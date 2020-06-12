Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Cancels Meetings After Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will switch to “a special work mode” after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

The presidential office said June 12 Zelenskiy will cancel face-to-face meetings, suspend any trips and events, and strictly limit personal contact to close aides and security.

Zelenskiy tested negative for coronavirus and will now take daily coronavirus tests and undergo medical examinations.

Olena Zelenska, the president’s wife, said earlier she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Zelenska wrote on Facebook on June 12 that the test result took her by surprise.

"Today, I received back a positive result from the coronavirus test. Unexpected news, especially considering that my family and I continue to comply with all the regulations -- masks, gloves, minimal contact," Zelenska wrote, adding that her husband and children tested negative for the virus.

Ukraine's Health Ministry said on June 12 that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 29,753, including 870 deaths.



