours Ukraine's Bucha, Pledges Support To Investigate 'Atrocities'
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel says his country will support local and international investigations of "war crimes" committed in Ukraine to ensure that those responsible are "identified, prosecuted, and punished."
After touring the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, Bettel said in a series of tweets on June 21 that the destruction wrought by Russian forces during their invasion of Ukraine stands as a "symbol of senseless cruelty and violence."
"Nothing can convey the horror of what has happened here," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians and refugees, and Western aid and reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"I admire the courage of the women and men who are in the process of bringing these cities back to life after the barbarism that took place," he added.
The retreat of Russian forces from Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, and other towns near Kyiv in April has revealed harrowing evidence of brutal killings, torture, mass graves, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in the fighting.
Ukraine says it has identified thousands of war crimes committed by Russian troops during the war.
Investigators from several countries, as well as the International Criminal Court, have been gathering and examining evidence to determine whether war crimes have been committed.
Russia says it has not purposely targeted civilians in its military operations despite mounting video and concrete evidence that shows the destruction of apartment buildings, hospitals, cultural venues, and other nonmilitary sites.
On May 23, a court in Kyiv sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the northeastern region of Sumy.
Case Filed Against Former Kazakh President's Brother Over Corporate Takeover
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency says a lawsuit filed by the owners of the financial services company Karuan accuses former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's younger brother of illegally taking over the firm.
According to a June 21 statement from the agency, Almaty City Prosecutor's Office accepted the lawsuit and are currently processing it. They will then decide on whether to launch a probe against Bolat Nazarbaev,.
The agency did not say who filed the suit, but local media reports said that businessman Nursha Kakenov was the initiator of the case against Bolat Nazarbaev and his former wife, Maira Qurmanghalieva.
Bolat Nazarbaev, 69, fled Kazakhstan in the wake of anti-government protests in early January and is believed to be in Dubai.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, 81, and his clan lost power and influence after the January protests that left at least 230 people dead and thousands injured.
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019, picking long-time ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying authority as elbasy -- the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or they have resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Earlier in June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum amended the constitution, removing all mentions of Nazarbaev in it.
Another Belarusian Activist Gets Lengthy Prison Term Over Anti-Lukashenka Protests
A Belarusian activist has been handed a lengthy prison term for his participation in a wave of protests against the results of a presidential election in August 2020 that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a landslide victory, despite claims by opposition leaders that the vote was rigged.
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on June 21 that the Mahilyou regional court in the country's east had sentenced Yauhen Lyulkovich to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of inciting hatred and disrupting public order.
The 38-year-old activist was arrested in September 2021. The charges against him stemmed from his participation in unsanctioned mass rallies against the official results of the election.
Investigators also accused Lyulkovich of using the media and the Telegram social media network to "incite social hatred."
Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized Lyulkovich as a political prisoner.
Lyulkovich is one of dozens in Belarus who have faced trials after authorities brutally suppressed dissent in any form after the disputed presidential election.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Kyrgyz Journalist Temirov's Trial Starts In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- The trial of noted Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, who is charged with several offenses he and his supporters call politically motivated, has started in Bishkek.
Temirov repeated his innocence in his opening statement as the Sverdlov district court opened the trial on June 21.
Temirov and traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed his anti-corruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
They said Temirov, who was born and raised in Russia and holds a Russian passport, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov has rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation revealing corruption among top officials of the Central Asian country.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Russia Protests Transit Block To Kaliningrad, Threatens 'Retaliation' Against Lithuania
Russia has summoned the European Union's envoy to Moscow to "strongly" protest new restrictions on goods shipments to its Kaliningrad exclave through EU member Lithuania while threatening the Baltic state with "retaliation."
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on June 21 that EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer was informed of the "inadmissibility of such actions" and warned "retaliation will follow" if the restrictions aren't removed immediately. It did not elaborate.
Kaliningrad is wedged between Lithuania and Poland, where the Pregolya River feeds into the Baltic Sea. It has about 500,000 inhabitants.
Lithuanian officials said they imposed the restrictions beginning on June 20 in an effort to shore up punitive measures that followed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Ederer echoed that line after the meeting in Moscow, saying that "Lithuania is not taking unilateral measures, it is implementing EU sanctions."
He added that there was no blockade of Kaliningrad as the transit of non-sanctioned goods to the enclave continues.
EU spokesman Peter Stano said Ederer asked the Russians at the meeting "to refrain from escalatory steps and rhetoric."
The Kremlin, meanwhile, dispatched one of President Vladimir Putin's top allies to Kaliningrad, where he warned that "appropriate measures" will be taken by Moscow "in the near future."
"Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions," Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said at a regional security meeting in Kaliningrad.
"Their consequences will have a serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania," he warned. He also said the actions show that Russia cannot trust the West, which he said had broken written agreements over Kaliningrad.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said it was "ironic to hear rhetoric about alleged violations of international treaties" from Russia, which she accused of violating "possibly every single international treaty."
She repeated Vilnius's position that it is only implementing sanctions imposed by the EU and denied Lithuania's actions amounted to a blockade.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russian Pussy Riot Member Borisova Refused Reentry To Georgia
A member of the Pussy Riot protest group, Olga Borisova, has been refused entry to Georgia, where she has been living since fleeing Russia, after she tried to return to the country from Turkey.
Borisova, a Russian national, tweeted late on June 20 that Georgian police gave no explanation for the decision to bar her from entering the country even though she now lives in the country and has an apartment in the capital, Tbilisi.
She added that she had instead been sent back to Istanbul, where she had traveled from.
Borisova and other members of Pussy Riot have openly protested Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, and Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine, launched on February 24.
Georgia has been a destination for some of the estimated 300,000 Russians to flee their country since they can travel to the former Soviet republic without a visa.
Despite the visa-free regime, Georgia has recently refused entry to some Russian citizens.
Georgian officials have not commented on Borisova's case.
A blogger from Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria, Insa Lander, has been caught in a neutral zone between the Russian-Georgian border since June 12 after the Georgian authorities refused to allow her to enter the country.
Lander fled Russia seeking political asylum in Georgia after she was charged with participation in terrorist activities over a 2014 online chat she had with an acquaintance.
Lander rejects the charge as politically motivated and calls it retaliation by Kabardino-Balkaria's officials for her investigation of possible corruption in a local charity foundation.
Russian Media Regulator Blocks Website Of Britain's Telegraph
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked the website of Britain's The Telegraph daily as Moscow attempts to control the flow of information related to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
According to Roskomsvoboda, a group that promotes uncensored online media in Russia, the decision was made in April at the request by the Prosecutor-General's Office, which considered one of the periodical's articles "fake." The decision only took force on June 20, it said.
Roskomsvoboda added that online materials from The Telegraph are now available only via subscription.
According to web-monitoring group GlobalCheck, The Telegraph is accessible in Russia only through a virtual private network (VPN).
Roskomnadzor has not explained the move.
Roskomsvoboda says that since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has blocked more than 2,300 websites, including those of RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Voice of America, Deustche Welle, Bild, and Meduza.
Also, on June 20, Russia's Justice Ministry added the organization First Scientific to the registry of "foreign agents."
The ministry explained the move by saying the organization was established by noted blogger, showman, and historian Yevgeny Ponasenkov, who was already labeled a "foreign agent."
Ponasenkov has harshly criticized the Russian government over its war against Ukraine.
First passed in 2012, Russia's "foreign agent" legislation initially targeted nongovernmental organizations accused of having received foreign funding. But it has undergone numerous modifications to include foreign media organizations as well as individuals.
Human Rights Watch has criticized the legislation -- which subjects those blacklisted to restrictions, fines, and bans -- as "restrictive" and intended "to demonize independent groups."
Russia Says It's Now Broadcasting Throughout Ukraine's Kherson Region
Russia says it has reconfigured communications infrastructure in Ukraine's Kherson region and is now broadcasting Russian television channels to the region as Moscow continues to impose control on the southern area near Crimea.
"Specialists of the communication units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation connected and reconfigured the last of the seven television towers in the Kherson region to broadcast Russian television channels," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on VKontakte.
"Connecting the seventh tower has extended the broadcasting network across the entire region and made it possible to transmit 24 Russian television channels across its entire territory," the ministry added.
Russia gained control of Kherson, located just north of annexed Crimea, shortly after it launched its invasion of Ukraine in February and later installed a Moscow-friendly administration.
Since April it has been broadcasting to some parts of Kherson region.
The war prompted thousands of local residents to flee Kherson for Ukrainian-controlled territory and Russia has since placed Federal Security Service officers brought in to help maintain control of the region in apartments belonging to those who left, according to Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile.
Player Avoids Wimbledon Ban By Switching Nationality To Georgian
A Moscow-born women's tennis player has avoided Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players by changing her nationality to Georgian.
Natela Dzalamidze, 29, is listed as being from Georgia in Wimbledon's roster for the women's doubles event. Her nationality is Georgian on the Women's Tennis Association tour's website.
Dzalamidze is currently ranked 43rd in doubles. She will play with partner Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at Wimbledon, which begins on June 27.
The All-England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in April it would not allow players from Russia or Belarus to compete at the grass-court tournament this year because of the war in Ukraine.
The AELTC said it had no involvement in a player’s change of nationality.
"Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the tours and the ITF [International Tennis Federation]," a spokeswoman for the AELTC said in an e-mail message quoted on June 19 by news agencies.
Wimbledon has been stripped of its ranking points by the men's and women's tours over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus.
No other Grand Slam tournament has followed Wimbledon's lead. The U.S. Tennis Association, sponsor of the U.S. Open in New York, said earlier this month that Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open under a neutral flag.
Wimbledon's ban has ruled out several top players, including Russian Daniil Medvedev, the men's world No. 1 and winner of the 2021 U.S. Open, as well as two-time major winner and world No. 20 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Citing Threat From Russia, Canada Announces Major Investment In Air Defense
Canada has announced a major investment to modernize the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the joint U.S.-Canadian defense organization designed to detect security threats.
Defense Minister Anita Anand cited growing threats from Russia and new technologies as she announced the C$4.9 billion ($3.8 billion) upgrade plan on June 20.
The spending will roll out over the next six years and upgrade the aging Cold War-era North Warning System, whose radar stations from Alaska to northern Quebec are incapable of responding to modern missile threats.
The funds are to be spent on land- and satellite-based radar that can spot incoming bombers or missiles "over the horizon," as well as a network of sensors capable of monitoring Arctic air and sea approaches to the continent.
The new spending represents "the most significant upgrade to NORAD from a Canadian perspective in almost four decades," Anand said at a news conference at Canada's largest air base in Trenton, Ontario. It will push the "line of sight" farther to the north, "ensuring that we will be able to respond to fast-moving threats."
Anand cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as one of the reasons the investments are coming now.
"As autocratic regimes threatened the rules-based international order that has protected us for decades, and as our competitors develop new technologies like hypersonic weapons and advanced cruise missiles, there is a pressing need to modernize Canada's NORAD capabilities," Anand said.
Canada's Arctic region represents about 40 percent of its total landmass. Much of Russia's Arctic area, which is about one-fifth of its landmass, faces Canada and Alaska.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Unrest In Iran Continues As Workers Strike Over Worsening Conditions
Workers in the industrial town of Mahmoudabad in Isfahan continued their strike for a third consecutive day as a wave of unrest across Iran over living and work conditions shows no signs of letting up.
Truck drivers in Tehran rallied in the capital on June 20, while more than 300,000 stone factory workers in the industrial town of Isfahan remained off the job despite threats from authorities.
Sources quoted officials as saying the decision to strike in Isfahan was announced last week in a speech by a union leader who was arrested by security forces afterward.
Two days later, under duress, he called for an end to the action, but was ignored, with many workers and others joining together in protest.
At the same time in Tehran, truck drivers gathered in front of the Road Administration building on June 20 with social media reports showing several had spent the night.
A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the site during the day.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right to form independent unions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting in recent weeks against economic conditions, blaming the government for spiraling inflation and failing to deliver on promises to increase wages and improve living conditions.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russians Inflicting 'Catastrophic' Damage In Lysychansk As Offensive Intensifies
Russian forces have caused "catastrophic" damage as they continue to bombard Lysychansk and its twin city of Syevyerodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, where the situation has become "extremely difficult," Ukrainian officials say, as Moscow intensifies its offensive in ahead of an EU decision on granting Ukraine candidate status.
"Fighting in the Syevyerodonetsk industrial zone and catastrophic destruction in Lysychansk," the Luhansk region's military governor, Serhiy Hayday, said in a statement on social media on June 21, adding that Lysychansk had suffered from heavy Russian strikes over the previous day.
Ukrainian forces continue to defend Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk, where the most intense fighting is taking place, Hayday said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians and refugees, and Western aid and reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Earlier, Hayday said on national television that Russian forces controlled most of Syevyerodonetsk but not the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians have been sheltering for weeks. He said the road connecting Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk to the city of Bakhmut was under constant shellfire.
"Lysychansk has been suffering from massive Russian shelling all day. It is impossible to establish the number of casualties as of yet," he said, adding that the shelling has been perhaps the heaviest the city had yet experienced.
However, the Russians have failed so far to complete an encirclement of Ukrainian forces, who were inflicting "significant losses" on them, he said.
While Russia has been concentrating its firepower on the Donbas, advanced Western weapons systems donated to Ukraine have begun to make their mark elsewhere on the front line, British military intelligence said in its daily bulletin on June 21.
Ukrainian forces last week claimed their first successful use of Harpoon anti-ship missiles, the British Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
"The target of the attack was almost certainly the Russian naval tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh, which was delivering weapons and personnel to Snake Island in the northwestern Black Sea," it said, adding that Ukraine had largely neutralized Russia's ability to establish control in the northwestern Black Sea.
In Ukraine's biggest Black Sea port, Odesa, which is blockaded by the Russian Navy, a Russian missile destroyed a food warehouse on June 20, Ukraine's military said.
The leader of Moscow-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on June 20 that three people were wounded and seven more missing after Ukrainian forces attacked oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea off the Crimean coast. The information could not be independently verified.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, warned that Moscow was "very nervous" about the approaching decision of the European Council on granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.
Zelenskiy predicted Moscow would escalate attacks ahead of the EU summit later this week, and he was defiant again on June 20 in his evening address to the nation.
"Step by step we are going through a crucial week and we are doing everything every day so that no one has any doubts that Ukraine deserves” EU candidate status, he said. "We are proving every day that we are already part of united Europe."
Ukraine applied for EU membership days after the Russian invasion began on February 24 and was followed by bids from nearby Moldova and Georgia in the face of the regional threat posed by Russia's unprovoked attack.
Leaders of all 27 EU states will consider the three applications at a summit on June 23-24.
Zelenskiy said Russia "is very nervous about our activity" and again shelled the major cities Kharkiv and Odesa on June 20 and also continued its offensive in the Donbas region.
"This is an evil that can be appeased only on the battlefield," Zelenskiy said. "The occupiers are receiving answers to their actions against us."
Russian news agency Interfax reported on June 21 that two Americans captured in Ukraine earlier this month while fighting with Ukrainian forces are currently located in separatist-controlled Donetsk. Interfax was citing an unnamed source.
The report comes after the Kremlin said on June 20 that the two were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva Conventions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments were the first formal acknowledgment that the two men, identified in U.S. reports as Andy Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, were being held. He said they should take responsibility for their "crimes."
Western governments have said the men were fighting with Ukrainian military forces when they were captured and therefore should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.
Earlier this month, two Britons and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a separatist court after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, TASS, and AFP
Russian Journalist Sells Nobel Prize For Record $103.5 Million, Will Donate To Ukrainian Child Refugees
The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov won last year has been auctioned off for a record-shattering $103.5 million.
All of the proceeds from the sale, which concluded on June 20, will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by War, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.
The buyer was an unidentified phone bidder.
The previous record for a Nobel Prize medal was $4.76 million, paid by a bidder in 2014 for the prize won in 1962 by James Watson, for the co-discovery of the structure of DNA. Three years later, the family of his co-recipient, Francis Crick, received $2.27 million for his medal.
Muratov, who helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya gazeta, put his Nobel Prize medal up for auction to raise funds to help the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia invaded on February 24.
He already announced he was donating the $500,000 cash award for the Nobel Prize to charity.
In an interview with AP, Muratov said he was particularly concerned about children who have been orphaned because of the conflict in Ukraine.
“We want to return their future," he said.
Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
Muratov was Novaya gazeta's editor in chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and AFP
U.S. Actor Ben Stiller Tells Zelenskiy 'You're My Hero' During Meeting In Kyiv
Hollywood actor and UN goodwill ambassador Ben Stiller hailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as his hero on June 20 during a visit to Kyiv.
"What you've done, the way that you've rallied the country, the world, it's really inspiring," said the 56-year-old American star, referring to Zelenskiy's speeches to parliaments around the world to rally support for his country.
"It's a great honor for me...you're my hero," said Stiller, who was named global goodwill ambassador to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2018.
Stiller's visit to Kyiv and meeting with Zelenskiy coincided with World Refugee Day.
Zelenskiy and Stiller discussed the needs of temporarily displaced people in Ukraine and Poland, which Stiller visited the day before, Zelenskiy's office said in a news release.
The two men also "discussed ways of further cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities with UNHCR," according to the release.
Earlier in the day, Stiller visited the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, the scene of fierce battles early on in the war.
"I feel it's hard to understand what's actually going on here if you haven't been here," he told Zelenskiy.
"I was in Irpin this morning...and the actual level of destruction, you see it on TV, you see it on social media, but it's something else to actually see it, feel it, and then to talk to the people," he said.
Speaking in English, Zelenskiy thanked Stiller for coming and told him it was "very important for us that people don't forget."
The pair also acknowledged they both had careers as comedic actors.
"You quit a great acting career," said Stiller, who is best known for his roles in the comedy films Meet The Parents, There's Something About Mary, and Night At The Museum, in a nod to Zelenskiy's career as an actor.
"Not as great as yours," Zelenskiy quipped.
Before being elected in 2019, Zelenskiy was best known for his role in Servant Of The People, a television series in which he played a high-school teacher who unexpectedly becomes Ukraine's president.
With reporting by AFP, The Hill, and dpa
Tens Of Thousands Rally In Tbilisi To Show Georgia's Commitment To EU Membership
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Tbilisi on June 20 in a show of support for Georgia’s EU membership bid after the European Commission recommended deferring its candidacy.
Demonstrators waving Georgian, Ukrainian, and EU flags gathered outside the parliament building for the March for Europe rally organized by the country’s leading pro-democracy groups.
Many held posters reading We Are Europe surrounded by a circle of yellow stars as the EU anthem, Ode to Joy, played. Participants marched to Europe Square, and at the end of the rally wrote messages on the plaza and signed Georgian and EU flags.
The size of the crowd was estimated at 120,000 by AFP, which said it based the estimate on video footage taken by drone cameras.
The opposition parties that supported the rally said they wanted to "demonstrate the commitment of the Georgian people to its European choice and Western values."
Joining the EU is a “historical choice and an aspiration of Georgians, for which all generations have given sacrifices," the rally organizers said on Facebook.
Shota Digmelashvili of the Shame civic rights movement read out a manifesto and announced the launch of a new popular movement that will include opposition parties, civil society organization, journalists, and labor unions to make demands on the government.
"Failure to comply with our demands will lead to mass disobedience,” the manifesto says. “All regions and cities of Georgia will stand up so that a wave of nonviolent resistance will disburse all those who block our country on the way to Europe."
According to the manifesto, the country’s main obstacle on its European path is Bidzina Ivanishvili," the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party who is widely believed to be the top decision-maker in the South Caucasus country even though he does not hold office.
Earlier this month, the European Parliament passed a nonbinding resolution calling on the EU to impose sanctions against Ivanishvili for his "destructive role" in Georgia's politics and economy. Ivanishvili insists he has retired from politics.
The Georgian Dream party said on June 17 that it "regretted" that the country was not recommended for EU candidate status together with Ukraine and Moldova.
The Commission will return to the question by the end of 2022 and “assess how Georgia meets the number of conditions before granting its candidate status," the recommendation said.
The European Commission said the conditions that Tbilisi must fulfill include ending political polarization, progress on media freedom, judiciary and electoral reforms, and "de-oligarchization."
The Commission however recommended granting Tbilisi "the European perspective," something that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hailed as a "historic decision.” He pledged to work with Brussels to "implement all the requirements and get a candidate's status."
Ukraine submitted its bid for EU membership shortly after the Russian invasion began on February 24. Moldova and Georgia followed suit immediately afterwards.
The 27 EU member states will discuss the applications of the three states at a summit later this week.
Georgia’s aspirations to forge closer ties with the West have long angered Russia. Tensions culminated in Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008 after which Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries and stationed thousands of its soldiers in those areas.
Georgia has been plagued by political paralysis and escalating tensions between Georgian Dream party and the opposition since parliamentary elections in 2020.
The crisis has been exacerbated by the arrest last year of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, the founder of the main opposition United National Movement party.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Navalny's Daughter Concerned About Father's Welfare After Transfer To Notorious Prison
The daughter of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says she is concerned about her father's welfare after his transfer last week to a penal colony where conditions are tougher.
Daria Navalnaya told U.S. broadcaster CNN on June 20 that conditions at the prison where her father has been sent are very different from a typical prison.
"This is one of the most dangerous and famous high-security prisons in Russia, known for torturing and murdering the inmates," Navalnaya said. “It is, of course, very concerning because he is one-on-one with the same people and the same government that tried to kill him in 2020.”
The prison fenced off a separate area to create “a prison within the prison” for her father, she said.
“They don’t let him go anywhere. People are not allowed to communicate with him, and this kind of isolation is really purely psychological torture for anyone,” she said.
Navalnaya said Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t want him speaking” and “doesn’t want everyone knowing that his government is corrupt.”
Navalny, one of the most prominent critics of the Kremlin, was transferred on June 14 to Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo, about 250 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny had expected to be transferred to a prison with harsher conditions after the Moscow City Court rejected his appeal in May against a new nine-year jail term he was handed on embezzlement and contempt charges.
Navalny, 46, was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent. Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. He had been serving that sentence in a penal colony in Pokrov before his transfer to Melekhovo.
He and his supporters have rejected all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
With reporting by CNN and dpa
Moscow Court Rejects Meta's Appeal Against 'Extremist' Label, Effectively Outlawing Platforms
The Moscow City Court has rejected an appeal filed by Meta Platforms against a lower court's decision to label the company an extremist organization, a move that effectively outlaws its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
The ruling pronounced by Judge Aleksandr Ponomaryov on June 20 upholds a ruling by the Tver district court on March 21, meaning it can come into force.
The court's March 21 decision was made despite a plea by Meta's lawyers to postpone the hearing to give them more time to respond.
Prosecutors said at the time that the ruling would not affect Meta's WhatsApp messaging platform, since it is not a public platform.
State prosecutors filed the request after news surfaced that Meta Platforms was permitting Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On March 10, Meta said that as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules, like violent speech such as, 'Death to the Russian invaders.'"
It added that the company "still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."
Moscow has moved to limit access to independent media, including social media, over the past year.
Russian authorities had already blocked access to Facebook after it blocked some posts by state-owned media outlets.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Belarusian Activist Sentenced To 18 Months For 'Insulting Lukashenka'
A court in Belarus has sentenced opposition activist Lyudmila Ramanovich to 18 months in prison for a letter she sent to the Investigative Committee in early March protesting Belarus's involvement in Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Maloryta district court in western Belarus sentenced Ramanovich on June 20 after finding her guilty of "insulting" the country’s authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, by calling him a "usurper" in her letter, the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on Telegram.
Lukashenka and his government have been internationally isolated since he claimed to have won a sixth presidential term in a disputed presidential poll in August 2020, sparking unprecedented protests followed by a brutal crackdown on dissent that prompted Western sanctions.
Lukashenka has since faced domestic and international backlash for allowing Russian troops to stage part of the invasion of Ukraine on Belarusian territory.
Uzbek Leader Supports Constitutional Amendments That Might Let Him Seek Third Term
TASHKENT -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has proposed amendments to the constitution that, among other things, may allow him to seek a third term in office.
Mirziyoev said on June 20 that almost 48,500 proposals on constitutional amendments had been received from the country’s citizens since he proposed the amendments in December.
"I think if we conduct constitutional reforms via a referendum, taking into account the opinion and support of our citizens, that will be our people's volition, a real people's constitution," Mirziyoev said, adding that the constitutional changes "are necessary due to current dangerous times and complex situations." He did not elaborate.
Sodiq Safoev, first deputy chairman of the Uzbek parliament's upper chamber, said earlier in an interview with the Kun.uz online newspaper that the amendments would “nullify" Mirziyoev's previous presidential terms and allow him to seek a third term.
Current election laws limit a president’s time in office to two five-year terms.
Mirziyoev, 64, was reelected to his current second presidential term in October last year. He faced four little-known candidates who were largely pro-government. Three opposition parties were not allowed to register or have candidates in the race.
Mirziyoev also addressed the death penalty in his comments on June 20, saying a ban on the punishment must be enshrined in the constitution. Uzbekistan has maintained a moratorium on capital punishment since the early 1990s.
Mirziyoev opened up Central Asia's most populous nation of some 35 million people to foreign investment, improved Uzbekistan’s relations with its neighbors, eased restrictions on religious freedoms, and released dozens of political prisoners after he came to power following the death of his authoritarian predecessor, Islam Karimov, in 2016.
But like his predecessor, Mirziyoev exercises virtually unrestrained political power in Uzbekistan and his relatives have been accused of using his political clout to amass wealth.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Lithuania Bans Transit Of Sanctioned Russian Goods To Kaliningrad2
Moscow Reels, Lashes Out At Lithuania Over Kaliningrad Cutoff3
Britain's New Top Army General Warns Troops Must Be Prepared To Fight Russia On Battlefield4
Bribes Of Cash, Cigarettes Pave Escape For Ukrainians Under Russian Occupation5
Anti-War Russians Face Fines, Jail, Psychiatric Confinement As Punishment6
In Ukraine's Second City, A Bombed-Out Market Slowly Comes Back To Life7
Satellite Images Show Russia Shipping Grain From Occupied Ukraine To Syria8
Kyiv Says Russians Trying To Make Kharkiv A 'Frontline City' Again9
Dungeon Of Death: Survivor Recounts Dire Conditions For Captives Of Russian Soldiers In Ukraine Basement10
Ukraine Bans Pro-Russian Party Of Putin Friend Medvedchuk
Subscribe