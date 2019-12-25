Ukrainian City Rivne Bans ‘Deviant’ LGBT Marches

The Rivne City Council in western Ukraine on December 24 banned the conduct of equality marches.



The local LGBT community had plans to hold an event on January 1 in the regional capital located 327 kilometers west of Kyiv.



The ban, initiated by the head of the council’s budget committee, city councilman Oleh Karpyak of the nationalist Svoboda party, cited the Family Code as justification.



“To prohibit in the city of Rivne the propaganda of various types of deviant sexual behavior, including in the form of so-called ‘equality marches,’ ‘prides,’ ‘queer culture festivals’ and so forth, held in places of mass leisure for families with children," the city council decision says.



Thirty-six local deputies voted for the ban, two abstained, and no one voted against.



The city council members specifically cited the 3rd article of the Family Code when making their decision, which says: “The family is created on the basis of marriage, shared bloodline, adoption, as well as on other grounds not prohibited by law and not contrary to the moral principles of society.”



Also, in their opinion, LGBT events "pose a threat to the institution of family and include elements of a sexual or erotic nature."



On January 1, events are planned to commemorate the birthday of mid-20th century Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.



Bandera is revered as a hero by many Ukrainians for leading the militant wing of the anti-Soviet independence movement,

the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN).



But Bandera -- who was eventually killed by a Soviet assassin in Munich in 1959 -- is regarded as a traitor by others for leading an insurgent war against Soviet forces and collaborating with Nazi Germany, although the OUN also fought against the Nazis.



In recent years, gay parades and other LGBT events have been held in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, although a significant portion of society doesn’t approve of them.



A poll conducted in Europe by Pew Research published in October found that 14 percent of Ukrainians believe that society should embrace homosexuality.

With reporting by UNIAN, Hromadske, Suspilne, and Novoye Vremya